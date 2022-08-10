BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - As exciting and thrilling as Byron’s 2021 playoff run was, the 2022 Tigers are looking to forget it as they head into the fall. “We’ve actually had multiple speakers this week who came to us and talked to us after practice at night when we have team dinners and stuff and they said ‘last year’s legacy is over,’” Byron quarterback Braden Smith said, “when I’m done, we can reflect back on it but for right now we’re focused on this year and focused on winning this year, it’s a new legacy, if we can do it again, awesome, it’s just all about the legacy and there’s going to be a different ride this year than it was last year.”

