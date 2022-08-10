Read full article on original website
Basketball legend Lauren Jackson named in World Cup squad after 12 year absence
Basketball legend Lauren Jackson will suit up for her fifth World Cup after a 12 year absence, making her return to the national team. The 41-year old has been included in a 12-strong Opals team for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup which gets underway in Sydney on September 22.
Mercury unsure when Skylar Diggins-Smith will play again
The Phoenix Mercury aren’t sure whether they will have All-Star guard and leading scorer Skylar Diggins-Smith available for their final
UConn Releases Update On Paige Bueckers Following Surgery
UConn women's basketball has provided an official update on star guard Paige Bueckers following ACL surgery. Bueckers tore her left ACL in a pickup game last Monday and underwent surgery on Friday. UConn says the procedure was successful and Bueckers began rehab on Saturday. The Minnesota native will be "regularly...
Skylar Diggins-Smith to Miss Rest of Season Due to Personal Matter
Phoenix will be without its star point guard in its final two games of the regular season.
Wings Clip Liberty's Playoff Momentum Despite Ionescu Showcase
The Liberty dropped another crucial contest despite a season-best from Sabrina Ionescu.
Storm have record night in win over Sky
Breanna Stewart scored 25 points and the Seattle Storm tied a franchise record for points and set a WNBA record for assists in a 111-100 victory over the host Chicago Sky on Tuesday night. The victory for the Storm (21-13) could be key for playoff positioning as the regular season...
Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury
The Phoenix Mercury are in a battle to sneak into the WNBA Playoffs but may have just been dealt a deciding blow in their pursuit of the final postseason seed in the Western Conference. With Diana Taurasi already sidelined by an injury, ESPN’s M.A. Vopel indicates that Skylar Diggins-Smith’s status remains uncertain with just two […] The post Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lynx beat Mercury 86-77, now in 4-way tie for final 2 playoff spots
PHOENIX - Sylvia Fowles had 16 points, Aerial Powers scored 10 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 86-77 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game series sweep. Minnesota (14-20) moved into a four-way tie for seventh, battling Atlanta, New York and Phoenix for the final two playoff spots. The Lynx play Seattle on Friday and Connecticut on Sunday to close the regular season. Phoenix (14-20) plays Dallas on Friday and Chicago on Sunday. Powers made a layup in traffic to give Minnesota a 78-74 lead and she added two...
2 games to go and the Lynx are alive in the playoff race
The Lynx have a shot at making the playoffs after starting the season 3-13.
Lynx win tight battle with Mercury to force 4-way tie in standings
Kayla McBride scored 18 points, Jessica Shepard recorded a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx
A’ja Wilson helps Aces subdue Dream
A’ja Wilson had 24 points and 14 rebounds as the host Las Vegas Aces defeated the Atlanta Dream 97-90 on
Storm look to regain form against first-place Sky
In a matchup of two playoff-bound teams, one on a hot streak and one enduring a lull, the Seattle Storm will pay a visit to the Chicago Sky on Tuesday evening. The first-place Sky (25-8) have won 10 of their past 12 games, while the fourth-place Storm (20-13) have dropped five of their past eight contests. Both teams have three regular-season games remaining.
Sparks players sleeping in airport highlights WNBA travel issues
Last season, the WNBA fined Joe and Clara Wu Tsai $500,000 for having the audacity to book a private charter jet to fly the New York Liberty players between games. You know, exactly how every NBA and major college basketball team flies between games — that’s a violation in the WNBA. Players have to fly commercial and if some teams have charter flights it’s seen as a competitive advantage.
