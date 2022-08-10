Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIFR
Byron football looks to avoid dwelling on 2021 state title win
BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - As exciting and thrilling as Byron’s 2021 playoff run was, the 2022 Tigers are looking to forget it as they head into the fall. “We’ve actually had multiple speakers this week who came to us and talked to us after practice at night when we have team dinners and stuff and they said ‘last year’s legacy is over,’” Byron quarterback Braden Smith said, “when I’m done, we can reflect back on it but for right now we’re focused on this year and focused on winning this year, it’s a new legacy, if we can do it again, awesome, it’s just all about the legacy and there’s going to be a different ride this year than it was last year.”
WIFR
Stillman Valley looks to take the next step in the BNC
STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - For nearly three decades, Mike Lalor has roamed the sidelines leading the Stillman Valley football program. The Cardinals are no stranger to the playoffs, now it’s just about taking the next step. Stillman Valley comes off an 8-win season and third straight postseason appearance....
rockrivercurrent.com
Golden Gloves champ from Rockford to return to the ring for Rockford Boxing Classic
ROCKFORD — National Golden Gloves champion and former world-ranked boxer Angel Martinez is set to return to the ring this weekend for the first time in four years. The 2018 Auburn High School graduate’s return was announced Tuesday by Plus Seven Company in the lead up to Saturday’s Rockford Boxing Classic, which will be held outdoors under the Rockford City Market pavilion.
Rochelle News-Leader
Golf: Johnson wins 10th Annual Fairways Club Championship
ROCHELLE — Josh Johnson was nearly perfect on hitting greens in regulation during the 10th Annual Fairways Club Championship on Saturday. Johnson’s success on the approach led to him firing a 2-over-par 104 to win the Men’s Championship Flight for the first time in 10 years. “It...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mass resumes Saturday at Rockford’s St. James after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fire destroyed part of Rockford’s oldest Catholic church, but that will not stop worshipping from happening this weekend. St. James Catholic Church, 428 N. 2nd St., will hold a 4 p.m. mass this Saturday in the Beauvais Center behind the church. A suspected lightning strike hit the building’s roof on […]
rockrivercurrent.com
Modern food ‘with a hint of soul’ coming to downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD — The owners of a bright red food truck found weekly at Rockford City Market are opening their first brick-and-mortar restaurant downtown to bring you “food that feeds the soul.”. T & C’s Cooking Creations has been at the market for two years in its easily spotted...
Rockford Casino breaks visitor record in July
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s temporary casino is still going strong, as it had the most people ever walk through the doors in July. Nearly 45,000 people visited “Hard Rock: An Opening Act” last month, according to numbers from the Illinois Gaming Board. That is compared with over 37,000 in June. The casino also made […]
Iconic Northern Illinois Landmark Is On The Brink Of Being Demolished
Residents in the Northern Illinois area, more specifically the Rockford region, have heard rumblings of renovations and improvements at Davis Park for the past few years. The park, whose name has been synonymous with Rockford for decades, has hosted many events in the past. Concerts, festivals, outdoor movies, outdoor ice...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIFR
Picture Perfect Today
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine through the weekend with highs in the upper 70′s to low 80′s. Fairly low humidity too! An ideal forecast is expected.
WIFR
Another Beautiful Day
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A tad cooler today with highs in the upper 70′s. Down to the 50′s tonight with highs back into the middle 70′s tomorrow. Slight chance for thunderstorms Saturday with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the low to middle 80′s.
Hidden Gem BBQ Restaurant Inside a Gas Station is One of Illinois’ Best
Finding great food in places where you'd least likely expect is half the fun. Sure you can go to a restaurant that has extravagant decor and outrageous prices to match, then again you can find great food inside a gas station. When I lived in Kansas City, one of the...
WIFR
Rockford Public Schools hosting second job fair
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a great turnout back in July, Rockford Public Schools (RPS) will be hosting another hiring event Thursday, August 11. The event will be from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Constance Lane Elementary school located at 620 Gregory Street. More than 70 positions were filled...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIFR
Broadway in Rockford 2022-2023 season kicks off
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new season of Broadway in Rockford at the Coronado Performing Arts Center is beginning. This season, there are three performances slated starting November, including a Rockford premiere of nine-time Tony Award-winning musical The Book of Mormon. The full schedule is:. HAIRSPRAY - 7:30 p.m., Thursday,...
Let’s Taco Bout The Top 6 Best Taco Joints In Rockford
I've been talking about all sorts of food lately. Thank goodness I'm never hungry, I'd be eating food all day long while writing these. We've went over many different foods we can find in Rockford. From cheese curds to burgers to cheese fries, I figured we'd branch off into a different direction today. Anybody craving tacos?
WIFR
RCS students turn concrete into canvas
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A tradition that started in 2019 is underway for Rockford Christian Schools seniors. The class of 2023 got together Tuesday in the parking lot of the campus on Bell School Road to paint their Senior parking spaces for the school year. Students finished off the day...
WIFR
23 News Exclusive: Rockford documentarians and member of boxing’s ‘Royal Family’ talk about upcoming film
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “Never sold a film in our life,” said camera operator-turned-documentarian Durian Bogan; But he’s out to change that. “I was looking for my first story but who?”, said Bogan. He wasn’t sure at first, but Bogan wanted it to be African-American focused....
Popular Rockford Area Eatery Will Open a New Location in Loves Park
My Rockford-born wife has many great memories of family meals here. With their enormous menu, nobody ever left the table unhappy. When I first moved to Rockford, anytime someone brought up grabbing some takeout, this Rockford area staple was mentioned. If you said nobody in your group could decide on where to get food, this place was the remedy. The food was always ready quickly and always delicious.
wgnradio.com
60 years of the sounds of summer with Mike Love of ‘The Beach Boys’ at Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center
What is your favorite Beach Boys song? The legendary Mike Love, founding member of ‘The Beach Boys’, joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about five decades of Good Vibrations, being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with ‘The Beatles’, finding peace through meditation, touring, and their songs of the summer! Get tickets for The Beach Boys – 60 Years of Summer Sounds coming to Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center this Friday at coronadopac.org.
WIFR
Free admission Tuesday at Boone County Fair
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The 2022 Boone County Fair opens the gates Tuesday with a special promotion. Business day passes are available at select merchants that offer free adult admission to the fairgrounds until 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 9. After 4 p.m., admission is $7. Wednesday through Sunday admission prices...
WIFR
Rockford ‘window smasher’ woman identified; still at large
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 34-year-old Sara Hughes of Rockford has been identified as the woman who smashed a store front window at a downtown Rockford business. Hughes is wanted in connection with an attempted burglary on Monday, August 1. She’s been charged with felony criminal damage to property. Just...
Comments / 0