Internet

SFGate

Food chat: How do I keep cookies from burning?

Every week, Aaron Hutcherson and Becky Krystal answer questions and provide practical cooking advice in a chat with readers. Aaron and Becky write and test recipes for Voraciously, The Post's team dedicated to helping you cook with confidence. Here are edited excerpts from a recent chat. Q: My shiny new...
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Make a Cherry Dump Cake with Only 5 Ingredients

Cherry cobbler is an all-time favorite dessert. Nothing compares to juicy cherries paired with a tender cake topping. But even though it’s fairly simple to put together a cobbler, we love to take a shortcut to make dessert even faster. Hello, cherry dump cake!. This quick cake resembles a...
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How Long Does Cooked Chicken Last in the Fridge?

Chicken is one of my favorite proteins. It’s simple to cook, but it can be spiced up in various ways to make it new and exciting every night. Not only that, but it goes with everything: salads, sandwiches, tacos, soups, appetizers and more. You name it, and you can probably make it with chicken.
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

CHICKEN GARLIC BUTTER PASTA

Chicken Garlic Butter Pasta packed with garlic, parmesan cheese, pasta & tender chicken. Simple, flavorful chicken dinner recipe that is quick & easy to make!. If you are looking for a simple and easy 30-minute dinner recipe then look no further because this is it! Garlic butter chicken pasta is made with a few ingredients and minutes of prep, serve it up as a quick dinner option or as a sensational meal for a family gathering.
RECIPES
Mashed

Why You Should Stop Stirring Peanut Butter

Peanut butter has long been a popular food product in the United States. However, a recent rise in the proliferation of "natural" peanut butter, where the ground peanuts and oils can separate and require re-mixing, has led many consumers to bemoan having to perform manual labor for their PB&Js. What if there was a way to enjoy those natural products without the arm workout?
HEALTH
recipesgram.com

Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)

Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
RECIPES
AOL Corp

Hurry! The iconic Bose Wave Music System with 'astounding sound' is a whopping $170 off right now

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Sure, the digital era is great and all, but there's still a lot to be said for the sound of physical media and good 'ol over-the-air radio. If you're one of those people who can’t let go of your CDs and love tuning in the FM or AM band, the Bose Wave Music System IV is just what you’ve been searching for.
ELECTRONICS
realitytitbit.com

LPBW fans can't stop thinking about Amy's cheesy chicken casserole

Little People Big World viewers tensely watched Amy Roloff and husband Chris Marek have a tater tot casserole cookathon. Ever since, their mouths have been watering over Amy’s cheesy chicken casserole recipe. Alongside Amy’s role as a reality TV personality, she’s actually a whizz in the kitchen. In fact,...
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Soften Cream Cheese 3 Ways

Whether you’re making a homemade cheesecake or a bowl of tangy cream cheese frosting, it’s important that the cream cheese is soft before starting to get a perfectly smooth texture. If cream cheese is blended while it’s cold, the finished dish will have a lumpy, curdled look. No one wants that!
RECIPES
The Daily South

How To Get Rid of That Old, Musty Smell in Your Cabinets

If you've been noticing a funky smell every time you open your kitchen cabinets to grab a dish, it might be time to look into what, exactly, is hiding in there. An old, musty smell in your cabinets can be caused by multiple issues, the biggest one being moisture. "Many...
Bon Appétit

Double-Chocolate Zucchini Bread

This chocolate zucchini bread recipe came about after senior food editor Christina Chaey posed an existential question in the test kitchen one random Tuesday: “What is the point of zucchini bread?” Reader, I slow-blinked. What is the point of zucchini bread?! Is it a celebration of mild-tasting and moisture-filled zucchini? A frantic ploy to keep up with summer’s copious supply? An attempt at enticing picky eaters to eat their vegetables?
RECIPES
Newsweek

Newsweek

