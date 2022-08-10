ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, TX

KTAL

Baby python stolen from a local pet store; reward offered

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local pet store is asking for help in finding a baby Albino Ball Python stolen from its cage. The one-foot baby python was stolen from The Pet Zone store in Shreveport during a busy Saturday afternoon. Zachary Nelson, the store’s manager, says this was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Texarkana police encourage school zone safety as school year begins

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – With Bowie County schools starting back school this week and next, the police in Texarkana, Texas are encouraging school zone safety. School zones are activated on the day the district reopens, which is August 17, 2022, for the Texarkana Independent School District. Police say drivers...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTAL

Sponsored Content: Cares Krewe Pays for Gas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — NBC 6 morning anchor, Jezzamine Wolk, Cares Krewe Driven by Chevyland will be hitting local spots to surprise members of the community. On a recent stop, they headed to Sam’s Club gas station on Youree Drive in Shreveport and paid for some much-needed gas for local residents.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Preseason Blitz: Arkansas High Razorbacks

TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – The flagship high-school of Arkansas is undergoing a football make-over. “Buckle up. We’ve got a new brand, new football, new kids, and new coaches,” said the new head Razorback, Trey Outlaw. I know what you’re thinking. That’s a lot of new, right? After an uncharacteristic 2-7 record in 2021, new was needed.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTAL

Bossier City business sells lemonade to help battle childhood cancer

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Morgan Properties hosted a lemonade fundraiser to support the fight to cure childhood cancer at a Bossier City apartment complex on Friday. The Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation fundraiser was at Stockwell Landing apartments, a property owned and operated by Morgan Properties, as part of their “Caring. Sharing.Giving.” initiative.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTAL

SUSLA students required to mask up as semester begins

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Southern University officials announced Sunday that students returning this semester must wear masks on all campuses. Starting Aug 15, the university mask mandate is in effect. The announcement states all students and faculty must wear masks indoors. COVID-19 protocols remain in place for the Fall...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

SPD: Car burglars target hospitals, nursing homes daycares

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are seeking to identify those responsible for targeting hospitals, nursing homes, and daycares in a string of vehicle burglaries. Police say they believe the same group of individuals are responsible for the vehicle break-ins, which are happening all over the city. Unlike the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Sponsored content: Sci-Port joins effort to Clear the Shelters

(Loving Living Local) – Sci-Port Discovery Center is teaming up with KTAL NBC 6 News, local shelters, and rescues to help find forever homes with an adoption event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dogs and cats will be available for immediate adoption at Sci-Port Sci-Port at...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Does this hot ArkLaTex summer mean a warm winter?

The summer of 2022 will likely turn out to be one of the top five hottest summers on record over parts of the ArkLaTex. As of this writing, this summer ranks as the second hottest summer ever in Shreveport with records that date back to the 1870s. Soon temperatures will start to slowly cool down and you might be wondering if this summer could give us a hint of what to expect for the upcoming winter.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Caddo school zone cameras go live after delay

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Speed zone cameras to monitor some schools across Caddo Parish are now in effect. The cameras for phase one were initially supposed to go live on August 3rd, but delays pushed the beginning back a week. Wednesday marked the start of the 30-day warning...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

Preseason Blitz: Pleasant Grove Hawks

TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – Pleasant Grove football doesn’t rebuild. “We started a little rough with the young team last year,” said head coach Josh Gibson. “But our guys stayed the course, really believed in each other, believed in the program.”. That belief paid off. “We go...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTAL

Robinson Film Center unveils upgraded event space

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Robinson Film Center in Shreveport held an open house Thursday evening to unveil its newly renovated event space. The RFC event space is known to host programming such as the Date Night series, film-related classes and summer camps, and is the annual site of the Prize Foundation’s Louisiana Film Prize Top 20 announcement.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport gas prices dropping after record high

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gas prices in the Shreveport-Bossier area continue to drop quickly after reaching record highs. Prices in the area are now averaging $3.50 a gallon. Rates are more than a dollar lower than they were at their peak. Just two months ago, Shreveport saw the city’s...
SHREVEPORT, LA

