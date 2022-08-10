Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Nebraska back-to-school guide: Essential information for your student's return to the classroom
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska students are heading back to the classroom for another school year. Before your kids return to school, there's a few things you'll probably want to know. KETV NewsWatch 7 has you covered — starting with a list of the Omaha, Lincoln and surrounding areas' first...
KETV.com
Millard students return to the classroom for the new school year
OMAHA, Neb. — The Millard Public School District is the first to welcome students for the new school year and it was all smiles as kids filed into Wheeler Elementary this morning. It's hard to believe school is already back in session and Matt Cavalli called it exciting, saying,...
WOWT
Papillion parent lives too close for school bus pickup, student struggles to find ride
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Many parents of students starting high school are reaching for a map. For most districts, buses only pick up those kids living four miles or more from school. Three miles from Papillion South 14-year-old Victoria lives a mile too close for school bus pickup. “Bring a...
KETV.com
Papillion police ensure back-to-school safety with speed enforcement
PAPILLION, Neb. — It's hard to believe, but thousands of students are heading back to class this week. KETV caught up with some Millard students as they walked into Wheeler Elementary on Wednesday. And in Papillion, police are patrolling school zones to ensure safety for the new year —...
News Channel Nebraska
Bennington school district pulls plug on land deal for new high school
BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bennington school district unanimously rejected a land purchase for a new second high school. The district secured a $2.2 million bond to pay for the 78 acres just north of the closed State Street Landfill as it anticipated asking voters for to consider a bond issue to build the school on the parcel located south of the corner of 132nd Street and Rainwood Road.
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Omaha parents face months-long waitlists for daycare
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Add finding a daycare with open spots to the list of struggles for new parents. Waitlists for daycares are looking months longer than they were a couple years ago. And it’s more than staffing shortages that are making it hard for new parents to find a spot for their baby.
foxnebraska.com
TeamMates Mentoring Program receives funding for 3 years
LEXINGTON, Neb. — Thirty years ago, former Husker Coach Tom Osborne and his wife, Nancy, started TeamMates Mentoring Program to provide rural students with an extra tutor, mentor, and friend, all wrapped into one. What began as just 22 mentors and mentees, has grown exponentially, offering mentorship in more than 100 Nebraska communities. The program was also recently given an extra financial boost.
WOWT
Warhorse officials hope to set up Lincoln casino in mid-September, delays in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Slot machines in Lincoln could start spinning in about a month. Warhorse Casino officials are hoping to set up around 400 slot machines around mid-September for a temporary setup while construction continues. But things won’t happen as fast. Casino gambling in Omaha will have to wait...
Kearney Hub
Cleanup underway after oil covers west Omaha lake and waterfowl
OMAHA — Nebraska Wildlife Rehab staff and volunteers now know exactly what it means to go on a wild goose chase. They have been trying to corral several ducks and geese covered in oil after a crash near 171st Street and West Center Road last week caused mineral oil to flow into nearby Lakeside Lake.
unothegateway.com
Omaha earns All-America City finalist designation
The National Civic League named Omaha as a finalist in this year’s competition, which was held virtually from July 18-22. The All-America City Award recognizes cities across the U.S for their work in the community. The National Civic League was impressed with the challenges that Omaha addresses, which identifies...
WOWT
6 News On Your Side: Parent struggles to find ride
There is a massive gathering of police outside of an Omaha bank. An help an officer call nets a large police presence at a North Omaha bank. 6 News earned several awards at the Nebraska Association of Broadcasters Pinnacle awards banquet Wednesday. FBI catches cyberattack at Nebraska hospital. Updated: 12...
KETV.com
Big Red Friday flags benefitting Ronald McDonald House unveiled
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Big Red Friday flag was unveiled at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday. This year, the flag is black to honor the black shirts. The 6th annual fundraiser benefits the Ronald McDonald House in Omaha. You can buy the flags on Aug. 26 at any McDonalds location...
KETV.com
'It'll be a huge plus': PLCS board approves emergency camera access plan
PAPILLION, Neb. — On Monday night, the Papillion-La Vista school board voted to approve a plan between the district and local law enforcement agencies. It will allow agencies to be able to immediately access the school's cameras in the case of an emergency like an active shooter situation. With...
WOWT
FBI catches cyberattack at Nebraska hospital
There is a massive gathering of police outside of an Omaha bank. 6 News On Your Side: Parent struggles to find ride. Many parents of students starting high school are reaching for a map. Omaha police respond to "help an officer" call. Updated: 8 hours ago. An help an officer...
KETV.com
Law enforcement recovers computers stolen from Lincoln's new high school
LINCOLN, Neb. — A total of 17 computers were recovered Aug. 7 after being stolen from Lincoln's new high school, according to authorities. Around 10:27 p.m., officers responded to a grass fire near NW 38th and W. Webster streets, according to Lincoln police. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle...
WOWT
Omaha neighbors skeptical as city street becomes smoother
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A city street that’s more like a bad country road gets attention from Omaha Public Works. It comes not long after 6 On Your Side went on a rough ride. Ten days ago, a one-block stretch of the city street could have carried a nickname like bouncy Bancroft.
unl.edu
Nebraska Bluegrass Concert Series - Appalachian Road Show
Directions: Please park in the large paved lot north of Transformation Drive or on the street. Metered parking in the lot and on the street is enforced until 6 p.m. Contact: Brooke Goedert, (402) 472-5535, bgoedert2@unl.edu. Additional Public Info:. Our concerts will not be rescheduled if there is rain. Instead,...
