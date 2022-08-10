Woman hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in northeast Fresno, police say
A woman is in the hospital after a hit-and-run crash in northeast Fresno. Police say a man in a black BMW was weaving through traffic when he hit the woman's grey car on Bullard and Angus. It happened just before 8 Tuesday night. Officers say the man then ran away from the scene. At last report, a search still continues for this driver. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Fresno police department.
