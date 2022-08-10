ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

Almost one-fifth of Georgia women of reproductive age lack insurance

ATLANTA – A new report from the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families has found that about 20% of Georgia women of childbearing age are uninsured. The rate of uninsured women between 18 and 44 years old is one of the highest in the country, putting Georgia in 46th place on a national ranking, the report said.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Georgia Chamber backs Burt Jones for lieutenant governor

ATLANTA – The Georgia Chamber of Commerce endorsed Republican state Sen. Burt Jones for lieutenant governor Wednesday. The business group cited Jones’ pro-business record in its endorsement announcement. Jones also is the owner of a small business.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Mexico, NY
City
New York City, NY
Local
Texas Government
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
Albany Herald

Georgia sets new records for investment, job growth

ATLANTA – New investment in Georgia topped $21.2 billion during the last fiscal year, with 358 projects creating 51,132 jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday. The investment and jobs figures surpassed the state’s previous records by 94% and 53%, respectively.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Playoff berths at stake as Liberty visit Dream

The Atlanta Dream and New York Liberty are among four teams battling for the last two playoff spots as they meet twice this weekend to end the regular season. Atlanta will host the first game Friday night before heading to New York for the rematch on Sunday afternoon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Albany Herald

State squirrel hunting season opens Monday

SOCIAL CIRCLE — For hunters and outdoors lovers looking for a healthy, sustainable source of protein and a good woodland hike, squirrel hunting season, which opens in Georgia Monday, can meet both of those goals. “Squirrel hunting season is a great introduction to hunting,” Alan Isler, chief of the...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy