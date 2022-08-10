Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Listos Preschool holds Butterfly Festival celebration and fundraiser
(ABC 6 News) - After a fire destroyed the home to Listo's preschool back in April - the Spanish immersion school is fundraising, and celebrating culture with a butterfly festival and social. While the Monarch Butterfly is certainly a beautiful thing to look at, it is much more than that....
KAAL-TV
Tight races in two Olmsted County Commissioner Districts
(ABC 6 News) - There were two highly contested races in Olmsted County on Tuesday night. One race was in District 4 and the other in District 5. Brian Mueller - 40% (2,024) Kindra Ramaker - 36% (1,793) Bill Pirkl - 15% (761) Steven Leo Connelly - 9% (456) Olmsted...
KAAL-TV
Final days of Mower County Fair
(ABC 6 News) - This weekend marks the final days of the Mower County free fair in Austin. If you haven't made it out yet - don't worry. There's still time and there's plenty for you to do, like the llama costume show. Organizers say it's a growing event with...
myaustinminnesota.com
Local results from primary election day in Minnesota Tuesday
It was primary election day in Minnesota Tuesday, and in local results from Tuesday’s election, a primary was required for the Austin City Council At-Large seat as three candidates were vying for two spots in the November general election, and it was former 1st Ward City Councilman Oballa Oballa receiving 1,637 votes, current At-Large City Councilman Jeff Austin receiving 1,569 votes and David Schenck receiving 626 votes. In the primary for State Senate in District 23, Republican Gene Dornink received 5,874 votes, or 71.5% to challenger Lisa Hanson’s 2,342 votes, or 28.5%. In Mower County, Dornink received 1,960 votes, or 77.4% to Hanson’s 572 votes, or 22.6%. Dornink, who is currently the Senator from District 27 will face Democrat Brandon Lawhead of Austin, who did not face a primary challenge on Tuesday and received 5,882 votes.
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
KAAL-TV
RFD highlights new online program to help with response
(ABC 6 News) - The City of Rochester Fire Department (RFD) is highlighting a new online program called Community Connect, which allows residents and property owners of Rochester to share valuable life safety information with the department. This program will help ensure that RFD has the most information about a...
KAAL-TV
Jailed Rochester woman resentenced to nearly 8 years for previous crimes
(ABC 6 News) - A jailed Rochester woman faces multiple increased sentences after passing a fake check to Olmsted County law enforcement. Chrysten Nicole Doney, 33, allegedly gave Olmsted County a false check for $437.21 at the end of July, to be deposited into her commissary account. Doney was incarcerated...
Famous Celebrity Couple Spotted Walking in Rochester on Monday
The last few weeks, Gerard Butler has been spotted around Rochester, Minnesota. Now, it seems as if 2 more celebrities have been spotted as well. Ivanka Trump and Jarod Kushner Spotted in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. About the same time I was dealing with a St. Bernard getting stung by a...
KAAL-TV
Hayfield legion softball celebrates inaugural state championship
(ABC 6 News) -- ABC Six Sports Reporter speaks with Anna Bamlet and other members of the first American Legion softball state champions, Hayfield Legion Post 330. The team defeated Browerville 9-5 in Mankato.
KAAL-TV
Honkers crushed in season finale, 13-5, at Eau Claire
(ABC 6 News) -- Saturday night was the final Northwoods League baseball game of the year for the Rochester Honkers. After beating the Eau Claire Express at home Friday night, the Honkers went to the Express' field to try for one last win. Things went well in the first inning after Rochester reached home plate first off Brendan O'Sullivan's RBI single.
KAAL-TV
Edgewater Park celebrates 100 years
(ABC 6 News) - On August 13th, 1922, Edgewater Park opened in Albert Lea. Now, in 2022 the park is celebrating its 100th birthday. Saturday, the city of Albert Lea celebrated the park's birthday. What started out as just a few picnic tables on the shores of Fountain Lake, now, 100 years later is an over 60 acre park for everyone to enjoy. Burt Skinner helped create the park with the vision of everyone in the community enjoying its beauty and time spent with friends and family.
Judge Dismisses Murder Charge Against Rochester Man
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a Rochester man has been dismissed. A judge in Blue Earth County recently issued an order dismissing the third-degree murder charge against 40-year-old Jesse Skelly after ruling there was insufficient evidence to bring the case to trial. Skelly had been accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the overdose death of a Mankato area woman.
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
Southern Minnesota News
Homicide suspect arrested in Iowa
The suspect in an Albert Lea homicide has been arrested in Iowa. Ben Moreno, 22, was found hiding at a rural Forest City, Iowa residence, according to Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa coordinated with detectives in Freeborn County, and Moreno was arrested without...
KIMT
1 dead after fire early Saturday in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - One person has died after an early-morning fire Saturday in Albert Lea. The fire happened at 1712 Eberhardt St. at 2:15 a.m. Upon arrival, a neighbor informed first responders that a person may be in the house. Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service was on scene and transported...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man arrested for drugs chews pills on the way to Olmsted jail
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man faces drug charges after a traffic stop Monday. At about 4:18 p.m. Aug. 8, Rochester police pulled a vehicle over because of expired registration and a quick lane change with no signal on 37th Street NW. The vehicle was "slow to stop," Capt....
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea house fire leaves one man dead
(ABC 6 News) - The Albert Lea Fire Department and the Albert Lea Police Department responded to a call about a house fire around 2:15am Saturday at 1712 Eberhardt St. When they arrived they were informed by a neighbor that there could still be a person in the house. Upon the search of fire crews they found one person, who was transported by ambulance to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, where they eventually died.
Zumbrota woman, 18, killed in Goodhue County crash
GOODHUE CO., Minn. – An 18-year-old woman is dead following a crash with a semi-truck Wednesday morning in southeastern Minnesota.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 9 a.m. on Highway 60 and County Road 1 in Wanamingo Township.The victim, from Zumbrota, was traveling southbound on 1 when she collided with a semi heading westbound on Hwy. 60.The driver of the semi, a 62-year-old Lewiston man, was not hurt. The victim's identity has not been released.
KAAL-TV
From one Packer to another: Jamaal Gibson named new boys basketball HC
(ABC 6 News) -- After years of manning the sidelines in the shadows of legendary coach Kris Fadness --- assistant Jamaal Gibson will slide a chair over and be the next head coach of the Austin boys basketball team. It's an opportunity he himself will tell you he didn't see coming.
KAAL-TV
Man convicted of soliciting child, indecent exposure disappears two months before sentencing
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man convicted of soliciting a child, indecent exposure, and sexual assault failed to appear for his sentencing Thursday. Danio Jay Dorres, 32, was arrested in September 2021 for attempting to solicit a child to engage in sexual conduct after witnesses saw him proposition an 11-year-old at Silver Lake Park.
