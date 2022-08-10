ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc25news.com

Countdown to Kick-Off: Hamady motivated by last year's playoff snub

FLINT, Mich. - The countdown to the start of the high school football season continues. And one local team has been waiting for that day since the end of last season. Hamady took care of business in 2021, finishing the regular season at 6-3. But when the playoff selection show came, the Hawks were stunned to find out their season was over. Head coach Gary Lee admits he still hears players talking about it as practices began.
HAWKS, MI
nbc25news.com

Flushing's Sarah Rambus transferring to IMG Academy

FLUSHING, Mich. - Two months ago, Flushing's Sarah Rambus announced she was committing to joining the Oregon women's basketball team. And this week, she's made another commitment as well. Rambus will be transferring to the IMG Academy for the final year of her high school career. She will be playing...
FLUSHING, MI
nbc25news.com

Countdown to Kick-Off: First practice at midnight for New Lothrop

NEW LOTHROP, Mich. - The New Lothrop football team held its first practice when the clock struck midnight. The Hornets opted for a more quiet setting, which ironically gets their players even more excited to show up for that practice. "It's amazing. You go down the backroad. You see the...
NEW LOTHROP, MI
nbc25news.com

Former Goodrich star Aidan Rubio commits to Macomb CC men's basketball

GOODRICH, Mich. - This week, former Goodrich basketball star Aidan Rubio announced on Twitter that he has committed to joining the Macomb community college men's basketball team. After a stellar career with the Martians that included an All-State Dream Team selection, Rubio spent this past year at the DME Academy...
GOODRICH, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Football
City
Mount Morris, MI
Flint, MI
Football
City
Flint, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Flint, MI
Sports
nbc25news.com

First detection of invasive species 'spotted lanternfly' found in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed the state’s first detection of spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) in Michigan. A small population of spotted lanternfly was detected in Pontiac in Oakland County. “Although not unexpected, this is certainly tough news to share due...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

New lab coming to U-M Flint to assist medical students

FLINT, Mich - The University of Michigan Flint is opening a new lab to students this fall. After new renovations to the "white building", a state-of-the-art sim lab will be ready for higher education at the start of the semester. The new, 3-thousand square foot lab will offer new simulation...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Midland celebrates Farmers Market Week

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Midland Area Farmers Market is excited to bring back Farmers Market Week!. The schedule is full of activities at Market on both Wednesday and Saturday, including:. Wednesday, August 10. Food Navigator Kid’s Demonstration at 9:30 a.m. The Grace A. Dow Memorial Library will be having...
MIDLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kick Off#Buccaneers#Countdown#American Football#Bucs#Carman Ainsworth
nbc25news.com

Rescued beagles now available for adoption in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich - One week ago, 4-thousand beagles were rescued from Envigo research breeding facility in Virginia. Investigators say the dogs were purposefully bred to be sold to research facilities and tested all over the country and the world. Now, 50 of these adorable pets are available for adoption at...
MIDLAND, MI
nbc25news.com

Corteva Agriscience holds ribbon-cutting celebration for new facility

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Corteva Agriscience are hosting members of the community to celebrate the grand opening of their new Midland spinosyns manufacturing facility. The celebration will showcase Corteva Agriscience’s innovative and industry-leading products that are made in Michigan. Employees and local contractors who participated in construction will be...
MIDLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nbc25news.com

Burton tire business offering new service to help struggling customers

BURTON, Mich - A Mid-Michigan small business owner is doing what he can to battle inflation and its impact on business and customers. The owner of Delta Tire in Burton is offering up a new creative way to serve his customers. Owner Kyle Krupa is launching a mobile tire service.
BURTON, MI
nbc25news.com

Flint Police seize Fentanyl during special operation

FLINT, Mich - The Flint Police Department says its Special Investigative Unit seized three kilograms of Fentanyl during an operation on July 1. Terence Green is the Chief of Police of Flint. He says, the seized fentanyl was worth thousands of dollars. "We estimated it to have a street value...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

What officials are saying about administration complaints against Flint City Council

FLINT, Mich. - Three members of Flint City Council are being investigated as complaints surface by members of the Mayor's administration. This comes months after Mayor Neeley released an executive order speaking against work place bullying. Three members of the Mayor's administration have been named in the complaints. Those names...
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy