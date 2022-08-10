Read full article on original website
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Birmingham Police locate missing elderly man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Birmingham Police say Willie Sole has been located and is safe. Birmingham Police are asking for help looking for a missing elderly man. Willie Sole, 92, was last seen at 10 p.m. August 10 in the 300 block of Sunbrook Avenue in Birmingham. He is...
Search underway for missing 92-year-old Birmingham man; vehicle last seen on U.S. 280 near Valleydale Road
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 92-year-old man who left his east Birmingham home overnight. Willie Sole sometimes becomes disoriented, Birmingham police said Thursday. Sole was last seen about 10 p.m. Wednesday at his Sunbrook Avenue home. He left sometime during the night in his...
BPD: Persons of interest identified in Daniel Rickett homicide case
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police investigators say they’ve identified one or two persons of interest in a homicide case from four and a half years ago. Daniel Rickett went missing February 8, 2018 and the 17-year-old’s body was found in a burned car July 30, 2020. For...
Family seeks help to bury 16-year-old boy found shot to death on Birmingham interstate
Friends and family are trying to raise money for the funeral of a 16-year-old boy who was found shot to death on a Birmingham interstate. Kavas Jemison, who just completed the 10th grade at Jackson-Olin High School, was killed July 23. He was found in the back seat of a sedan on Interstate 59/20 in Birmingham, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
Person of interest in Birmingham arson and homicide arrested in Oklahoma
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jail records confirm that a person of interest in a recent arson and homicide in Birmingham was arrested in Oklahoma on August 10, 2022. Youit Jones was arrested and placed in the Carter County Jail in Oklahoma on August 10. According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office’s online jail records, he was arrested on charges of Second Degree Robbery. The Ardmore Police was the arresting agency, but they have not released any additional details in Jones’ arrest.
Missing Alabama Dad’s Car Found Near Body in Burning House, Cops Say
A white Toyota Corolla belonging to a missing Birmingham father of four was found Tuesday, just a block away from where Alabama authorities had responded to reports of a house fire hours earlier. Although unidentified human remains were discovered on the property after the flames were extinguished around 3 a.m., police did not immediately comment on a possible link between the two cases, according to AL.com. Family and friends of Nathan Gemeinhart, a 42-year-old man who has been missing since Monday morning, told local media they continued to pray for his reappearance. “We grieve as those with deep hope,” Senior Pastor Charles Johnson of Red Mountain Church told WBRC FOX6. The pastor, who helped set up a GoFundMe to support Gemeinhart’s family, said that the vanished man was “a joy to talk to” and “a peaceful man.”
Officer’s son, 12, accidentally Shoots Mom Dead: A cautionary tale
The JCSO’s initial press release stated they arrived at a residence in Forestdale Saturday after receiving a 911 call for help. Deputies found Ayobiyi Abeni Cook, 29, deceased at the scene. There seemed to be no forced entry into the home but the boy told authorities a man was seen fleeing from the residence before the call was made. However, their investigation revealed this was a fabricated story.
Man killed in shooting in Hueytown
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Hueytown Police Department are investigating after a man was shot and killed on August 10, 2022. Police said this happened in the 1000 block of 26th Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner identified the victim as 22-year-old Joshua Alexander Adams of Bessemer. So far,...
Reward offered in death investigation of 20-year-old Sylacauga man
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama Crime Stoppers offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the Identity and/or arrest of person(s) responsible for the death of a 20-year-old man in Sylacauga. Sylacauga Police said Ja’Drean Mondrell Dykes was shot and killed on July 29, 2022. This happened around...
Shooting in Hueytown neighborhood leaves 1 dead
An investigation is underway after a shooting in Hueytown Wednesday night. Hueytown police responded at 7:17 p.m. to the 1000 block of 26th Avenue. Police Chief Mike Yarbrough said the shooting happened at a residence, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether it took place inside or outside. The victim...
Woman shot and killed in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating the shooting death of a 36-year-old woman. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Kimberly Necole Hartsfield. She was shot and killed August 9, 2022 in the 2600 block of 6th Avenue North. No arrests have been made.
Missing Jefferson County man’s car found near burning house, unidentified body
The car of a missing Jefferson County husband and father of four was found Tuesday morning, just one block from where a body was discovered in a burning abandoned house. Police are not commenting on any possible link between the two investigations. They have not identified the body. Nathan Gemeinhart,...
One person shot by police in Brighton, Alabama; ALEA investigating
BRIGHTON, Ala. — An investigation is underway after a Brighton police officer shot someone Wednesday morning. Learn more in the video above. Brighton Police Chief Larry Woods said the shooting happened in the 3900 block of Mian Street. Details about what led to the shooting haven't been released. The...
Hueytown Police investigating Wednesday night shooting
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — Hueytown Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night. According to Hueytown Police Chief Mike Yarbrough, officers arrived to the 1000 block of 26th Avenue around 7:17 p.m. and found a man in his twenties suffering from a gunshot wound. His condition is unknown at this time, but it could […]
Person on interest in arson and homicide case has extensive criminal history
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are still searching for a “person of interest” after a body was discovered in a burning home in Birmingham earlier this week. Police are searching for Youitt Jones in connection to the case. Records indicate Jones has an extensive criminal history. Court...
UPDATE: Arson, death investigation now classified as homicide; search for person of interest
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department said detectives have upgraded an arson/unclassified death investigation to a homicide investigation. A body was found in a burning home in the 1300 block of Eufala Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, August 9, 2022. The victim’s identity has not been confirmed....
Fallen Bibb County deputy’s daughters escorted on first day of school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Deputy Brad Johnson was killed in the line of duty earlier this summer. On Tuesday, his daughters were escorted to their first day of Kindergarten and Middle School. Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were part of the escort. Sheriff Jody Wade with...
Woman killed in Bessemer shooting identified
A woman killed in a Bessemer shooting was identified Wednesday morning.
Child, 3, cuts clothes off as she waits for shoplifting grandmother in hot car, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A woman has been accused of leaving her 3-year-old granddaughter in a car for roughly an hour while she shoplifted at a store in South Carolina, according to an incident report obtained by WCIV. The report notes that 55-year-old Pamela Lawson is now facing charges.
Woman killed in overnight shooting in Bessemer, police investigating
BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a woman dead early Wednesday morning. The department said officers responded to the 2600 block of 6th Avenue North around 12:12 a.m. on reports of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a woman dead from gunshot wounds.
