ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Valle, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Eanes ISD highlights safety measures in place for upcoming school year

AUSTIN, Texas — At a meeting Tuesday night, Eanes ISD said the district is nearly full-staffed for the upcoming school year. District leaders also highlighted the safety measures in place. Those measures include increased perimeter fencing and inspection of all the doors across the district. "Every door lock and...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Hays CISD opening new Sunfield Elementary School

BUDA, Texas — When Hays CISD students return to class on Aug. 16, some will be heading into a new building. On Thursday, Hays CISD will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Sunfield Elementary School. The ceremony will be held at 5 p.m., followed by a meet-the-teacher event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
BUDA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Del Valle, TX
Del Valle, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Austin School District to Limit Bus Service Amid Driver Shortage

Lake Travis ISD announced some significant changes to its transportation services for the upcoming school year to deal with an ongoing bus driver shortage. The district said it has done aggressive recruitment efforts and increased starting salaries to $23 per hour, but the shortage continues. Lake Travis ISD announced in...
AUSTIN, TX
roundtherocktx.com

Round Rock ISD Fall After-School Classes

Round Rock ISD offers a wide variety of hands-on in-person and online interactive after-school classes for elementary, middle and high school students. Visit the registration portal to browse and register for Fall 2022 after-school classes that begin the week of Sept. 12. Qualified instructors meet with students once a week...
ROUND ROCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backpacks#Del Valle Middle School#Kvue
kut.org

Bus driver shortage forces Lake Travis ISD to cut routes

School districts in Central Texas and throughout the country are struggling to hire bus drivers. While the labor shortage is not new, it is forcing some districts to stretch resources or make tough decisions for the upcoming school year. One of those districts is Lake Travis Independent School District, which has 11 campuses and nearly 12,000 students.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin leaders push for electric buses in Austin ISD

AUSTIN, Texas — Mayor Steve Adler, Congressman Lloyd Doggett and other leaders have asked the Austin ISD Board of Trustees to switch the district from diesel buses to electric buses. The request letter went out to trustees president Geronimo Rodriguez on Monday. The letter asked trustees to make it...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
newsradioklbj.com

ACC to Offer Three Free Classes in Fall

Want a free college class this fall? It’s not too late to sign up. This fall Austin Community College District (ACC) offers up to three FREE classes that can lead to an in-demand workforce credential. The college’s Level Up Program, provided in partnership with Texas Workforce Commission, targets in-demand...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Hutto police chief talks safety

Hutto is one of the smaller communities in Central Texas, but safety is still a top priority. Police Chief Jeffrey Yarbrough joined KVUE Daybreak to discuss.
HUTTO, TX
KVUE

TxDOT to hold public hearing on proposed FM 973 project

MANOR, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation will welcome public feedback on a potential FM 973 realignment and widening project in a hearing on Thursday. The hearing, focusing on the Travis County project's environmental assessment, begins at 6 p.m. both virtually on www.txdot.gov and in-person at ShadowGlen Golf Club in Manor.
MANOR, TX
KVUE

LIST: Which Austin-area counties are under a burn ban?

AUSTIN, Texas — Droughts and wildfires continue to plague Texas. In just the past week, fire crews fought the Smoke Rider fire in Hays County, Big Sky fire near Fredericksburg and Blue Bluff fire in eastern Travis County, among others. Several counties surrounding Austin have instituted burn bans as...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

How Hutto became 'Hippo Nation'

HUTTO, Texas — Anyone who has visited Hutto knows the city has its own unique mascot: the hippo. More than 3,000 concrete hippos are on display in the community, many painted to match the business or home they stand outside of. In fact, the City of Hutto even has an interactive Hippo Tour map.
HUTTO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy