KTAL
Baby python stolen from a local pet store; reward offered
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local pet store is asking for help in finding a baby Albino Ball Python stolen from its cage. The one-foot baby python was stolen from The Pet Zone store in Shreveport during a busy Saturday afternoon. Zachary Nelson, the store’s manager, says this was...
KTAL
Texarkana police encourage school zone safety as school year begins
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – With Bowie County schools starting back school this week and next, the police in Texarkana, Texas are encouraging school zone safety. School zones are activated on the day the district reopens, which is August 17, 2022, for the Texarkana Independent School District. Police say drivers...
KTAL
City of Shreveport employee shot near Bilberry Park says keeping the community safe is everyone’s job
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport city employee who was shot while trying to deescalate a conflict shared his thoughts on juvenile crime and why everyone in the community is responsible for ending it. Ernest “Elaw” Williams is an employee of Shreveport Parks and Recreation, and he was shot...
KTAL
Sponsored Content: Cares Krewe Pays for Gas
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — NBC 6 morning anchor, Jezzamine Wolk, Cares Krewe Driven by Chevyland will be hitting local spots to surprise members of the community. On a recent stop, they headed to Sam’s Club gas station on Youree Drive in Shreveport and paid for some much-needed gas for local residents.
KTAL
Preseason Blitz: Arkansas High Razorbacks
TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – The flagship high-school of Arkansas is undergoing a football make-over. “Buckle up. We’ve got a new brand, new football, new kids, and new coaches,” said the new head Razorback, Trey Outlaw. I know what you’re thinking. That’s a lot of new, right? After an uncharacteristic 2-7 record in 2021, new was needed.
KTAL
Bossier City business sells lemonade to help battle childhood cancer
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Morgan Properties hosted a lemonade fundraiser to support the fight to cure childhood cancer at a Bossier City apartment complex on Friday. The Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation fundraiser was at Stockwell Landing apartments, a property owned and operated by Morgan Properties, as part of their “Caring. Sharing.Giving.” initiative.
KTAL
Bossier apartment complex hosts fundraiser for childhood cancer research
Bossier apartment complex hosts fundraiser for childhood cancer research

Morgan Properties in Stockwell Place hosts a lemonade stand for people to grab a drink and donate.
KTAL
Police warn of bogus ‘serial killer’ posts circulating on social media
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are warning the public about a bogus story circulating online about a supposed “serial killer” stalking women by hitting their cars with his truck. The post is turning up in online sales sites, warning of a “serial killer or abductor who is...
KTAL
SUSLA students required to mask up as semester begins
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Southern University officials announced Sunday that students returning this semester must wear masks on all campuses. Starting Aug 15, the university mask mandate is in effect. The announcement states all students and faculty must wear masks indoors. COVID-19 protocols remain in place for the Fall...
KTAL
SPD: Car burglars target hospitals, nursing homes daycares
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are seeking to identify those responsible for targeting hospitals, nursing homes, and daycares in a string of vehicle burglaries. Police say they believe the same group of individuals are responsible for the vehicle break-ins, which are happening all over the city. Unlike the...
KTAL
Sponsored content: Sci-Port joins effort to Clear the Shelters
(Loving Living Local) – Sci-Port Discovery Center is teaming up with KTAL NBC 6 News, local shelters, and rescues to help find forever homes with an adoption event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dogs and cats will be available for immediate adoption at Sci-Port Sci-Port at...
KTAL
Does this hot ArkLaTex summer mean a warm winter?
The summer of 2022 will likely turn out to be one of the top five hottest summers on record over parts of the ArkLaTex. As of this writing, this summer ranks as the second hottest summer ever in Shreveport with records that date back to the 1870s. Soon temperatures will start to slowly cool down and you might be wondering if this summer could give us a hint of what to expect for the upcoming winter.
KTAL
Caddo school zone cameras go live after delay
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Speed zone cameras to monitor some schools across Caddo Parish are now in effect. The cameras for phase one were initially supposed to go live on August 3rd, but delays pushed the beginning back a week. Wednesday marked the start of the 30-day warning...
KTAL
Shreveport: SWEPCO denies City Council request to cancel shut-offs during high-heat season
SHREVEPORT, La. ((KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO denied a Shreveport City Council request to stop electricity cut-offs until Nov. 1. The request came Tuesday in the form of a resolution passed by the Council in response to this summer’s record-breaking heat that has resulted in higher-than-normal electricity bills. The resolution...
KTAL
Preseason Blitz: Pleasant Grove Hawks
TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – Pleasant Grove football doesn’t rebuild. “We started a little rough with the young team last year,” said head coach Josh Gibson. “But our guys stayed the course, really believed in each other, believed in the program.”. That belief paid off. “We go...
KTAL
Robinson Film Center unveils upgraded event space
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Robinson Film Center in Shreveport held an open house Thursday evening to unveil its newly renovated event space. The RFC event space is known to host programming such as the Date Night series, film-related classes and summer camps, and is the annual site of the Prize Foundation’s Louisiana Film Prize Top 20 announcement.
KTAL
Shreveport DJ shares what's needed to stop juvenile crime
He's a SPAR employee who was shot on the job while trying to break up a fight between teenagers. But said he's not a victim.
KTAL
Shreveport gas prices dropping after record high
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gas prices in the Shreveport-Bossier area continue to drop quickly after reaching record highs. Prices in the area are now averaging $3.50 a gallon. Rates are more than a dollar lower than they were at their peak. Just two months ago, Shreveport saw the city’s...
