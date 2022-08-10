Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Northwest football preparing to be ‘on from day one’
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - After a 5-5 campaign a season ago, Grand Island Northwest football is aiming to put more games in the win column this year. They will be tested early with games against Aurora and Omaha Skutt back-to-back to start the campaign. “When we open up going...
KSNB Local4
Kenesaw football reloading to defend Class D2 State Championship
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - Last season, Kenesaw football put together a perfect 13-0 campaign in Class D2 to win its first State championship in program history. At the beginning of fall camp this year, perfection is the expected standard. “Practice doesn’t make perfect,” one Kenesaw assistant coach said during Wednesday’s...
KSNB Local4
Clements introduced as Hastings College AD, maintains commitment to GPAC
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College officially introduced Chris Clements as its new Athletic Director Wednesday, as the former Broncos women’s soccer coach returns to the school in a new capacity. “The long-term goal is to help lead and help instill a desire and a culture of winning,” Clements...
KSNB Local4
UNK volleyball relying on new faces to sustain success
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - University of Nebraska-Kearney volleyball began fall camp Monday. It is the start of a long season where the program hopes to achieve its 23rd consecutive NCAA Tournament berth. In order to do so, UNK will have to rely on a crop of new freshmen and transfers.
KSNB Local4
Hastings College football not letting past season define them
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings College football team took to Lloyd Wilson Field Monday in preparation for the new fall season. The Broncos only had one win last year, the players are looking to change the narrative with a fresh start. " We are taking the approach that if...
KSNB Local4
Northwest field renovations changing home football locations to start season
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With fall high school sports quickly approaching, the Grand Island Northwest football team will not be playing games on its home field to start the year. School officials told Local4 News that the renovation project currently underway on the Vikings’ athletic field will not be...
KSNB Local4
Oregon Trail Rodeo adding ranch bronc riding
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The Oregon Trail Rodeo in Hastings is adding a new event this year. Ranch bronc riding will be part of the rodeo August 19-20, held at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings. Ranch bronc riding is similar to saddle bronc riding but differs in a...
KSNB Local4
Back to School
A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit pitting Grand Island Public School teachers against the school district. Grand Island Public Schools Foundation announces Charles and Bessie Frith Scholarship Fund.
KSNB Local4
Staying healthy while kicking off a new school year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Are you ready for the new school year? Well the Central District Health Department wants to make sure health is the top of your list. CDHD is encouraging parents to make sure their kids are up to date on all vaccines, and they say washing and sanitizing your hands can go a long way to ward off illnesses.
KSNB Local4
John's Monday Evening Weathercast
The app provides access to the latest HPS news, weekly lunch menus at each school, a district calendar and contact information for all of the district buildings — all at the touch of the fingertips.
KSNB Local4
Locked into the 90s
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - For the rest of the week and into the weekend we will be locked into the 90 degree heat, but the silver lining is that it may not last much longer than that. Wednesday evening, a few showers popped up over north central areas but they are expected to fade away with the approach of sunset. Thursday’s weather will be very similar to Wednesday’s weather with temperatures in mostly the lower 90s from central and eastern areas with the serious heat in north central and western areas with upper 90s to 100s.
KSNB Local4
Kearney Public Schools expands activities director position to 6-12
KEARNEY, Neb. (KNOP) - Kearney Public Schools has expanded the job responsibilities of Ryan Hogue, KHS Activities Director, and Assistant Principal, to include middle school activities. Mr. Hogue will now be the KPS 6-12 Activities Director. He will remain Assistant Principal at KHS. “In a very consistent message, parents and...
Aurora man claims 6th Nebraska Lottery Truck$ & Buck$ Truck
Matt Mildenstein of Aurora is the sixth winner of a 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Crew Cab Flex Fuel truck in the 27th edition of the Nebraska Lottery’s $2 Truck$ & Buck$ Scratch game. Mildenstein purchased his winning Truck$ & Buck$ ticket at Pump & Pantry #07 at 1304...
KSNB Local4
New members welcomed to St. Francis Foundation board
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two new members have been added to the CHI Health St. Francis Foundation Board of Directors. New board members Brayden Snell and Regina Somer began their 3-year term at the beginning of the hospital’s fiscal year 2023. Snell is a realtor with Berkshire Hathaway...
KSNB Local4
GIPS teachers honored during welcome back event
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Public School Foundation honored their teachers of the year on Wednesday morning. The awards came during GIPS’s Welcome Back Event. Teachers from elementary, middle, and high school were all honored for their efforts in the last year. There were also administrators...
KSNB Local4
Regents approve project to address rural health care workforce shortage
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Thursday approved the program statement and construction budget for Phase II of the UNK-UNMC Rural Health Education Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Construction of the $85 million facility is expected to begin in...
KSNB Local4
Governor Ricketts addresses Nebraska’s future plans
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The future plans of Nebraska was discussed as Governor Pete Ricketts attended this year’s Nebraska Ag and Economic Development Summit. The event was held in Kearney at the Younes Conference Center and is known as the pinnacle forum for discussing issues relevant to Nebraska’s agricultural and economic development. Governor Ricketts spoke on Nebraska’s plan to enhance the Real Workforce Housing Program.
klin.com
Nebraska State Fair Announce New Foods For 2022
The Nebraska State Fair is out with their sweet and savory food items that will be available at this year’s event. Marketing Director Ray Massie tells KLIN News Hall Family Foods is back with a new item that is sure to please. He says, “The OMG Chicken Sandwich. Now, this is a chicken breast, lightly battered, covered in sugar-coated corn flakes, fried to golden brown and topped with bacon. It is then served on a glazed donut.”
KSNB Local4
Settlement reached in teacher lawsuit vs. Grand Island Public Schools
Are you ready for the new school year? Well the Central District Health Department wants to make sure health is the top of your list. The Grand Island Public School Foundation honored their teachers of the year on Wednesday morning.
Nebraska State Fair unveils 'sweet and savory' food items
GRAND ISLAND, Neb.- Whether you like things sweet or savory — or both at the same time — the Nebraska State Fair will have the food to keep your taste buds happy. Several familiar vendors will bring new taste sensations that let you know you’re definitely at the State Fair.
