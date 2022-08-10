ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Spun

UConn Releases Update On Paige Bueckers Following Surgery

UConn women's basketball has provided an official update on star guard Paige Bueckers following ACL surgery. Bueckers tore her left ACL in a pickup game last Monday and underwent surgery on Friday. UConn says the procedure was successful and Bueckers began rehab on Saturday. The Minnesota native will be "regularly...
BASKETBALL
Yardbarker

Storm have record night in win over Sky

Breanna Stewart scored 25 points and the Seattle Storm tied a franchise record for points and set a WNBA record for assists in a 111-100 victory over the host Chicago Sky on Tuesday night. The victory for the Storm (21-13) could be key for playoff positioning as the regular season...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury

The Phoenix Mercury are in a battle to sneak into the WNBA Playoffs but may have just been dealt a deciding blow in their pursuit of the final postseason seed in the Western Conference. With Diana Taurasi already sidelined by an injury, ESPN’s M.A. Vopel indicates that Skylar Diggins-Smith’s status remains uncertain with just two […] The post Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
CBS Minnesota

Lynx beat Mercury 86-77, now in 4-way tie for final 2 playoff spots

PHOENIX - Sylvia Fowles had 16 points, Aerial Powers scored 10 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 86-77 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game series sweep. Minnesota (14-20) moved into a four-way tie for seventh, battling Atlanta, New York and Phoenix for the final two playoff spots. The Lynx play Seattle on Friday and Connecticut on Sunday to close the regular season. Phoenix (14-20) plays Dallas on Friday and Chicago on Sunday. Powers made a layup in traffic to give Minnesota a 78-74 lead and she added two...
NBA
NBC Sports

Storm look to regain form against first-place Sky

In a matchup of two playoff-bound teams, one on a hot streak and one enduring a lull, the Seattle Storm will pay a visit to the Chicago Sky on Tuesday evening. The first-place Sky (25-8) have won 10 of their past 12 games, while the fourth-place Storm (20-13) have dropped five of their past eight contests. Both teams have three regular-season games remaining.
SEATTLE, WA
#Seattle Storm
NBC Sports

Sparks players sleeping in airport highlights WNBA travel issues

Last season, the WNBA fined Joe and Clara Wu Tsai $500,000 for having the audacity to book a private charter jet to fly the New York Liberty players between games. You know, exactly how every NBA and major college basketball team flies between games — that’s a violation in the WNBA. Players have to fly commercial and if some teams have charter flights it’s seen as a competitive advantage.
TRAVEL

