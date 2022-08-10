Read full article on original website
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
KVUE
Del Valle middle-schoolers start the year with clear backpacks
Middle school students in Del Valle ISD saw visible changes on their first day of school. It comes amid increased calls for safety.
Eanes ISD highlights safety measures in place for upcoming school year
AUSTIN, Texas — At a meeting Tuesday night, Eanes ISD said the district is nearly full-staffed for the upcoming school year. District leaders also highlighted the safety measures in place. Those measures include increased perimeter fencing and inspection of all the doors across the district. "Every door lock and...
Hays CISD opening new Sunfield Elementary School
BUDA, Texas — When Hays CISD students return to class on Aug. 16, some will be heading into a new building. On Thursday, Hays CISD will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Sunfield Elementary School. The ceremony will be held at 5 p.m., followed by a meet-the-teacher event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
fox7austin.com
First day of school for Del Valle ISD students
There's a lot of changes for kids starting classes today in Del Valle ISD. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has more from Smith Elementary, the district's newest school.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Austin School District to Limit Bus Service Amid Driver Shortage
Lake Travis ISD announced some significant changes to its transportation services for the upcoming school year to deal with an ongoing bus driver shortage. The district said it has done aggressive recruitment efforts and increased starting salaries to $23 per hour, but the shortage continues. Lake Travis ISD announced in...
Del Valle ISD kicks off new school year
Del Valle ISD Superintendent Annette Tielle discusses the upcoming school year.
Manor ISD superintendent to resign in June 2023
Manor Independent School District's Superintendent Andre D. Spencer will resign at the end of June 2023, according to a letter on the district's website.
roundtherocktx.com
Round Rock ISD Fall After-School Classes
Round Rock ISD offers a wide variety of hands-on in-person and online interactive after-school classes for elementary, middle and high school students. Visit the registration portal to browse and register for Fall 2022 after-school classes that begin the week of Sept. 12. Qualified instructors meet with students once a week...
Austin ISD still looking for teachers with classes set to begin soon
Just last month KXAN told you there were more than 500 teaching positions that needed to be filled.
kut.org
Bus driver shortage forces Lake Travis ISD to cut routes
School districts in Central Texas and throughout the country are struggling to hire bus drivers. While the labor shortage is not new, it is forcing some districts to stretch resources or make tough decisions for the upcoming school year. One of those districts is Lake Travis Independent School District, which has 11 campuses and nearly 12,000 students.
Austin leaders push for electric buses in Austin ISD
AUSTIN, Texas — Mayor Steve Adler, Congressman Lloyd Doggett and other leaders have asked the Austin ISD Board of Trustees to switch the district from diesel buses to electric buses. The request letter went out to trustees president Geronimo Rodriguez on Monday. The letter asked trustees to make it...
Equity Action submits petition to add 'Police Oversight Act' to Austin ballot
AUSTIN, Texas — A local political action group has submitted a petition in support of the "Police Oversight Act." Equity Action said Tuesday that it has collected more than 33,000 signatures on its petition. The group delivered the signatures to the city clerk on Monday. If at least 20,000...
newsradioklbj.com
ACC to Offer Three Free Classes in Fall
Want a free college class this fall? It’s not too late to sign up. This fall Austin Community College District (ACC) offers up to three FREE classes that can lead to an in-demand workforce credential. The college’s Level Up Program, provided in partnership with Texas Workforce Commission, targets in-demand...
KHOU
Back to school with Chita and the Travis High School cheerleaders, football players and Ambush Squad
Back to school means Friday night lights and all the fun that goes with it! KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft is with the excited kids in FBISD.
KVUE
Hutto police chief talks safety
Hutto is one of the smaller communities in Central Texas, but safety is still a top priority. Police Chief Jeffrey Yarbrough joined KVUE Daybreak to discuss.
Judge denies request to order Texas DPS to release information related to Uvalde school shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin judge says the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has jurisdiction over its records related to troopers' actions during the deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski learned the judge denied a request made by State Sen....
TxDOT to hold public hearing on proposed FM 973 project
MANOR, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation will welcome public feedback on a potential FM 973 realignment and widening project in a hearing on Thursday. The hearing, focusing on the Travis County project's environmental assessment, begins at 6 p.m. both virtually on www.txdot.gov and in-person at ShadowGlen Golf Club in Manor.
LIST: Which Austin-area counties are under a burn ban?
AUSTIN, Texas — Droughts and wildfires continue to plague Texas. In just the past week, fire crews fought the Smoke Rider fire in Hays County, Big Sky fire near Fredericksburg and Blue Bluff fire in eastern Travis County, among others. Several counties surrounding Austin have instituted burn bans as...
How Hutto became 'Hippo Nation'
HUTTO, Texas — Anyone who has visited Hutto knows the city has its own unique mascot: the hippo. More than 3,000 concrete hippos are on display in the community, many painted to match the business or home they stand outside of. In fact, the City of Hutto even has an interactive Hippo Tour map.
Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
