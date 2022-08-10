si 1600 rounds a grenade launcher some grenades and some mines. sounds like the pack out for one engineer if you ask me. hardly a cache
Putin shouldn’t have started this senseless war. Everybody begged him but he thought everybody was scared of him. Now he has wasted so much resources, human lives on both sides and the end isn’t in sight. Just a huge ego destroying the world and still no credible peace broker. Why isn’t there any credible peace broker? Turkey tried but not enough so far
Would NOT use them. In Vietnam, we infiltrated some of the larger NVA caches and substituted modified rounds (AK 47, 82mm mortar rds, etc.). They had identical packaging, wording etc. They had C4 plastic explosive in them vice regular propellant. Weapon exploded instead of firing. One reason Cmd was so hot to forbid us using captured AKs.
Related
Fact Check: Is North Korea Sending 100K Soldiers to Fight Against Ukraine?
Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance
Ukrainian Secret Agents Are Scaring the Kremlin Shitless With Deadly Explosions and Covert Poison Ops
Putin’s Pals Furious Younger Russians Don’t Want to Die in Ukraine
RELATED PEOPLE
Belarusian commander in Ukraine says 'matter of time' before he has to fight his own country in Russia's war
Ukrainian Soldier Single-Handedly Takes Down Russian Attack Jet
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
Vladimir Putin Deploys Younger Daughter To Counter Impact Of Western Sanctions
IN THIS ARTICLE
Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'
Watch: Final Journey of Russian Armored Vehicle Before Missile Strike
Steven Seagal to Leave Russian 'Special Envoy' Role Amid Tensions With U.S.
‘I’m Aiming at the Russians’: The Tiny Country That Fears It’s Putin’s Next Target
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zelensky Shares His Scariest Conclusion About Putin
Dramatic moment 'six Russian commanders and five soldiers are blown up in Ukrainian ambush'
Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia
China sending troops and tanks to Russia
Ex-NATO commander says Russia's war in Ukraine will likely end and become a 'frozen conflict' in 4 to 6 months, compares to Korean War
Russian troops beg defence minister to help them escape Ukraine
Military analyst says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is now a ‘war of attrition’
‘Bastards and scum’: Ex-Russian President Medvedev broadcasts dark Kremlin ambitions
IBTimes
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 120