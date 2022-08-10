Of all the retro silhouettes in Jordan Brand‘s repertoire, there are few that are having a more eventful year than the Air Jordan 2. The silhouette has ran the gamut of collaborators thus far as projects alongside Maison Château Rouge, global Colombian icon J Balvin and A Ma Maniére have revealed, and it will only continue to add more entries as the year proceeds. The next iteration to be officially uncovered is the Two 18 x Air Jordan 2 Low which comes packed chock-full of small-yet-striking details.

