Two Vehicle Crash, Fire and Severe Injuries in Grant County
The Grant County Sheriff’s department is reporting a two vehicle crash with injuries Friday on County Highway U in Beetown Township. Around 11:45am, 58 year old Lori Williams of Huston, Minnesota was traveling west on County Highway U. Williams fell asleep and drifted across the center line. At the same time, 48 year old Todd Kerkenbush of Dubuque was traveling east on County Highway U in his company’s work truck. Kerkenbush tried to swerve out of the way of Williams’ vehicle but was unable to. The vehicles collided and Kerkenbush’s truck careened into the south ditch. Williams’ vehicle went into the north ditch. Kerkenbush’s truck started on fire and Kerkenbush was able to free himself from the vehicle before it was fully engulfed in flames. Both Kerkenbush and Williams had severe injuries and were both taken to Grant Regional Health Center. The truck was burnt to its frame and Williams’ vehicle had heavy front end damage. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Bloomington Fire Department, Bloomington JAWS, Cassville EMS, and Lancaster EMS. Williams was cited for Inattentive Driving.
No injuries after delivery van crashes into Dane Co. business
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County business’ building is considered a total loss Wednesday after a delivery truck crashed into it, authorities reported. The truck drove through a stop sign on Highway 78 in Mazomanie, according to a post from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, then collided with the Mounds Creek Siding building.
All lanes reopen after crash on the Beltline near Whitney Way
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes have reopened Wednesday afternoon after a crash caused one lane to close on the Madison Beltline. People started calling around 5:30 p.m. to report that a vehicle was driving erratically, Dane County officials said. The driver’s vehicle may have had a flat tire and it crashed into the median line before the Gammon Road exit, Dane County Dispatch said.
Dane County home worth $450,000 likely a total loss after fire
TOWN OF SPRINGDALE, Wis. (WMTV) - A home in Dane County worth $450,000 will likely become a total loss after a fire claimed the residence Monday evening. Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with officers from the Mount Horeb Police Department, were called to the scene in the 2000 block of Town Hall Rd. in the Town of Springdale, along with multiple Fire and EMS units.
No injuries in house fire near Mount Horeb, sheriff’s office says
MOUNT HOREB, Wis. — No one was injured in a house fire near Mount Horeb Monday evening, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. A neighbor reported seeing smoke coming from the home in the 2900 block of Town Hall Road east of Mount Horeb around 7:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said in a news release. No one was inside the...
Officials Respond to Possible Chimney Fire
Iowa County authorities received a call for an address in the 5000 block of Korback Road in Spring Green for a report of a lightning strike that possibly hit a chimney at around 1:45 PM Sunday. Dodgeville Fire and Dodgeville EMS responded to the scene. Some debris was found on the deck, however no fire or injuries were reported.
One person hurt in a UTV crash in Vernon County
TOWN OF STERLING, Wis. (WEAU) - One person was hurt in a UTV crash in Vernon County on August 4th. Around 8:15 pm, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting that screams could be heard coming from the woods. The caller and two other people searched the...
Police: ‘Pretty graphic’ fight at Darlington pool sends teen to emergency room
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a series of clashes Tuesday afternoon at the Darlington’s swimming pool and nearby basketball courts, parents of children who were there at the time may want to talk to them about what they saw, the city’s police department cautioned. “Frankly, it was pretty...
One person dead after multiple agencies respond to crash in Iowa County
CLYDE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office has reported that one person has died after a vehicle crash Saturday night. Multiple agencies responded to the crash, which happened around 11:30 p.m. near State Road 130 and State Road 133 in the Clyde Township. According to officials, Tyler...
25-year-old sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Village of South Wayne
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - An early Sunday morning motorcycle crash in Lafayette County left a man with minor injuries and his motorcycle with severe damage. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, just before 1 a.m., deputies responded to STH 11, Village of South Wayne for a motorcycle accident.
Darlington police asking for witnesses of fight at pool to come forward
DARLINGTON, Wis. — Darlington police are asking those who witnessed a fight at the Darlington Swimming Pool to share what they saw. Police said a teenager was sent to the emergency room after a series of incidents that took place at the pool and nearby basketball courts. Police described video of the fight as “pretty graphic” and said the children who witnessed the incident may have found it disturbing.
BGCDC doubles buyback for some gun owners at Madison & Dane Co. event
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County (BGCDC) is throwing in additional $250 in gift cards to community members that bring in certain types of guns to a trade-in event, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. This is in addition to the $250 being...
Iowa man pleads guilty to meth charges in Jo Daviess County
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Nathan L. Scott of Dubuque, IA, pled guilty on Tuesday, July 26 to possession of methamphetamine, a class 3 felony. During his hearing, Scott was also resentenced on a perjury charge, another class 3 felony. Scott received a total of four years in prison...
Black Earth driver killed after crashing into rock wall near Lone Rock
LONE ROCK, Wis. — A Black Earth driver was killed Saturday after crashing into a rock wall outside Lone Rock. Iowa County Sheriff’s officials said he was driving south on State Highway 130 when he failed to stop at the intersection with State Highway 133 and collided with the wall. Emergency crews were called to the scene just after...
Baraboo police investigate multiple catalytic converter thefts
BARABOO, Wis. — Baraboo police are investigating after multiple catalytic converters were stolen Sunday night and early Monday. Police said that the thefts took place west of Broadway between 1st and 4th Avenues as well as in the West Square Building parking lot. Officers requested surveillance footage from the building to try and identify the thieves.
Man missing in rural Lafayette County since Monday found, hospitalized
CUBA CITY, Wis. — Emergency crews in Lafayette County located a man who had been missing since Monday. Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 9600 block of County H Thursday for a report of an unattended vehicle. An investigation led officials to begin looking for a 49-year-old man who had not been seen or heard from since Monday evening. ...
1 arrested in connection to Juneau County drug investigation
JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A person is arrested after authorities conducted a search in Juneau County Thursday. According to a media release from Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 4 the Juneau County Drug Task Force conducted a search in the Village of Wonewoc as part of a drug investigation.
‘Be Kind’ campaign underway in Sauk City after teen dies by suicide: ‘We can’t have another one’
Community members and businesses in the Sauk City area are reminding people to be kind to one another following a teenager's death by suicide two weeks ago.
Juneau Co. woman accused of several drug charges after search
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 41-year-old Juneau County woman was arrested last week after officials accused her of several drug charges that resulted from a search. The Juneau County Drug Task Force conducted a search on Aug. 4 in the Village of Wonewoc after obtaining a warrant as part of a drug investigation. The report did not say where specifically in Wonewoc the search took place.
‘Badger State Boxes’ distributed to residents in Green Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An organization is fighting hunger for local families in Green County Wednesday while also supporting local farmers and producers. The Hunger Task Force partnered with Chalet Cheese Co-op and New Glarus Brewing to distribute the “Badger State Box.” It’s filled with local Wisconsin goodies like cheese, meats and fruits. Items are coming in from various companies, including Sassy Cow Creamery in Sun Prairie, S&R Egg Farm in Whitewater and Brunkow Cheese in Cottage Grove.
