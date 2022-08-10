ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Taylor Swift Responds to ‘Shake It Off’ Plagiarism Lawsuit: ‘I Recall Hearing Phrases About Players Play and Haters Hate Stated Together by Other Children’

By Eryn Murphy
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 1 day ago

Taylor Swift has responded to an ongoing plagiarism lawsuit regarding her 2014 song “Shake It Off.” On Aug. 8, the singer-songwriter filed a sworn declaration that she “never heard” the 2001 3LW song “Playas Gon’ Play.” In her sworn declaration, Swift wrote, “I recall hearing phrases about players play and haters hate stated together by other children while attending school in Wyomissing Hills, and in high school in Hendersonville.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AJ5FV_0hBI5TaG00
Taylor Swift | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Swift released “Shake It Off” as the lead single for her 2014 album 1989 . She is credited as a co-writer of the song along with the song’s producers, Max Martin and Shellback.

In 2017, Swift was sued for copyright infringement by Sean Hall and Nate Butler, songwriters who co-wrote the song “Playas Gon’ Play” for the girl group 3LW.

With the lawsuit, Swift is accused of plagiarizing the lyrics, “Playas they gon’ play, and haters they gonna hate/ Ballers they gon’ ball, shot callers they gonna call.”

In “Shake It Off,” Swift wrote and sings, “Players gonna play, play, play, play, play/ And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate (haters gonna hate)/ Baby, I’m just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake/ I shake it off, I shake it off.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Only Used Instruments Available Before 1953 to Make ‘Carolina’ Authentic to ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’

The case against Swift was initially dismissed, however, this was reversed in 2019. Since then, Swift and her legal team have been trying to keep the case from going to trial.

The singer filed a sworn declaration

On Aug. 8, Swift filed a sworn declaration as part of the ongoing lawsuit against “Shake It Off.” According to Billboard , Swift asserted that “The lyrics to Shake It Off were written entirely by me.”

As part of her argument, Swift also made the point that the “phrases” used in “Shake It Off” are too common to have been directly stolen from “Playas Gon’ Play.”

“I recall hearing phrases about players play and haters hate stated together by other children while attending school in Wyomissing Hills, and in high school in Hendersonville,” Swift wrote according to Billboard. “These phrases were akin to other commonly used sayings like ‘don’t hate the playa, hate the game,’ ‘take a chill pill,’ and ‘say it, don’t spray it.’”

RELATED: The 5 Best Taylor Swift Quotes

What inspired Taylor Swift to write ‘Shake It Off’

In her statement, Swift also explained her creative process when writing “Shake It Off” and how it is unrelated to the content of “Playas Gon’ Play.”

“In writing the lyrics, I drew partly on experiences in my life and, in particular, unrelenting public scrutiny of my personal life, ‘clickbait’ reporting, public manipulation, and other forms of negative personal criticism which I learned I just needed to shake off and focus on my music,” Swift wrote according to Billboard.

Swift also claimed that “Until learning about Plaintiffs’ claim in 2017, I had never heard the song Playas Gon’ Play and had never heard of that song or the group 3LW.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Wrote ‘Carolina’ While ‘Alone in the Middle of the Night’

Comments / 4

Related
Stereogum

The Rock And Kevin Hart Confirm Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version)” Will Be In DC League Of Super-Pets

Taylor Swift is having a Hot Sync Summer, with songs like “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” showing up in The Summer I Turned Pretty and “Carolina” in Where The Crawdads Sing. Now, the Rock and Kevin Hart have confirmed that Swift’s “Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version)” and “Message In A Bottle (Taylor’s Version)” will be in the forthcoming animated movie DC League Of Super-Pets, which hits theaters tomorrow (July 29).
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Taylor Swift Steals The Show At Selena Gomez’s Birthday Party In Full-Blown ‘Prairiecore’—We Want Her Patchwork Dress

Taylor Swift celebrated her bestie Selena Gomez‘s 3oth birthday this week, and her trendy prairiecore party guest attire is so chic! The “All Too Well” hitmaker, 32, attended Gomez’s soiree and donned a tiered, floral, red patchwork summer sun dress with breezy fabric, puffy sleeves, and an elegant midi hemline. Swift’s dress is from Christy Dawn, and she accessorized her stunning piece with Cathy Waterman dangly earrings and tied her blonde tresses into two pigtail braids.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Katy Perry Chose Chaos This Week

This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.If I were to describe my ideal night at a club—although “ideal” and “club” are not two words I would ever use in the same sentence—it would involve having pizza thrown at me by Katy Perry. (Frankly, pizza thrown at me by anyone.)My dream became some lucky revelers’ reality. A video went viral this week of the pop star at a Las Vegas party, where she...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Nate Butler
Person
Max Martin
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Pete Davidson’s Mother Wins, She “Hated” Kim Kardashian, Wanted Her “Gone”

Pete Davidson has escaped from the clutches of Kim Kardashian. The NY Post says they’ve broken up after nine months. My sources say back in Staten Island there is celebrating going on. Davidson is very close to his mother and sister, both of whom “really hated Kim.” Who could blame them? “His mother really put her foot down,” says my source of Amy Waters Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

John Legend says his friendship with Kanye West changed after he didn't support the rapper's run for office

When it comes to what changed John Legend and Kanye West's friendship, it wasn't so much a heartless thing as it was a political one. Legend has gotten candid about the breakdown of his bond with the rapper. "We aren't friends as much as we used to be," he said on The Axe Files podcast with CNN's David Axelrod this week. "I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump. I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Shake It Off#Plagiarism#The Haters
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See Ariana Grande's Shocking Transformation Ahead Of New 'Wicked' Role—We've Never Seen Her Like This!

Ariana Grande just got a hair makeover and she looks absolutely gorgeous!. In an Instagram story uploaded on July 14, the 29-year-old singer shared a photo of herself with producer-songwriters Ilya Salamanzadeh and Savan Kotecha. Based on the pic, the Thank U, Next singer was seen sporting her signature high ponytail but this time, she now has platinum blonde hair! Check it out:
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals

Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Selena Gomez Declares 'Real Stomachs Are Coming Back' in Body Positivity Video

Selena Gomez is all about her vacation body! In a recent post on TikTok, the Only Murders In the Building star lip-syncs a body positive message from Tasha K. “I ain’t sucking sh*t in, real stomachs is coming the f*ck back, OK,” Gomez recites as she pats her tummy while lounging on a boat wearing a blue one-piece swimsuit with orange floral prints by La'Mariette.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Eminem Reportedly Was Prepared To Fight Suge Knight With A Bulletproof Vest

Suge Knight was once considered one of the scariest individuals in the hip-hop community. Over the years, there have been plenty of tales regarding Suge Knight's reputation in the industry, from rumors of his involvement in the deaths of Tupac and Biggie to that time he allegedly hung Vanilla Ice off of a balcony.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Ariana Grande Stripped Off Most Of Her Makeup And Fans Are Raving About The Condition Of Her Skin: 'It’s Giving!'

You’d think that Ariana Grande would be posting a lot of pictures and videos of herself wearing makeup to promote her new R.E.M. Beauty line. And although she has indeed treated fans to some looks, which she achieved by using some of the products from her collection, she has also treated them to pictures of her wearing little to no makeup too. She is versatile after all; and also willing to prove that she looks gorgeous with and without makeup! Life isn’t fair!
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

156K+
Followers
111K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy