Woman hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in northeast Fresno, police say

A woman is in the hospital after a hit-and-run crash in northeast Fresno.

Police say a man in a black BMW was weaving through traffic when he hit the woman's grey car on Bullard and Angus.

It happened just before 8 Tuesday night.

Officers say the man then ran away from the scene.

At last report, a search still continues for this driver.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Fresno police department.