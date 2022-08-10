Read full article on original website
2023 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener Is Where?
With the opening season for all of Minnesota sports, you would think one is just like the other. Unh-uh! Remember, this is Minnesota the Land of 10,000 lakes. One of those 10,000 will be the site of the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener. According to the Minnesota DNR, Governor Tim Walz proudly will cast a line into Madison Lake near Mankato, Minnesota as this long-time tradition continues.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Habitat for Humanity broke ground on its 50th housing project in Mankato Wednesday. The program aims to help provide affordable housing by leading construction projects and home mortgages. Wednesday’s groundbreaking featured the Ruiz family, who will be the residents of the new house. The groundbreaking...
OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - Over 20 business leaders came to Owatonna’s Public Works Building Wednesday to brainstorm ideas about economic expansion within the community. One of the biggest and most-discussed topics was child care. “Where is Minnesota going to be in 10 years and how do we get there?...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While attention on Tuesday focused on the special election for the first congressional district, there were other local races on the ballot, included city council, mayoral, sheriff, county commissioner and school referendums. One of those races was for Mankato mayor and residents have decisively narrowed the...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County businesses can save some money by disposing of unwanted lighting next week. The county is holding a Business Bulb Collection Day Thursday, August 18th between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Those interested can find the disposal site at the Blue Earth County Household...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Gas prices are dropping across the nation. According to Gas Buddy, Happy Dan’s, Kwik Trip and Speedway are just three stations in the Mankato and North Mankato area offering a gallon of regular gasoline for $3.99 or less. In June and July, gas prices were...
ktoe.com
Blue Earth Woman Injured in Mankato Crash
A Blue Earth woman is injured in a crash in Mankato. According to the State Patrol, 33-year-old Tazia Dammann of Delavan, was traveling northbound on Highway 22 when she collided with a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Lorri Bruce of Blue Earth. Bruce has non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to the Mankato hospital. Dammann has no apparent injuries. The Patrol says the crash happened yesterday after 1:20 in the afternoon. No alcohol was involved and both were wearing seatbelts.
