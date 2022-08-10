ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Sandman’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

By Amanda Mullen
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 1 day ago

TL;DR:

  • Netflix hasn’t renewed The Sandman for season 2, but the writers already have plans.
  • The Sandman Season 1’s ending leaves the door wide open for more episodes.
  • Neil Gaiman hopes to adapt more of the source material for Netflix.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0653Xe_0hBI5USz00
Jenna Coleman and Tom Sturridge in ‘The Sandman’ | Liam Daniel/Netflix

The Sandman debuted on Netflix this August, and fans are hoping the series continues the story laid out in Neil Gaiman’s comic series . As of this writing, the streamer hasn’t officially renewed The Sandman for season 2. However, the season 1 finale sets the stage for Dream’s (Tom Sturridge) story to continue. And the writers are already working on a possible second season.

Is ‘The Sandman’ renewed for season 2? Netflix hasn’t made an official announcement

Netflix’s The Sandman premiered on Aug. 5 , and the adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comics has been sitting in the streamer’s Top 10 TV shows for days now. Hopefully, that means fans will get another chapter of the fantasy series. However, as of this writing, Netflix hasn’t officially greenlit The Sandman Season 2.

Typically, the streamer waits until the viewership numbers are in before making the decision to continue a series. The process of renewing or canceling a show isn’t the most transparent. However, fans shouldn’t expect an update on season 2 for at least a few more weeks — and maybe even longer than that.

Writing for ‘The Sandman’ Season 2 has already begun

Although The Sandman Season 2 isn’t confirmed just yet, the creative team behind the Netflix series is already planning for more episodes. Executive producer David S. Goyer admitted as much to Den of Geek , revealing that writing for the next season has already begun.

During an interview with Rolling Stone , showrunner Allan Heinberg echoed Goyer’s sentiment, confirming that the writer’s room has already started working on a possible second season:

“Well, we had a writer’s room for 20 weeks to talk about season 2 and to break stories and generate outlines and first drafts. And now I’m having early talks with production design and VFX and getting everything into position, so that if we are lucky enough to have a season 2, we’re ready to go, ideally with the same team who made season 1.”

At this point, it seems like everyone involved with the show is just waiting for the official thumbs up from Netflix. And the ending of The Sandman Season 1 has viewers expecting more content as well.

‘The Sandman’ Season 1 sets the stage for more episodes

That’s right, The Sandman Season 1 finale sets the stage for more of Dream’s story. And with the writers expecting to continue the series, that makes a lot of sense.

Although season 1 gave all the characters relatively satisfying conclusions to their arcs, it did drop a few potential storylines to expand on during season 2. The most obvious development to explore is the mounting tension between Dream and Lucifer (Gwendoline).

Of course, Dream has trouble with multiple siblings during The Sandman ‘s last episode. And all of that can be explored in more depth in The Sandman Season 2.

Neil Gaiman wants to adapt more of the source material

During an interview with Variety , Neil Gaiman also spoke about the possibility of The Sandman Season 2 — and he mentioned what it could cover. The creator of the comics — who also worked as an executive producer and writer on the show — wants to adapt more of the source material. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“What we know that we would like to do, in a perfect world, as long as the audience is there and people come out for it and people want it, is we want to tell the whole story of Sandman that went through to The Wake . And after that we want to tell Sandman: Overture , and somewhere in there, possibly, even as a special or whatever, we’d love to do things like The Dream Hunters .”

From the sound of it, The Sandman could become its own franchise — though Netflix will have to greenlight it first. In the meantime, fans can enjoy the show’s first outing.

The Sandman Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.

RELATED: ‘The Sandman’: A Complete Guide to the Cast and Their Characters

Comments / 1

Related
BGR.com

This new Netflix series might be your worst nightmare

One hit TV show and Netflix series after another has made broadcast gold out of terror in the skies. Lost, of course, is an easy example that comes to mind, with the breakup of Oceanic Flight 815 in mid-air and its subsequent crash on a mysterious island. Manifest did its own version of the same thing (and, speaking of which, creator Jeff Rake has teased that we might be getting a trailer for Manifest Season 4, Part 1, on August 28 — fingers crossed!).
TV SERIES
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Sturridge
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
Jenna Coleman
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dreams And Nightmares#The Sandman#Tl
Parade

'Virgin River' Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Episode Count and More

Virgin River Season 4 just dropped, and we're already clamoring for news on Virgin River Season 5. The cozy Netflix drama is a perfect comfort show: Addictive but sugary, like a jar full of snickerdoodles you can't put down. In September 2021, stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson revealed the...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series

Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

This Flopped John Travolta Movie Is Now In Netflix’s Top 10

One of John Travolta’s flopped movies with a 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes is now on Netflix’s Top 10 list. The film called Trading Paint came out in 2019 and while also showcasing a 0% critic score, it also has a 31% audience score. The movie focused on Travolta’s character, Sam, who often races with his son Cam, but then Cam joins the team of one of Sam’s rivals. This prompts Sam to come out of retirement to return to racing.
MOVIES
BGR.com

8 hidden gems on Netflix that critics loved and not enough people are watching

Netflix told analysts in recent days that a little less than 1 million subscribers canceled their subscription to the service in the second quarter of this year. The good news, though, is that Netflix is predicting a return to growth for the current quarter, which ends in September. That will come, of course, on the strength of the service’s bulging library of content, with a steady supply of new Netflix series and movies serving to keep subscribers hooked enough to stay.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)

After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
TV SERIES
shefinds

Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!

After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
TV & VIDEOS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

156K+
Followers
111K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy