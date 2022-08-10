Read full article on original website
Countdown to Kick-Off: Hamady motivated by last year's playoff snub
FLINT, Mich. - The countdown to the start of the high school football season continues. And one local team has been waiting for that day since the end of last season. Hamady took care of business in 2021, finishing the regular season at 6-3. But when the playoff selection show came, the Hawks were stunned to find out their season was over. Head coach Gary Lee admits he still hears players talking about it as practices began.
Flushing's Sarah Rambus transferring to IMG Academy
FLUSHING, Mich. - Two months ago, Flushing's Sarah Rambus announced she was committing to joining the Oregon women's basketball team. And this week, she's made another commitment as well. Rambus will be transferring to the IMG Academy for the final year of her high school career. She will be playing...
Countdown to Kick-Off: First practice at midnight for New Lothrop
NEW LOTHROP, Mich. - The New Lothrop football team held its first practice when the clock struck midnight. The Hornets opted for a more quiet setting, which ironically gets their players even more excited to show up for that practice. "It's amazing. You go down the backroad. You see the...
Former Goodrich star Aidan Rubio commits to Macomb CC men's basketball
GOODRICH, Mich. - This week, former Goodrich basketball star Aidan Rubio announced on Twitter that he has committed to joining the Macomb community college men's basketball team. After a stellar career with the Martians that included an All-State Dream Team selection, Rubio spent this past year at the DME Academy...
First detection of invasive species 'spotted lanternfly' found in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed the state’s first detection of spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) in Michigan. A small population of spotted lanternfly was detected in Pontiac in Oakland County. “Although not unexpected, this is certainly tough news to share due...
New lab coming to U-M Flint to assist medical students
FLINT, Mich - The University of Michigan Flint is opening a new lab to students this fall. After new renovations to the "white building", a state-of-the-art sim lab will be ready for higher education at the start of the semester. The new, 3-thousand square foot lab will offer new simulation...
Midland celebrates Farmers Market Week
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Midland Area Farmers Market is excited to bring back Farmers Market Week!. The schedule is full of activities at Market on both Wednesday and Saturday, including:. Wednesday, August 10. Food Navigator Kid’s Demonstration at 9:30 a.m. The Grace A. Dow Memorial Library will be having...
Consumers Energy wants to hear from you about the future of Michigan Dams
JACKSON, Mich. — Consumers Energy is collecting feedback about the 13 dams they own and operate on five Michigan rivers to help guide decisions about the future of those electric generating facilities. "We need to perform due diligence now as the licenses to operate our dams begin to expire...
Rescued beagles now available for adoption in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich - One week ago, 4-thousand beagles were rescued from Envigo research breeding facility in Virginia. Investigators say the dogs were purposefully bred to be sold to research facilities and tested all over the country and the world. Now, 50 of these adorable pets are available for adoption at...
Corteva Agriscience holds ribbon-cutting celebration for new facility
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Corteva Agriscience are hosting members of the community to celebrate the grand opening of their new Midland spinosyns manufacturing facility. The celebration will showcase Corteva Agriscience’s innovative and industry-leading products that are made in Michigan. Employees and local contractors who participated in construction will be...
Unemployment Insurance Agency looks to improve troubled culture, director says
SAGINAW, Mich. — Michigan's newest Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) director is on tour around the state, visiting UIA locations as the agency tries to rebuild from a tumultuous period through the coronavirus pandemic. Visiting a Saginaw UIA branch on Tuesday, Julia Dale acknowledged she's now 10 months into a...
General Motors Orion Assembly Plant closes for homicide investigation
Mid-Michigan Now is following breaking news out Orion Township. General Motors Orion Assembly Plant is closed Thursday August, 11 due to a homicide investigation. Police arrived to the plant shortly after 1:30 a.m. to find a victim unconscious and bleeding. He was pronounced dead on scene. The Oakland County Sheriff's...
Judge says attorney can add Oxford High School security officer as a defendant
PONTIAC, Mich. - A judge in Oakland County Circuit Court says an attorney representing families can add an Oxford High School security officer as a defendant in a lawsuit. Judge Rae Lee Chabot granted attorney Ven Johnson's motion to amend his lawsuit and add what he says was an armed security officer as one of the defendants.
Lapeer County Road Commission equipment vandalized, police looking for answers
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. - The Lapeer County Road Commission says equipment, road signs and property was on Doran Road in Imlay Township. If you have any info on this crime, contact 810-664-6272.
Burton tire business offering new service to help struggling customers
BURTON, Mich - A Mid-Michigan small business owner is doing what he can to battle inflation and its impact on business and customers. The owner of Delta Tire in Burton is offering up a new creative way to serve his customers. Owner Kyle Krupa is launching a mobile tire service.
Flint Police seize Fentanyl during special operation
FLINT, Mich - The Flint Police Department says its Special Investigative Unit seized three kilograms of Fentanyl during an operation on July 1. Terence Green is the Chief of Police of Flint. He says, the seized fentanyl was worth thousands of dollars. "We estimated it to have a street value...
Firefighter resigns, another disciplined after investigation into deadly Flint house fire
FLINT, Mich. - The City of Flint says that one firefighter has resigned and another has been disciplined after internal investigation into the events of a fire where two children lost their lives back in May. See the statements from City of Flint officials below. Statement from City of Flint...
Judge declares mistrial in Flint water bellwether trial regarding engineering firms
A judge has declared a mistrial in the Flint water bellwether trial due to a hung jury. Lawyers representing four children were suing Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews & Newman, known as LAN. They were accused of not doing enough to get the city to treat the highly corrosive...
What officials are saying about administration complaints against Flint City Council
FLINT, Mich. - Three members of Flint City Council are being investigated as complaints surface by members of the Mayor's administration. This comes months after Mayor Neeley released an executive order speaking against work place bullying. Three members of the Mayor's administration have been named in the complaints. Those names...
