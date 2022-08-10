ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Unexplained

Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained

Check out this video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
IDAHO STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Famous Teton grizzly bear killed

One of famed grizzly bear 399’s four offspring was euthanized Tuesday as the result of behavior problems. According to US Fish and Wildlife Service Spokesman Joe Szuszwalak, the action follows more than thirteen documented conflicts involving bear #1057 since May. He says this increasingly dangerous behavior included an interaction where a resident attempted to haze the bear from their front porch with warning shots, but the bear remained on the porch and showed no reaction.
TETON COUNTY, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Smithonian

Three Climbers Reported Dead at Glacier National Park

Three men died while climbing mountains in Montana’s Glacier National Park in recent days. On July 25, rescuers recovered the bodies of mountaineers Brian Kennedy and Jack Beard, who had set off together on July 21 to climb Dusty Star Mountain. Kennedy and Beard, who were both 67 and...
MONTANA STATE
purewow.com

The Best Fall Vacations in the U.S.

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Contrary to what your Instagram feed may lead you to believe, you don’t actually have to leave the country for...
TRAVEL
mansionglobal.com

Huge 400-Acre Montana Ranch Asks $6.75 Million

Kokopelli Ranch has not been on the market for nearly three decades. Kokopelli Ranch, a sprawling retreat set on over 400 acres in Montana that has been in the same hands for nearly three decades is on the market for $6.75 million. The property, which is 20 miles from the...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Luxury Hotel#Chateau Lake Louise#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Fitness#Soft Pretzels#Scottish#Canadian#Bow Falls#Banff National Park Fly
Daily Montanan

The flight of the Nez Perce through Yellowstone National Park

Throughout its history, Yellowstone has been frequented by numerous indigenous tribes. All of these groups have a unique and cherished tale bonding them with the land upon which Yellowstone sits, but perhaps one of the most harrowing and tragic recent stories is that of the Nez Perce (Nimiipu). In the summer of 1877, the gold rush […] The post The flight of the Nez Perce through Yellowstone National Park appeared first on Daily Montanan.
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

This New Glamping Resort in Utah Takes You to the Edge of Bryce Canyon National Park

For those who want to get off the grid in style, a new luxury glamping resort has arrived in Utah. Under Canvas opened its latest location earlier this month just 15 minutes from Bryce Canyon National Park and located on 750 acres of land at over 7,000 feet in elevation. The property features 50 safari-style canvas tents surrounded by forest and majestic landscapes. All the tents come with private ensuite bathrooms with elevated decks complete with furnishings from West Elm. Guests can expect king-size beds, bedside lanterns, a wood-burning stove and USB charging packs in case you don’t want to...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Instagram
105.5 The Fan

Idaho’s Famous National Park Gets Snubbed in Exciting New Disney+ Series

Idaho is home to six national parks, reserves, historic sites, and monuments but in a new Disney+ series Idaho gets snubbed. The new National Geographic/Disney+ series is titled ‘America’s National Parks’ and the legendary Garth Brooks narrates it. The series is going to focus on five National Parks from all around the United States. Yellowstone National Park is getting overlooked in this newest series, but that really isn’t a bad thing. While a focus on Yellowstone might bring a little love to Idaho as the park covers part of our eastern border, it isn’t necessary. Yellowstone has been covered in so many films and features, that not hearing about it will be a nice reprieve.
IDAHO STATE
ABC News

Tiny African kingdom has skiing as Europe sweats summer heat

BUTHA-BUTHE, Lesotho -- While millions across Europe sweat through a summer of record-breaking heat, others are skiing in Africa. Don't worry. This isn't another sign of climate change but rather the fascinating anomaly of Lesotho, a tiny mountain kingdom completely surrounded by South Africa. Lesotho has a geographical claim to fame: It's the only country on Earth where every inch of its territory sits more than 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) above sea level.
LIFESTYLE
outsidemagazine

How an All-Inclusive Resort can Help you Check off your Ski Bucket List

On a gray afternoon in the French Alps, I eyeballed the trail map debating where to go. The open and seemingly endless expanse, with slopes and trails discernable almost everywhere I looked, intimidated me. I’d spent the morning sticking to slopes where I could see a nearby lift’s base. Flummoxed by the trail map and nervous about the terrain, I eavesdropped on conversations, but my limited French language skills proved insufficient. Even lunch defeated me. Not able to comprehend the menu, I played it safe with soup and bread while those nearby savored steaming dishes layered with cheese. My first European ski trip wasn’t realizing my expectations, and I had only myself to blame.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy