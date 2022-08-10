Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
New classification, but same goals for Northern Lehigh football team
SLATINGTON, Pa. - The Northern Lehigh football team won their first District XI championship in more than 10 years in 2021 and went on to win a pair of games in the Class 2A state playoffs. While the Bulldogs lost a few key players from last year's squad, head coach...
WFMZ-TV Online
Incredible story of how artist meets Tyrese Martin and paints his portrait in Allentown
You never know who you might run into at any moment. If you don't believe it, ask Rigo Peralta, a well-known Dominican artist and owner of the art studio of his name. Peralta was going to send his paintings to an event in Colombia when he met Tyrese Martin, the new signee of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks.
WFMZ-TV Online
Musikfest resumed at noon today
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- On Saturday night, there was a shooting at Musikfest. As a precaution, the festival was shut down for the safety of the patrons. The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday on the festival's north side. VIDEO: Crowds run from area. The incident is under investigation by the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shooting in Phillipsburg early Saturday morning
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. -- A confirmed shooting took place at approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The incident happened on Hudson St. There are no reported injuries. The Major Crimes Bureau is investigating.
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ALFIE'S KITCHEN: Park Plaza, 1800 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township. The breakfast and lunch restaurant off Sullivan Trail has shut down after five years. In a Facebook...
WFMZ-TV Online
Driving tour takes visitors around a community in the Poconos
Walking tours are great exercise and a fun way to explore, but when the tour is 27 miles long, you might want to take your car. Yes, gas is expensive right now, but if you plan this one out right, you can stay close to home and feel like you're on vacation.
WFMZ-TV Online
3rd person facing homicide charges in Easton double fatal shooting
EASTON, Pa. - Authorities have arrested a third alleged gunman in the fatal shooting of two teens in Easton in March. Giovani Cagle, 20, was taken into custody Friday morning in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, said the Northampton County district attorney's office. He is charged with two counts each of criminal...
WFMZ-TV Online
WATCH: Shooting at Musikfest sends crowds fleeing
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Authorities descended on Musikfest in response to a shooting that sent crowds running and resulted in crime scene tape surrounding an area of the festival. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police have confirmed to 69 News there was a shooting on the Lehigh County side, but...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire fills home with smoke in Coopersburg
COOPERSBURG, Pa. - Fire crews were called to an overnight house fire in Coopersburg. It was reported around midnight Friday in the 300 block of Main Street, according to Lehigh County emergency dispatchers. A photographer for 69 News said firefighters were able to knock back the fire quickly, as heavy...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages home in Penn Forest Twp.
PENN FOREST TWP., Pa. - Fire damaged a home in Carbon County. Officials report the fire happened Friday morning in Penn Forest Twp. The call came in just after 11:30 a.m. for a fire at a home in the unit block of Susquehanna Drive. No injures were reported. Pennsylvania State...
WFMZ-TV Online
Office, retail and tavern development is proposed for South Bethlehem; due for review Thursday
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An office, retail and tavern development proposed for South Bethlehem will be reviewed Thursday by the city's Planning Commission. Bethlehem Shared Services, a cigar business, plans the development for Lehigh Valley Industrial Park 7 on a lot at the corner of Fourth and Emery streets. That location is east of Wind Creek Bethlehem casino, toward Hellertown.
WFMZ-TV Online
Deadly motorcycle crash in Northampton County
LOWER MOUNT BETHEL TWP, Pa. -- State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Northampton County. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Martins Creek and Belvidere Highway in Lower Mount Bethel Township. An emergency communication official says the coroner was called to the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks man convicted in straw purchase of 6 guns
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County man was found guilty of buying handguns and illegally giving them to other people. Bashir Shakir, 25, was convicted Thursday on 12 felony counts related to the straw purchase of six handguns, said the county district attorney's office. The Upper Darby man bought the...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 dead, 17 hurt after vehicle drives through fundraiser for Luzerne fire victims
BERWICK, Pa. -- Saturday night brought another tragic development related to a house fire in Nescopeck, Luzerne County that killed 10 people last week. One person was killed and 17 others hurt when they were struck by a vehicle that drove through a fundraiser for the fire victims' families held in neighboring Columbia County, according to state police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Developer to propose hotel for the Standard building in Easton's Centre Square
EASTON, Pa. - A new hotel may be coming to Easton's Centre Square. A developer is set to present plans Monday for a hotel at 5 Centre Square. That building is currently occupied and leased by The Standard bar and restaurant. The owner of the building, Mick Gjevukaj, of Enjoy...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bill, inspired by success story in Easton, would formalize home lease-to-purchase agreements
EASTON, Pa. - State Rep. Bob Freeman wants to make it easier for renters to become homeowners. He says he got the idea for his new affordable housing legislation from someone you may be familiar with in Easton. "Who doesn't want to own their home, right? So, there's a lot...
WFMZ-TV Online
WFMZ-TV Online
Check out the inside the revamped historic downtown Reading building
READING, Pa. - A long-vacant historic building in downtown Reading will be getting new tenants in a few weeks. Shuman Development Group hosted an open house at its Berks County Trust Building on Friday. The revamped terra cotta exterior of one of Reading's most historic buildings will soon be revealed....
WFMZ-TV Online
Quakertown police ask for help finding possibly confused missing man
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for help finding a missing man from Quakertown. Quakertown Borough Police posted on Facebook that Adam Smith, 38 is missing. He was last seen Thursday wearing a green button down or black shirt and green/tan shorts. The post says he walked away from a medical facility.
WFMZ-TV Online
Large tree branch fell on car and injured several people
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. -- Several people were injured in Carbon County when a large tree branch fell onto a car. It happened around 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Route 209 in Franklin Township. The branch shattered both the front windshield and back window. Several people were treated at the scene...
