'AGT': Simon Cowell predicts this contestant will be a 'superstar' like Carrie Underwood
At long last, the first live "America's Got Talent" has arrived — and with it came a hefty prediction from Simon Cowell about a special contestant.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Cuts Reality Star With Bizarre Act Before Live Shows
America’s Got Talent kicked off season 17’s auditions a little over two months ago. And, now, fans are amped about the upcoming live shows. However, before Wednesday night’s final auditions concluded, the competitive show’s judges cut reality TV star Marvin Achi of Big Brother 24 after the 28-year-old put on a ridiculously bizarre, and in a way underwhelming, act. Check it out.
America's Got Talent Country Singer Drake Milligan Explains Why He Didn't Decide To Quit After The Auditions
Simon Cowell wanted to know why country singer Drake Milligan didn't quit AGT, and Milligan has the answer!
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Steps Out in London With Parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne
Watch: Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 1!. Kelly Osbourne, who is pregnant with her first child, was spotted out at a hotel in London this week, alongside parents Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne. For the family outing on Aug. 8, the 37-year-old mom-to-be donned a black maxi dress with...
Heidi Klum Jokes She Stays Young By Drinking Husband Tom Kaulitz’s Blood ‘Like A Vampire’
Heidi Klum loves a lot about her husband Tom Kaulitz. The model, 49, quipped that she likes to drink her husband’s blood during a new interview with E!’s Daily Pop, released on Wednesday, August 10. When the interviewer asked Heidi what her favorite qualities of being married to the Tokio Hotel guitarist, 32, are, she responded both with a sweet answer, before joking about drinking blood. “His kindness, sexy,” she said. “I suck his young blood. That’s what I’m doing.”
People
Simon Cowell Speaks Out After Death of Former 'AGT' Contestant Nolan Neal: 'You're Never Prepared'
Simon Cowell is expressing his sadness after the death of former America's Got Talent contestant, Nolan Neal. Weeks after Neal died at age 41 following an ongoing battle with substance abuse, Cowell shared his thoughts on the tragedy with PEOPLE. "Unfortunately, it happens too much over the years," Cowell, 62,...
Dancing With the Stars’ Emma Slater and Sasha Farber’s Relationship Timeline
Dancing With the Stars fans have been rooting for Emma Slater and Sasha Farber — on and off the ballroom floor — for years. After meeting in 2009, the dancers started dating in 2011. Three years into their romance, however, they hit pause on their relationship — but continued to work together on the ABC […]
‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Reveals How Howie Mandel Consoled Her After Simon Cowell’s ‘Unfair’ Rejection
Following her on-stage performance during “America’s Got Talent” Season 17’s live shows earlier this week, comedian contestant Lace Larabee recalled how Howie Mandel consoled her after Simon Cowell’s “unfair” rejection. PEOPLE reports that during Larabee’s performance, the “America’s Got Talent” judge hit his...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Drake Milligan Says He ‘Felt the Pressure’ During Live Show Performance
There’s no hotter country singer right now than Drake Milligan, the first selected finalist for America’s Got Talent. And yes, this young Texan was nervous before he stepped to the national stage this week to perform live. As the judges said, Milligan is a talented singer/songwriter. He’s charismatic...
Simon Cowell Says 'AGT' Singer Drake Milligan Has His 'Absolute Respect' After Original Song Goes No. 1
Drake Milligan has a new fan, and his name is Simon Cowell. On Tuesday night's episode of America's Got Talent, the country singer won over the crowd and judges after he performed his original song "Kiss Goodbye All Night." Dubbing Milligan "the best performance of the night," Cowell told the...
‘American Idol’ Alum Kelly Clarkson Makes Hilarious Confession About Her Karaoke Preferences
Although she kills it during every single karaoke segment on her daytime talk show, “American Idol” alum Kelly Clarkson makes a hilarious confession about her song preferences. While chatting with “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliff, Kelly Clarkson discussed his karaoke preference, which is usually Eminem. “You love doing...
Nolan Neal Dies: New Details Emerge in the Death of ‘The Voice’ and ‘AGT’ Star
On Monday, Nolan Neal, a talented musician and contestant on both The Voice and America’s Got Talent, died at the young age of 41. His cousin, Dylan Seals, confirmed the devastating news, reporting that Nolan was found dead in his apartment in Nashville. Sadly, his death followed a lengthy...
‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Says ‘AGT’ Act’s Jolene-Inspired Performance ‘Blew the Roof Off’ the Theater
Count Henry Winkler as a member of Chapel Hart’s growing fan base after Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent. If you didn’t watch the most recent AGT, Chapel Hart is a three-woman country group. They used Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” as an inspiration for an original song called “You Can Have Him, Jolene.” Their performance wowed everyone who watched, from the four judges, to the host, to the audience inside the theater and watching at home.
Simon Cowell Expresses Grief After Death Of ‘AGT’ Contestants
Throughout his career on television, Simon Cowell has crossed paths with many talented and hopeful contestants. Their stories do not end once the final buzzer goes off, and sadly some of those journeys end far sooner than anticipated. Recently, a former America’s Got Talent contestant, Nolan Neal, died, and Cowell has opened up about the feelings of grief that come with a loss such as this.
Who Is Jordan Conley? Meet the 'America's Got Talent' Wild Card Winner
Judge Simon Cowell told Conley: "You are super, super talented. You really cracked me up."
‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Says Returning to the Show With Husband Blake Shelton Is ‘Surreal’
The new season of The Voice is currently filming, and it will see Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani together for the first time since their wedding. It brings back a lot of memories for Stefani, who spoke about the experience with NBC Insider. “Stepping back on the set of The...
Ozzy Osbourne’s Son Jack & His Fiancée Welcome Fourth Child: See Heartwarming Pic
Following a brutal surgery just a few weeks ago, the good news is simply flooding rock icon, Ozzy Osbourne. Recently, the legendary musician announced plans to release his brand new album Patient Number 9 this September. However, on the homefront, the longtime singer has been readying himself to welcome not one but two brand new grandbabies. And after months of waiting, the first has arrived.
‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Lands New Hosting Gig Amid Tensions on Show
The View doesn’t return for another brand new season for a few more weeks, however, the tension ensues off-screen. With the long-running talk show heading into its 26th season with not one but two brand new panelists, show stalwart Whoopi Goldberg has landed a secondary hosting gig as The View fans continue to call for her dismissal.
Country Singer Holly Williams Reveals She's Expecting Fourth Baby: 'Mystery Fall Debut'
Holly Williams' family is getting just a bit bigger!. The 41-year-old country singer — who is the daughter of Hank Williams Jr. and country legend Hank Williams' granddaughter — revealed that she's expecting her fourth baby with husband Chris Coleman. She shared the announcement with a photo displaying her bump on Instagram.
