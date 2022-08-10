Read full article on original website
State police officers to work in Uvalde this fall
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the state Department of Public Safety will be a law enforcement presence throughout the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District in the upcoming school year. The DPS security presence of more than 30 state police officers was requested by Uvalde CISD Superintendent Hal Harrell, Abbott said...
Manhattan Project, a decade of inspiration led to Pa. native's first novel
PITTSBURGH — The idea for Sarah James' debut novel had been around in one form or another since she was 19. All it took was more than a decade to gestate into something tangible. The 32-year-old Forest Hills native had always been interested in World War II, specifically the...
Life is good somewhere on Earth
A good friend gives us her old newspapers from a small town in Maine. They are entertainment — a sedentary version of date night. Because we cannot agree on who gets to read the Cops and Courts section first, we take turns reading it aloud. In the most recent...
State Patrol investigating shooting death in Nebraska Panhandle
SCOTTSBLUFF — A family dispute preceded the shooting death of a 57-year-old man in Morrill County on Monday, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release. At approximately 6:30 p.m., troopers were called to a home in Broadwater where Rodney Bennett, 57, was found dead. The Morrill County Sheriff’s Office had arrested Joseph Bennett, 29, before troopers arrived, the state patrol said.
