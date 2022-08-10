Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nodawaynews.com
Hazen to start OCD, anxiety group
Tenna Hazen, Maryville, is looking to start a support group for people suffering with OCD and/or anxiety. Also welcome are caregivers or family members. If interested, contact Hazen at 660.582.7113 to leave a message.
nodawaynews.com
Health department official inspects food establishments
The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected established over the month of July. Non-criticals: A few flies around. Non-criticals: Direct contact between food and ice. No sanitizer kit available, corrected on site. Truckers Delight, East side of square: Nodaway County Fair. Inspection date: July 14. Criticals: Unlabeled spray...
nodawaynews.com
Missouri farm lease program to be held in Tarkio
Issues such as when should a tenant pay part of the rent, how and when can a current lease be terminated, who pays for fertilizer or lime and how much rent should be received for a farm are some of the questions that will be discussed at the Missouri farm lease program.
nodawaynews.com
WN listens to patrons on school protection officer
The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education held an open forum, July 21, to hear from school district residents on the issue of the school appointing school protection officers (SPO). The board allowed patrons to sign up to speak for three minutes each, one time. Nine people signed up. Most...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nodawaynews.com
Community events continue throughout August
August 12 – 20th Annual Shot-in-the-Dark Golf Tournament, a fundraiser for the Ehlers Wesley StudentCenter at Northwest, Mozingo Lake Golf Course, registration, light dinner at 5 pm; shotgun start of two-person scramble at 6 pm. For more information, visitnorthwestwesley.com/fund-raisers/ or contact wesley@nwmissouri.edu. August 12-13 – 16th Annual Dakota Bronc...
The historical octagon-shaped or round barns across America were beneficial to early settlers and farmers
J. F. Roberts Octagonal Barn.Rcool1234, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historical J.F. Roberts Octagonal Barn built in Rea, Missouri (see above) in Andrew County was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) in 1999. It's an octagon-shaped, two-story barn that was built in 1900. J.F. Roberts reached out to a local carpenter named Columbus Hobson to come up with the plans to construct a cattle barn. In 1946, the barn was acquired by Clifford Clark and his son, Paul, as they were raising Aberdeen Angus cattle. The original intention of the barn was still being implemented according to the NRHP Nomination Form signed in October 1999.
greenacressells.com
CARL KIMBLE AUCTION SERVICE - 6720197
CARL KIMBLE AUCTION SERVICE Real Estate and Personal Property Auction. Helena, Mo. Sunday, August 14, 1:30 p.m. Estate of Gilbert & Lisa Sipes. Kimble Auction …
nodawaynews.com
Public library moves onto historical places consideration
The former Maryville Post Office, and now the Maryville Public Library are being considered by the National Parks Service to be put on the National Register of Historic Places. It was approved by the Missouri Advisory Council on Historical Consideration to be moved onto to the parks service for further...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bethanyclipper.com
Civil War General Benjamin Prentiss retired to quiet life in Bethany
(Editor’s note: Civil War General Benjamin Prentiss lived his final years in Bethany where he built a mansion on a hilltop looking out over his adopted community. He was appointed as Bethany’s postmaster by President Benjamin Harrison. He died on Feb. 8, 1901, and is buried at Miriam Cemetery in Bethany. The Prentiss Park on South 15th Street is dedicated in the general’s memory. His role as a Union general in the Civil War was a frequent subject of debate. The following article was written by Hank Koopman in the Quincy, Ill., Whig Herald who makes the point that the general was frequently maligned, falsely, by historians and the media of the time.)
nodawaynews.com
MoDOT Commission approves FY 2023-2027 STIP
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission recently approved the FY 2023-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), which lists transportation projects planned by state and regional planning agencies July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2027. The STIP makes available $10 billion of federal and state revenues for all modes of transportation...
nodawaynews.com
Don Peters
Donald “Don” Peters, 77, Pickering, died Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the University of Kansas Hospital. He was born December 2, 1944, in Maryville, to Cyrus W. and Jettie J. Claycomb Peters. He was a 1962 graduate of North Nodaway High School. On August 14, 1973, he married...
tncontentexchange.com
Maryville couple hospitalized after rollover crash
SHERIDAN, Mo. — A Maryville couple was injured in a rollover crash Sunday afternoon just outside of Sheridan. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Stephanie S. Tate, 49, and Bertsel A. Tate, 52, both of Maryville, were headed west on State Route 246 just before 3 p.m. on Sunday in a 1998 Ford pickup truck driven by Bertsel. When a towed unit began to fishtail, the pickup swerved off the right side of the roadway, then back across the center line. The pickup began to rotate and then went off the right side of the roadway again, causing the towed unit to detach. The pickup struck a ditch and overturned, coming to rest on its top.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nodawaynews.com
August 9, 2022
Associate Commissioner Chris Burns called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioner and Lorraine O’Donnell, deputy clerk. Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to...
Shawnee attorney sentenced for smuggling heroin into Missouri prison
A Shawnee attorney was sentenced for smuggling heroin to a prison inmate in Cameron, Missouri, with whom she had a romantic relationship.
Woman hospitalized after car strikes a tree
BROWN COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Wednesday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 2017 Ford Fusion driven by Nichole Stauss, 48, Falls City, Nebraska, was southbound on U.S. 73 approximately 9 miles south of Hiawatha. The car traveled off the road into...
Maryville woman airlifted to hospital after crash
WORTH COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 3p.m. Sunday in Worth County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1998 Ford pickup driven by Bertsel A. Tate, 52, Maryville, was westbound on MO 246 one mile east of Sheridan. The pickup's towed unit began to fishtail...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in northern Missouri
A Gallatin woman was arrested in Daviess County on Wednesday morning, August 10, on multiple allegations. The Highway Patrol accused 62-year-old Beverly Carpenter of felony driving while intoxicated, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana. She was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
nodawaynews.com
Wilda Campbell
Wilda Jean Campbell, 94, Maryville, died Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville. She was born November 2, 1927, in Rea, to William Edward and Jeanette Eliza Morriss Beattie. She had lived in the Bolckow and Cawood areas. She had graduated from Northwest Missouri State Teacher College in Maryville with a degree in elementary education.
northwestmoinfo.com
Albany Man Seriously Injured in ATV Accident
CLARENCE, MO – An Albany man was seriously injured in an ATV accident in Shelby County last night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 43-year old James Gordon lost control of the ATV on Old Highway 36 in Clarence around 9:45 Tuesday night. The ATV overturned ejecting Gordon. He was taken to University Hospital by helicopter.
kttn.com
Senior citizen arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol in Daviess County faces multiple drug allegations
Multiple allegations face a woman from Holt after she was arrested early Monday morning in Daviess County. Seventy-one-year-old Linda Doran was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The patrol accused Doran of possession of controlled substances listed as amphetamines, synthetic narcotics, and marijuana. She’s also accused...
Comments / 0