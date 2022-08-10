Read full article on original website
Albert Lea homicide suspect arrested in rural Forest City
FOREST CITY, Iowa - An Albert Lea homicide suspect is in custody after he was found hiding at a rural Forest City residence. Authorities said Ben Moreno, wanted in the death of Juan Vasquez, Jr., 45, of Albert Lea, was found early Thursday morning. "Our detectives coordinated their efforts with...
Authorities ID Albert Lea homicide victim; suspect still on the loose
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Freeborn County law enforcement is looking for a deadly shooting suspect and asking for the public’s help. And on Wednesday, authorities identified the victim as Juan Vasquez, Jr., 45, of Albert Lea. The suspect, Ben Vidal Moreno, 32, was last seen driving a 2004...
Seven arrested after rooms were searched at Rochester motel
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Seven people were arrested after multiple search warrants were executed at a Rochester motel Wednesday afternoon. The Rochester Police Department says “significant resources” were sent to Motel 6 around 4 pm to search five motel rooms. Police say the Emergency Response Unit (ERU), Criminal...
Fatal crash involving teen in Goodhue County collision
GOODHUE COUNTY, Iowa – A fatal collision involving a semi and a compact SUV happened Wednesday morning in Wanamingo Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says Rachel Lynn Nesseth, 18 of Zumbrota, was driving south on County Road 1 and a semi driven by Jay Lawrence Bowe, 62 of Lewiston, was westbound on Highway 60. The vehicles crashed in the intersection around 8:48 am.
Rochester man pleads guilty almost four years after his arrest
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Nearly four years after his arrest, a man is pleading guilty over an argument with his girlfriend that led to gunfire. James Comer Grant, 42 of Rochester, was charged in September 2018 with two counts of threats of violence, reckless discharge of a firearm, and possession of a firearm and ammunition after being convicted of a crime of violence.
Woman pleads guilty to stealing from North Iowa chiropractor
MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over embezzlement from a North Iowa chiropractor. Sydney Lynn Keith, 26 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to second-degree theft. She was accused of stealing more than $10,000 from a chiropractic clinic where Keith was employed between April 2019 and October 2020.
Mason City man pleads guilty to two meth arrests
MASON CITY, Iowa – Two drug crimes in less than seven days produce a guilty plea. Edward Lloyd Sharp II, 44 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and failure to use a drug tax stamp. On July 13, Sharp...
One Rochester washing machine thief is sentenced to prison
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of the people accused of breaking into apartment buildings and robbing the washing machines is sentenced to more prison time. Cody William Hendrickson, 37 of Richfield, entered guilty pleas Tuesday to first-degree damage to property and second-degree burglary. 23 other criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Woman to stand trial for semi collision in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial is set over a collision with a semi that seriously injured two people. Carey Lynn Agnitsch, 46 of Nashua, has pleaded not guilty to serious injury by vehicle. Investigators say Agnitsch was doing her job as a rural postal carrier on July 26,...
Trial set over drugs found after Mason City chase
MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial is scheduled over a chase through Mason City. Harold Victory Stinnett Jr., 32 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to intent to deliver methamphetamine, eluding, and interference with official acts. Law enforcement says Stinnett was wanted in connection to a felony domestic...
More than $25K in losses after catalytic converters stolen off vehicles in Olmsted Co.
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - The total loss is about $25,000 after seven larger trucks had catalytic converters stolen off of them in Stewartville. The sheriff's office said it happened in the 1200 block of Main St. N. Deputies responded Tuesday morning and found the converters were cut off expensive, large trucks.
Forest City man arrested with 1.5 pounds of pot pleads guilty
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A man arrested after the discovery of 1 ½ pounds of marijuana is taking a plea deal. Brandice DeWayne Lewis, 22 of Forest City, has pleaded guilty to a controlled substance violation and distributing drugs near a school. He was arrested in March after...
RPD: House suffers extensive damage after possible impaired driver crashes vehicle
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 28-year-old Faribault man could be facing charges after a crash resulted in a vehicle causing substantial damage to a residence. Police said the rollover crash happened just after 11 p.m. in the 2000 block of Valleyhigh Dr. NW. The vehicle left the road, struck a curb and hit a car in a driveway at 1927 Valleyhigh Dr. NW before it hit a residence causing extensive damage in the 2000 block.
Rochester treatment center handing out Narcan kits more frequently
ROCHESTER, Minn.- Rochester Police reported a high number of drug overdose calls this past weekend. At least four of those calls became emergency situations. Several of the victims were given a medication called Narcan to help pull them through. Because overdoses are now happening so often in The Med City, Narcan is being used a lot more these days.
Rochester bridge project gets $19.9 million federal grant
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The 6th Street SE Bridge project is getting a $19.9 million federal grant. The money is a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. “We would like to highlight our deep appreciation for this important funding from our...
Another construction project in the works for North Broadway Avenue
The City of Rochester is preparing for more work on the road.
Several Mayo Clinic locations receive sustainability awards
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic locations in Rochester, Arizona, Florida, and Mayo Clinic Health System sites in Wisconsin have received the Greenhealth Emerald Award for their sustainability initiatives. The award recognizes outstanding hospitals from within Partner for Change applicants. The Partner for Change application is designed for health care...
More construction coming to North Broadway Avenue
ROCHESTER, Minn.- The City of Rochester is getting ready for another construction project along Broadway Avenue. That project is the next phase of North Broadway Avenue reconstruction and it's planned to kick off in 2024. It will be between 14th Street and the Rec Center. The goal is to transform...
Drones take flight to collect climate change data
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota is experiencing a warmer and wetter climate as we start to see the effects of climate change more. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the City of Rochester are conducting several drone flights to better understand how these higher temperatures from climate change can affect some of Rochester's most populated areas.
New Twin Cities restaurant opening in Rochester on Wednesday
ROCHESTER, Minn.- The list of dining options just got bigger in The Med City. A new Twin Cities gourmet burger restaurant is opening on Wednesday in Rochester. It's called "Red Cow" and is located in the Berkman Hotel. Owner Luke Shimp calls it a 21st century tavern filled with craft...
