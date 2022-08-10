Read full article on original website
Historic hire: East High School brings on district's 1st female football coach
DES MOINES, Iowa — This season is full of firsts for the East High football team. This is their first year competing in a new conference, it's their first year under Head Coach Tyrone Tyler and now they have the district's first female football coach on their staff. "I've...
Renate Rice brings All-Star experience to East High football program
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines East football is celebrating its newest addition to the team, which is also a first for the metro. After earning three All-Star rings, and a championship during a 12-year career playing tackle football –Renate Rice can now add high school coach to her resume. “It’s kind of unbelievable at […]
ankenyfanatic.com
Ankeny’s Fulk changes her mind, will now play softball at Indian Hills
It turns out that Eva Fulk’s softball career isn’t over after all. Fulk, who had earlier committed to join the Northern Iowa women’s track and field program, has now decided to play softball in college. The Ankeny High School graduate will play for Indian Hills Community College.
Roosevelt ready to ride into playoffs
Des Moines Roosevelt went 5-4 last year, and ended a long losing streak against suburban schools, but the Riders want more.
iheart.com
Des Moines School District Still Needing To Hire Dozens of Teachers
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa's largest public school district is still trying to hire 40-teachers and some support staffers ahead of the start of the new school year. The Des Moines Public School district is offering veteran teachers $50,000 toward their retirement savings if they agree to stay on another year. Des Moines Schools Spokesman Phil Roeder says 60-veteran teachers have accepted the offer, but they still need to hire 40-more teachers. He says the district employs 2,700 teachers and typically each year they'll see 200 retirements/resignations, but this past year that number was 300. Roeder says they expect to use long-term subs as the new school year begins, until the permanent positions can be filled. He says the daily pay for subs has gone from $150 to $180.
KCCI.com
Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa
GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
KCRG.com
Iowa Cubs sold to California investment firm
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Cubs are one of ten minor league baseball teams sold as part of a deal between Endeavor Group Holdings (their previous owner) and Silver Lake (the new owner). Silver Lake is an investment firm out of the bay area in California. They are...
Iowa State Daily
BREAKING: Iowa State student found dead in Campustown apartment
The Ames Police Department identified the body of an Iowa State student, Emma Timmer after receiving a report that there was a woman who appeared to be dead on the balcony of an apartment. Timmer, age 20, was found dead at 425 Welch Ave in apartment 203. She was a...
Radio Iowa
ISU turf expert: let grass go brown, it’ll be okay
A lush, green lawn is a source of pride for many Iowans and this prolonged drought is forcing many of us to quit worrying about having the best lawn on the block — and to let the grass go dormant. Adam Thoms, a horticulture professor at Iowa State University...
Iowa Woman Wakes From Coma After Corn-Hauling Accident
Iowa has been faced with drought conditions that have been adding to the stress farmers are feeling towards the growing season. But one farmer in Ames has also gone into this year facing hardships, but it wasn’t with his corn plant. The DesPlanques family has been running their sweetcorn...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Larson Goes Back To Back For $21,000
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Another August, another Kyle Larson victory in the state of Iowa. For the second year in a row, the Elk Grove, Calif., native claimed Southern Iowa Speedway‘s Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge and earned a $21,000 payday for his efforts. With the victory, Larson joined...
Weekend rain totals mixed across central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Much-needed rain moved through parts of Central Iowa this weekend, although the heaviest rain stayed in far northern and northeastern Iowa. Flood warnings were issued for many parts of Northern and Northeastern Iowa during the course of the weekend. Another round of storms developed in western and central Iowa Sunday evening. […]
Brown and crispy lawn? Expert weighs in on what to do
DES MOINES, Iowa – The lack of rain has taken a toll on lawns across central Iowa. Keeping the grass green, can be tough. So do we water or leave it alone? Dave Ostrander with O and S Lawncare out of Indianola said, “What I recommend to people is to water at least one inch […]
Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa
Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans.
LIST: Everything you need to know for Central Iowans heading back to school
DES MOINES, Iowa — As the sun sets on summer fun and school days are on the horizon once again for Iowa's kids, Local 5 has all the information you need to know ahead of the first day. The Iowa Department of Public Health hasn't released any new information...
Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Penalties mount for late Des Moines park project
Graphite Construction faces at least $35,500 in penalties for failing to complete a Des Moines park project on time. Driving the news: Witmer Park's $560,000 playground and restroom project was supposed to be ready to go by May 31. But more than two months later, the park isn't finished. Liquidated...
Iowa State University Student Found Dead in Ames
An Iowa State University student was found dead yesterday at an apartment off of Welch Avenue in Ames, according to IowaStateDaily.com. After a preliminary investigation, Ames Police officials say that they believe that there is no "ongoing threat to the community at this time." In a press release, police officials say that they were called to the apartment complex to respond to the report of a deceased person. IowaStateDaily reports that the person's body was then transferred to the State Medical Examiner's office. A cause of death will not be released until an autopsy is completed. The identity of the student is also not being released at this time.
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Texas company buys two warehouse properties on Delaware Avenue
An Austin, Texas, venture capital group has purchased two industrial properties located in Des Moines, Polk County real estate records show. The company, AIC Ventures, bought both properties from ColorArt LLC, located in Sarasota, Fla. 2525 Delaware Ave. (pictured). The 3.2-acre parcel includes 65,134 square feet of warehouse and other...
