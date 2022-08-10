ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thieves looking to trade stolen collectibles for a criminal record

OMAHA, Neb. — Two men illegally collected some Omaha collectibles and police are on the lookout for them. Surveillance cameras spotted what appeared to be two men breaking into the Tuva Sports Cards store near 72nd and Jones streets. It happened in the early morning hours of June 29.
Omaha police respond to "help an officer" call

There is a massive gathering of police outside of an Omaha bank. Just before the Fourth of July, cyberattackers planted malware into the system at a Nebraska hospital. Organizations that benefit from Nebraska Lottery are seeing more money than before. FBI Director Christopher Wray visits Omaha. Updated: 7 hours ago.
OPD: Weapon fired during struggle with officer at north Omaha bank

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An off-duty Wahoo Police officer was involved in an altercation Wednesday with a bank customer in Omaha. No one was injured in the incident, an Omaha Police Department spokesman said. According to the spokesman, a man walked into a First National Bank branch at 50th Street...
FBI catches cyberattack at Nebraska hospital

There is a massive gathering of police outside of an Omaha bank. 6 News On Your Side: Parent struggles to find ride. Many parents of students starting high school are reaching for a map. Omaha police respond to "help an officer" call. Updated: 8 hours ago. An help an officer...
Lincoln police searching for suspect who assaulted an officer

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police are searching for a suspect who assaulted an officer early Thursday morning. Around 12:30 a.m., officers saw a green racing-style motorcycle, with green under-glow lights near 14th and O streets, according to law enforcement. Lincoln police said this motorcycle has been seen on numerous...
Cyberattacks targeting ag co-ops, Nebraska hospital thwarted by FBI

DAVID CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - In an announcement made at the FBI’s Omaha field office, FBI Director Christoper Wray said Wednesday that the feds had stopped a cyberattack in Nebraska. The bad actors had targeted six different co-ops within the Omaha FBI jurisdiction, which includes Iowa, a number of...
FBI Director Christopher Wray in Omaha

There is a massive gathering of police outside of an Omaha bank. News from the FBI when it comes to cyberattacks. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirms that the body of a man found on the side of the road Sunday was a homicide. Bond set at $250K for Omaha...
Robbery Investigation Underway At Oak Lake

A report of a possible drowning at Oak Lake sent LFR and Lincoln Police to the area at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th. A 26 year old man told officers that he jumped into the lake to get away from a man who had threatened him with a knife.
Papillion police ensure back-to-school safety with speed enforcement

PAPILLION, Neb. — It's hard to believe, but thousands of students are heading back to class this week. KETV caught up with some Millard students as they walked into Wheeler Elementary on Wednesday. And in Papillion, police are patrolling school zones to ensure safety for the new year —...
Evusheld helping immunocompromised people fight COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. — Kohll's Pharmacy in Omaha is one of a handful of locations in which those who qualify can receive Evusheld. It's a drug, not yet approved by the FDA, that is a preventative measure to protect against COVID-19. "It's more of a preventative strategy," said Dr. David...
Bellevue budget proposes six more police officers

BELLEVUE, Neb. — The city of Bellevue said it doesn't have to raise the levy to add six more uniformed officers to its police force in 2023. The budget proposal, which went before a special council meeting on Tuesday evening, calls for a 30% increase in the police operations budget. The police budget is 85% pay and benefits, according to assistant chief Tom Dargy.
Help Wanted Sign At Douglas County 9-1-1

Douglas County 9-1-1 Communications, serving numerous law enforcement and fire and rescue agencies in the Omaha Metro, is hiring operators and dispatchers. County 9-1-1 Communications Director Kathy Allen says they are looking for about three 9-1-1 operators and six dispatchers. Operators pay starts at 26.50 per hour and can eventually...
Warrant issued for woman who hauled meth into York County

YORK – An arrest warrant has been issued for Bianca Gonzalez Marengo, 35, of Omaha, who was caught with a large amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in York County. Marengo was scheduled for sentencing in York County District Court but failed to appear. Judge James Stecker issued...
No bond for Omaha man accused in weekend shooting death

(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha man charged in the city's 13th homicide of the year is ordered to be held on no bail. 21 year old Jordan Humphrey is charged with 2nd degree murder in connection to the shooting death of 18 year old Dayton Wenz. Prosecutors say Wenz was shot and killed near 34th and Davenport Saturday night while trying to buy Xanax from Humphrey. The Douglas County Attorney's Office says that during the drug deal, Wenz reportedly grabbed the Xanax that Humphrey had and ran off.
OPD seeing more and more mental health calls

Last year, on average, once every 2 hours Omaha police were sent to a call involving someone with mental health issues, several thousand calls in all. And on half those calls police were joined by one of seven so-called co-responders, mental health professionals. According to police, those experts were initially...
