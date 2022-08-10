Read full article on original website
St. Cloud Area Primary Election Results
UNDATED -- Primary Election results from Tuesday. (The top six people will move on to the general election to fill three open seats) ( Top two will move on to the general election) - Sandra Brakstad 28.82%. - Seal Dwyer 28.62%. - Karen A. Larson 42.57%. Stearns County Commissioner District...
WDIO-TV
Douglas County voters elect a new Sheriff
Matthew Izzard will serve as the next Douglas County Sheriff. Because all three candidates – Matt Izzard, Mark Liebaert, and Brian Witt – ran as Democrats, the winner of the primary wins the job. Izzard won 62 percent of the vote. Izzard has served as a correctional officer...
krwc1360.com
Wright County Casts Ballots in MN Primary Election
Tina Diedrick – 1054 Terry Strege – 735 Michael Holmstrom, Jr. – 705. Jeanne Holland – 570 Michael Potter – 561 Jonathan Heinrichs – 287. Wright County voters went to the polls Tuesday in Minnesota’s 2022 primary election. Most of the decisions were to narrow the field of candidates for specific elections for November’s general election.
willmarradio.com
Senior Day at Kandiyohi County Fair...sweet corn feed and KRA racing
(Willmar MN-) Today is Senior Day at the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar, sponsored by KWLM. Shuttle buses will bring passengers all the way up the hill and drop them off at the log cabin. KWLM will be broadcasting The Open Mic Show from the Heritage Square Stage starting at 10 a.m. and Fair Secretary Katy Thompson says there's a packed afternoon of fun...
Kimball Residents Vote Yes, No on Two Ballot Referendum
KIMBALL -- Residents in the Kimball school district approved one ballot question and voted against a second one on a $10.4-million bond referendum. Two questions were on the ballot with the first question asking for $8.1-million for safety and educational updates, including renovating the 50-year-old science and FACS classrooms at the high school, building an addition for early childhood programming and creating secured entrances.
willmarradio.com
Kandiyohi, Renville County Fairs open Wednesday...Tuesday is entry day
(Willmar MN-) Today is entry day for the 2022 Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar. Fair Board President Chad Lien says FFA, Open Class Non-Livestock, 4-H rabbit and poultry entries will be accepted, and open, FFA goat and non-livestock judging takes place in the afternoon... Your browser does not support the...
willmarradio.com
Kandiyohi County Fair opens Wednesday...veterans to be honored
(Willmar MN-) Gates open at 11 a.m. Wednesday for the 2022 Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar. It's Veterans' Day, and all vets get in with free admission. Kami Herzog with the Willmar American Legion Auxiliary says there will be a program, then a free meal served at The Log Cabin...
voiceofalexandria.com
Sheriff Troy Wolbersen and members of the Sheriff's Posse honor one of their own
(Alexandria, MN)--Douglas County Sheriff Troy Wolbersen, and members of the Douglas County Sheriff's Posse, honored one of their own at a recent Sheriff's Posse meeting. John Holm, 47, of Farwell, was a long-time Sheriff's Posse member. Holm died of a massive stroke back on December 15, 2021, at St. Cloud Hospital. He joined the Douglas County Sheriff’s Posse at the age of 21. Sheriff Wolbersen presented his parents Joel and Rose, and his sister, Jenny, with a plaque at the regular meeting on the Douglas County Sheriff's Posse.
Melrose Referendum Fails By 141 Votes
MELROSE -- A bond referendum in the Melrose school district has failed by 141 votes. Residents in the Melrose school district went to the polls Tuesday and voted down the referendum with 1,170 no votes and 1,029 yes votes. The district was seeking $29.94 million to help pay for upgrades...
willmarradio.com
Swift County gets million dollar grant to improve Appleton OHV Park
(Benson MN-) U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo Tuesday announced the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1 million grant to Swift County to support the recovery of the local tourism and outdoor recreation sector by making improvements at the Appleton Area Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Park. This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan.
FOX 21 Online
Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview
Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
Residents Vote Down $72-Million Referendum in ROCORI
COLD SPRING -- A $72-millon bond referendum in the ROCORI school district has failed. The ballot has two questions with the first one asking for $63.7-million for secured entrances at the elementary schools, an early childhood education building, classroom remodeling and technology improvements district-wide. That question failed with 3,343 no...
Willmar Attorney Pleads Guilty to Bankruptcy Fraud
WILLMAR -- A Willmar attorney has pleaded guilty to fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets. According to court documents, on November 3rd, 2015 63-year-old Gregory Anderson prepared and filed a bankruptcy petition for his client James Rothers. When he filed the petition Anderson knew Rothers assets, wherever located, would become the...
willmarradio.com
Kandiyohi County Fair (Monday thru Saturday, Aug. 8 thru the 13, 2022)
For more info on each day, scroll thru the attached pages above. Each day: Great Lakes Timber Shows, entertainment, bingo, cash drawings,. Wednesday, Aug. 10: Veteran's Day, Veteran Tribute, FREE Veteran's Lunch, Planet's Funniest Hypnotist, Bull Riding. Thursday, Aug. 11: Senior Citizen's Day, KWLM "Open Mic" Show, Free Sweet Corn...
willmarradio.com
Fire heavily damages apartment in southeast Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Willmar fire fighters spent several hours yesterday afternoon battling a fire in a 4-plex apartment building in southeast Willmar. Fire Chief Frank Hanson says at 1:31 p.m. they were called to an apartment in the 2400 Block of Southeast 4th Avenue where smoke was coming from a dryer. The fire spread to multiple spots in the building, traveling from the dryer to spaces between the two floors, making it difficult to reach. Firefighters made sure no one was inside the building, although a cat was missing but was later rescued. Willmar was assisted by fire crews from Pennock, Kandiyohi and Spicer, as well as Willmar Municipal Utilities and the state fire marshal's office. Crews were on the scene until about 6 p.m. The building sustained heavy smoke and fire damage, no one was hurt, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by Willmar FD and the fire marshals' office.
willmarradio.com
Renville County Fair (Wednesday thru Friday, Aug. 10, 11, 12)
All Day Every Day: cow pie bingo, inflatables from 3 to 9 pm, tech room, yard pong, bean bags, U.S. National Guard Rock Wall & Humvee, Hillbilly Bob, Vender Booths, Antique Tractor Show. * Wednesday highlights: 7 pm: ATV Barrel Races, 7:30 pm Fabulous Armadillos. * Thursday highlights: 7 pm:...
Rockville City Administrator Resigns, Two Staff on Paid Leave
ROCKVILLE -- The Rockville city administrator has resigned. During Monday's special city council meeting, the council formally accepted the resignation of Martin Bode. Mayor Duane Willenbring says Bode recently presented a resignation letter with conditions, to which the council presented a generous counter-offer with conditions. Willenbring says if the counter...
willmarradio.com
Carol Norum
Carol Ann (Berg) Norum, age 84, of Willmar, passed away Tuesday, August 9, at CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 15, at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Willmar. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Calvary Cemetery in Willmar. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson & Johnson Funeral Homes, www.hafh.org.
willmarradio.com
Idella Underland
Idella A. Underland, age 85, of Willmar, passed away Sunday, August 9, at her residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, at the First Reformed Church in Willmar. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
willmarradio.com
Peterson
Meeker County sheriff says Peterson fired at police, SWAT teams. (Litchfield MN-) The rural Dassel man arrested after a lengthy standoff with the SWAT team l…
