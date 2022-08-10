ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMR Museum prepares for annual Russell Art Auction & Show

By Owen Skornik-Hayes
KRTV News
 1 day ago
The C.M. Russell Museum will host its annual Russell Art Auction & Show next week at Montana ExpoPark. Exhibits are free and open to the public from 10 AM to 5 PM.

“When people think of the Montana ExpoPark, it will look different than any event they’ve ever seen, we’re recreating the space to really showcase the art and the artist in a very fun and engaging setting,” says CMR Museum director Tom Figarelle.

The Art Gallery will open Thursday, August 18th and run until Sunday, August 21st.

The Russell Live Auction will be held Saturday at 4 PM.

The Meadow Lark Country Club will host a separate ticketed event on Friday morning called a “Quickdraw Auction," in which the public watch an artist create a work and immediately begin bidding upon its completion.

The goal of the event is to not just sell beautiful artwork, but to capture the spirit of the Wild West through storytelling and friendship.

“Charlie enjoyed spending time with other artists, he enjoyed learning from them and building friendships. When we bring artists together today, we’re doing that in the spirit of Charlie Russell,” said Figarelle.

Click here for more information on the CMR Museum website.

