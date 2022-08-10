(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha man charged in the city's 13th homicide of the year is ordered to be held on no bail. 21 year old Jordan Humphrey is charged with 2nd degree murder in connection to the shooting death of 18 year old Dayton Wenz. Prosecutors say Wenz was shot and killed near 34th and Davenport Saturday night while trying to buy Xanax from Humphrey. The Douglas County Attorney's Office says that during the drug deal, Wenz reportedly grabbed the Xanax that Humphrey had and ran off.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO