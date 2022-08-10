Read full article on original website
WIFR
Byron football looks to avoid dwelling on 2021 state title win
BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - As exciting and thrilling as Byron’s 2021 playoff run was, the 2022 Tigers are looking to forget it as they head into the fall. “We’ve actually had multiple speakers this week who came to us and talked to us after practice at night when we have team dinners and stuff and they said ‘last year’s legacy is over,’” Byron quarterback Braden Smith said, “when I’m done, we can reflect back on it but for right now we’re focused on this year and focused on winning this year, it’s a new legacy, if we can do it again, awesome, it’s just all about the legacy and there’s going to be a different ride this year than it was last year.”
WIFR
Stillman Valley looks to take the next step in the BNC
STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - For nearly three decades, Mike Lalor has roamed the sidelines leading the Stillman Valley football program. The Cardinals are no stranger to the playoffs, now it’s just about taking the next step. Stillman Valley comes off an 8-win season and third straight postseason appearance....
WIFR
Winnebago football looks to return to playoffs for the first time since 2017
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - High school football made its thunderous return to the Stateline Monday as teams fought through storms to get on the practice field for the first time this season. Winnebago was fortunate to plan their first practice in the afternoon for a dry start to their practice season.
WIFR
Lutheran football begins new era under Luedke
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When Lutheran kicks off their season against North Boone this August, a new era of Crusader will begin as Jeff Luedke begins his first season as head coach. While Luedke may be a first-time head coach, he comes into the role with plenty of experience, with...
rockrivercurrent.com
Golden Gloves champ from Rockford to return to the ring for Rockford Boxing Classic
ROCKFORD — National Golden Gloves champion and former world-ranked boxer Angel Martinez is set to return to the ring this weekend for the first time in four years. The 2018 Auburn High School graduate’s return was announced Tuesday by Plus Seven Company in the lead up to Saturday’s Rockford Boxing Classic, which will be held outdoors under the Rockford City Market pavilion.
WIFR
Another Beautiful Day
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A tad cooler today with highs in the upper 70′s. Down to the 50′s tonight with highs back into the middle 70′s tomorrow. Slight chance for thunderstorms Saturday with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the low to middle 80′s.
WIFR
Golf cart catches fire at Boone County fairgrounds
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Opening day 2022 at the fairgrounds started off with a small vehicle fire. Boone County Fire Protection District #2 responded to the south east side of the fairgrounds for a trailer fire. A witness on scene told 23 News that a golf cart caught fire which...
rockrivercurrent.com
Modern food ‘with a hint of soul’ coming to downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD — The owners of a bright red food truck found weekly at Rockford City Market are opening their first brick-and-mortar restaurant downtown to bring you “food that feeds the soul.”. T & C’s Cooking Creations has been at the market for two years in its easily spotted...
Iconic Northern Illinois Landmark Is On The Brink Of Being Demolished
Residents in the Northern Illinois area, more specifically the Rockford region, have heard rumblings of renovations and improvements at Davis Park for the past few years. The park, whose name has been synonymous with Rockford for decades, has hosted many events in the past. Concerts, festivals, outdoor movies, outdoor ice...
Colorado man killed in I-88 crash
LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A crash in Lee County Wednesday morning left a Denver, Colorado man dead. It happened on Interstate 88 just south of Franklin Grove. Illinois State Police said that an SUV with three people inside left the road and hit the median. Gareth Foster, 41, was sitting in the front seat. […]
WIFR
23 News Exclusive: Rockford documentarians and member of boxing’s ‘Royal Family’ talk about upcoming film
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “Never sold a film in our life,” said camera operator-turned-documentarian Durian Bogan; But he’s out to change that. “I was looking for my first story but who?”, said Bogan. He wasn’t sure at first, but Bogan wanted it to be African-American focused....
nrgmediadixon.com
Recent Heavy Rains Bring Flooded Roads and a Rising Rock River
It has been very wet in the Sauk Valley for the past couple of days. A couple of storm systems that has dumped several inches of rain has caused this. According to Lee County Emergency Management Director Kevin Lally says the water needs somewhere to go to and it is causing flooded roads and low-lying areas.
WIFR
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rainfall, localized flooding likely overnight/early Monday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Soft sleepers were, in all likelihood, woken up several times during the wee hours of Sunday morning, as a complex of slow-moving, tropical thunderstorms dropped through the Stateline. When all was said and done, many Stateline communities saw in excess of two inches of rainfall, while...
walls102.com
Single vehicle crash takes life of Colorado man in Lee County
DIXON – A Colorado man is dead after an early morning single vehicle crash in Lee County. The Illinois State Police were called to I-88 between the Rochelle and Dixon exits around 4 AM Tuesday. Authorities say a westbound truck with three occupants left the road for unknown reasons and drove through the center median wires. The driver and a rear passenger were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, but the front passenger, identified as 41-year-old Gareth J. Foster of Denver, Colorado, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.
WQAD
Visit Princeton, Illinois for Events for the Whole Family!
From Witches Night Out to the Homestead Festival. Princeton, Illinois Has Something for the Whole Family!
WIFR
Rain a thing of the past, quieter times ahead
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It would not, by any means be an understatement to say these past two days have been nothing short of historic in the weather department. Some Stateline communities picked up nearly three months worth of rainfall in a matter of just two days, while others registered their heaviest two-day rainfall tallies in more than a decade. When all’s said and done, Stephenson County easily came out as the leaders of the pack when it comes down to receiving the most rainfall, while all of our counties along and west of Interstate 39 had extremely respectable tallies, themselves.
Many Stephenson County roads still flooded
PEARL CITY, Ill. (WTVO) — There was no rain on Tuesday, but many streets and fields across Stephenson County were still flooded. New aerial video showed the situation in Pearl City, where most of Highway 73 was still underwater. Business 20 reopened earlier in the day. The Stephenson County Emergency Management Agency and City of […]
KWQC
Heavy rainfall over the weekend in northern Illinois causing minor flooding on Rock River
MOLINE and BARSTOW, Ill. (KWQC) - The heavy rainfall over the weekend has led to a rise in the Rock River, locally. Freeport, Illinois received more than 10 inches of rainfall over the weekend, leading to flash flooding and a quick rise in the Pecatonica River. The Pecatonica River is...
WIFR
Bites of Beloit restaurant week returns
BELOIT, WIS. (WIFR) - Geronimo Hospitality Group is announcing the return of Bites of Beloit restaurant week, the event will be from September 6 - 11. The prices will be ranged from $14.00 to $40.00 per meal depending on the restaurant. Here are the restaurants that will be participating:. Bessie’s...
Rockford Smashes Rainfall Record After 2-Day Deluge Dumps More Than 6 Inches of Precipitation
Two consecutive days of rain have dumped more than six inches of precipitation on Rockford, and a new record has been set thanks to the days-long deluge. According to the National Weather Service, the official reporting station at Rockford Airport has measured 6.15 inches of rain in the last two days.
