ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
x1071.com

Two Vehicle Crash, Fire and Severe Injuries in Grant County

The Grant County Sheriff’s department is reporting a two vehicle crash with injuries Friday on County Highway U in Beetown Township. Around 11:45am, 58 year old Lori Williams of Huston, Minnesota was traveling west on County Highway U. Williams fell asleep and drifted across the center line. At the same time, 48 year old Todd Kerkenbush of Dubuque was traveling east on County Highway U in his company’s work truck. Kerkenbush tried to swerve out of the way of Williams’ vehicle but was unable to. The vehicles collided and Kerkenbush’s truck careened into the south ditch. Williams’ vehicle went into the north ditch. Kerkenbush’s truck started on fire and Kerkenbush was able to free himself from the vehicle before it was fully engulfed in flames. Both Kerkenbush and Williams had severe injuries and were both taken to Grant Regional Health Center. The truck was burnt to its frame and Williams’ vehicle had heavy front end damage. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Bloomington Fire Department, Bloomington JAWS, Cassville EMS, and Lancaster EMS. Williams was cited for Inattentive Driving.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

No injuries after delivery van crashes into Dane Co. business

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County business’ building is considered a total loss Wednesday after a delivery truck crashed into it, authorities reported. The truck drove through a stop sign on Highway 78 in Mazomanie, according to a post from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, then collided with the Mounds Creek Siding building.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

All lanes reopen after crash on the Beltline near Whitney Way

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes have reopened Wednesday afternoon after a crash caused one lane to close on the Madison Beltline. People started calling around 5:30 p.m. to report that a vehicle was driving erratically, Dane County officials said. The driver’s vehicle may have had a flat tire and it crashed into the median line before the Gammon Road exit, Dane County Dispatch said.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane County home worth $450,000 likely a total loss after fire

TOWN OF SPRINGDALE, Wis. (WMTV) - A home in Dane County worth $450,000 will likely become a total loss after a fire claimed the residence Monday evening. Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with officers from the Mount Horeb Police Department, were called to the scene in the 2000 block of Town Hall Rd. in the Town of Springdale, along with multiple Fire and EMS units.
DANE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Grant County, WI
Accidents
State
Minnesota State
County
Grant County, WI
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Grant County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
x1071.com

Officials Respond to Possible Chimney Fire

Iowa County authorities received a call for an address in the 5000 block of Korback Road in Spring Green for a report of a lightning strike that possibly hit a chimney at around 1:45 PM Sunday. Dodgeville Fire and Dodgeville EMS responded to the scene. Some debris was found on the deck, however no fire or injuries were reported.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

One person hurt in a UTV crash in Vernon County

TOWN OF STERLING, Wis. (WEAU) - One person was hurt in a UTV crash in Vernon County on August 4th. Around 8:15 pm, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting that screams could be heard coming from the woods. The caller and two other people searched the...
VERNON COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head On Collision#Traffic Accident#Dodge#Grant Co#Journey#Bloomington Jaws#Cassville Ems#Lancaster Ems#B M
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Darlington police asking for witnesses of fight at pool to come forward

DARLINGTON, Wis. — Darlington police are asking those who witnessed a fight at the Darlington Swimming Pool to share what they saw. Police said a teenager was sent to the emergency room after a series of incidents that took place at the pool and nearby basketball courts. Police described video of the fight as “pretty graphic” and said the children who witnessed the incident may have found it disturbing.
DARLINGTON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WEAU-TV 13

1 arrested in connection to Juneau County drug investigation

JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A person is arrested after authorities conducted a search in Juneau County Thursday. According to a media release from Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 4 the Juneau County Drug Task Force conducted a search in the Village of Wonewoc as part of a drug investigation.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Juneau Co. woman accused of several drug charges after search

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 41-year-old Juneau County woman was arrested last week after officials accused her of several drug charges that resulted from a search. The Juneau County Drug Task Force conducted a search on Aug. 4 in the Village of Wonewoc after obtaining a warrant as part of a drug investigation. The report did not say where specifically in Wonewoc the search took place.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

‘Badger State Boxes’ distributed to residents in Green Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An organization is fighting hunger for local families in Green County Wednesday while also supporting local farmers and producers. The Hunger Task Force partnered with Chalet Cheese Co-op and New Glarus Brewing to distribute the “Badger State Box.” It’s filled with local Wisconsin goodies like cheese, meats and fruits. Items are coming in from various companies, including Sassy Cow Creamery in Sun Prairie, S&R Egg Farm in Whitewater and Brunkow Cheese in Cottage Grove.
GREEN COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy