wxpr.org
Wisconsin Assembly leader Vos beats Trump-backed challenger
Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has defeated a little-known Donald Trump-endorsed challenger. Vos overcame intense criticism from Trump and others for not pursuing decertification of Joe Biden’s 2020 election win in Wisconsin. Vos defeated political newcomer Adam Steen in Tuesday’s primary, even after Steen joined Trump at a...
wxpr.org
Battle for Wisconsin secretary of state takes shape
Longtime Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette has won his Democratic primary, advancing to a general election in which Republicans hope to win back the seat and give it power over elections. All three GOP candidates on Tuesday’s ballot have echoed former President Donald Trump’s false claims that fraud...
wxpr.org
August 2022 Primary Election Results
Results for the August 9, 2022 Primary Election in Wisconsin. Polls close at 8:00 p.m. This page will be updated as results come in. Winners in this election will advance to general election on November 8th. Note: (I) indicates the incumbent candidate.
wxpr.org
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
wxpr.org
Wisconsin Department of Health Services lays out plan to fight growing opioid overdoses
Before the pandemic, opioid overdose deaths were on the downturn in Wisconsin. 2018 saw 10% fewer deaths than 2019. Then the pandemic hit, and opioid overdose deaths shot up to a record 1,227. “The COVID-19 pandemic saw rapid growth in the availability of synthetic opioids like fentanyl and an increase...
wxpr.org
Reports offer holistic view of child well-being in Michigan
A pair of research reports are providing a holistic perspective on how Michigan children are faring in the key measures of well-being. The 50-state 2022 Data Book from the Annie E. Casey Foundation was released today, and emphasized kids across the nation are in the midst of a mental-health crisis, including roughly 242,000 in Michigan who are struggling with anxiety and depression.
