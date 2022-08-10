Read full article on original website
The Justice Files: Father of murdered woman confident who killed her
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – The father of Kylen Schulte is confident about who killed his daughter and partner. Schulte and Crystal Turner were found nearly a year ago murdered. They had been shot to death at their campsite in the La Sal Mountains. While authorities have yet to confirm who murdered the couple, […]
Unique Utah geologic sites you may not know about
UTAH (ABC4) – Utah is famous for being home to some of the most unique natural wonders and remarkable landscapes in the world. Utah’s five national parks continue to remain high on tourists’ bucket lists, reporting a record 11.3 million visits in 2021, according to the University of Utah. With so many remarkable sights to […]
I visited a ghost town in the middle of Utah's desert that was once an oasis to Hawaiian settlers. Take a look around.
Today, Iosepa, Utah, isn't much more than a graveyard and pavilion. But in 1889, it was a thriving community with roads, homes, and a reservoir.
