Houston, TX

Wednesday's MLB Parlay: Astros money line and Padres-Giants under good legs to hit

By Jared Shlensky
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XbjlN_0hBI3ZoC00
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Not every parlay is going to hit. We know that. Unfortunately, Tuesday's MLB parlay didn't hit, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't try another one.

In the words of the great Wayne Gretzky said, "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take." Well, Wednesday's parlay is just too appealing not to bet.

The first leg of our parlay is Houston -1.5 vs. the Texas Rangers. If any other pitcher for Houston was starting outside of Justin Verlander, we'd probably take Houston -1 or just straight up on the money line. But Verlander is starting on Wednesday, and is simply on a different level right now. Verlander is 7-0 with a 0.76 ERA in his last seven starts. To further demonstrate his dominance, Verlander hasn't allowed more than one earned run in each of his last seven starts. He has walked just 8 batters over his last 47.2 innings and has struck out 46 while boasting a minuscule 0.80 WHIP.

That's not all though. Houston has won by two runs or more in each of Verlander's past seven outings and are 9-3 against Texas after beating the Rangers 7-5 on Tuesday. There's always some risk when you take a team to cover the -1.5 runline. But with Verlander being so masterful as of late, it's totally worth it.

Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants might rank in the top half of the league in runs scored, but that doesn't mean to automatically take the over. This is especially true with an alternative line of 11.5 runs.

Six of the last eight games between the two teams has resulted in a final score of 11 or less. It gets better though. The final score has finished under 11 in 9 of the Padres' 10 games this month, and in 8 of the Giants' 9 games this month.

Trends can be deceiving at times, but not here. Consider the recent struggles of the Padres' offense. The Friars have scored three runs or less in five straight and that's with Juan Soto and Josh Bell in the lineup. Sean Manaea might have an ERA slightly under five (4.76), and Jakob Junis might not be an ace-level starting pitcher, but both are more than capable of limiting the other to two runs or less. That makes the last of our two legs totally worth betting.

The Bet: Houston Astros -1.5 AND San Diego Padres/San Francisco Giants < 11.5 Runs (+115 odds via FanDuel)

