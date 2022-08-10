Read full article on original website
Related
5 Netflix releases coming next week that everyone will be streaming
All things considered, 2022 has proven one of the toughest years in recent memory for Netflix, which has seen a net loss of subscribers for two quarters in a row. It’s also trying to launch an ad-supported subscription tier to bring in more revenue. It’s cracking down on password-sharing. And it’s still putting out new Netflix releases every week, of course, in an attempt to keep the streamer’s subscribers happy and streaming.
Hulu’s ‘Mike’ Creator Hopes Tyson, Who Previously Slammed Series, Will ‘Change Opinion’ if He Watches the Show
Hulu’s “Mike” takes yet another look at the life of embattled boxing champion Mike Tyson, and series creator Steven Rogers told television reporters on Thursday he hopes the athlete, who has criticized the show, may change his opinion if he gets a chance to see it. “I...
2 of Netflix’s newest shows are also the biggest in the world right now
Thematically, the Netflix series Keep Breathing and The Sandman couldn’t be more different. The former is a straightforward drama, involving a New York lawyer whose plane crashes and leaves her stranded in the remote Canadian frontier. While the latter is a fantasy tale from Neil Gaiman, bringing his beloved DC Comics series of the same name to life.
Netflix's 15 most-streamed shows of all time
Stranger Things season 4 is the latest series to climb up the streaming list
IN THIS ARTICLE
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here’s our guide on what to stream this weekend
The 29 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
ComicBook
One Piece: Red Cosplay Sings The Film's Praises With Uta
One Piece has officially hit theaters across Japan with its latest feature film effort, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up One Piece Film: Red's theatrical launch with its new character, Uta! One Piece is currently in the midst of celebrating its 25th Anniversary of the original manga hitting Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the anime franchise has celebrated with a new feature film effort that shined a light on the elusive Red-Haired Shanks. Not only that, but it's promising to showcase even more of this fan favorite's history by introducing his daughter, the mysterious Uta.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Hulu Prices Revealed for Both Ad-Supported and Ad-Free Content
As streaming continues to become more and more common, many of the most popular services including Hulu, Netflix, ESPN, and Disney + are raising prices to fit this demand. And, among these price hikes is Hulu’s plan to raise the streaming service’s ad-supported tier option by $1 a month – or $10 for the year.
Disney Plus and Hulu both get big price hikes as new Disney Plus ad tier gets launch date
The cheaper Disney Plus ad tier is coming soon, but you won’t like the new price structure for Disney’s various subscription options. Disney on Thursday announced big price hikes for various ad-free subscription tiers while revealing the release date for the ad-supported Disney Plus version. The good news...
'I Just Killed My Dad' is Netflix's latest true-crime series not to watch with the whole family
As titles not to watch with the kids go, "I Just Killed My Dad" has to rank pretty high on the list. Yet there are enough twists in Netflix's latest true-crime docuseries to keep audiences engaged, with another sensational case that's more of a whydunit -- given the killer's immediate confession -- than who.
Price hikes coming to Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ as total subscribers top Netflix for first time
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Disney plans to raise the cost to stream your favorite shows on Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ by the end of the year, as the company beat Netflix in total number of subscribers for the first time ever. Disney announced widespread price hikes, during its third quarter...
‘Days Of Our Lives’ Is Moving Exclusively To Streaming
New and past episodes of “Days of Our Lives” will be moving exclusively to the streaming platform Peacock beginning Monday, Sept. 12. NBC will be replacing “Days of Our Lives” with a new one-hour news program “NBC News Daily.” The show will air in the drama’s former network time slot.
'The Single Dumbest Decision Made By Any Corporation': HBO Max Gears Up for a 'Gutting' and Fans Are Furious
Sources report that Warner Bros. Discovery will be restructuring ahead of its Q2 earnings call.
Best Amazon Prime Original Series of All Time
With high-speed internet widely available to most Americans on a variety of devices, instantaneous enjoyment of countless hours of television is more or less always a click away. Like Netflix and other streaming services, Amazon Prime now produces original content. Their first effort was “Alpha House,” a political comedy starring John Goodman, that premiered in […]
ComicBook
Genshin Impact Version 3.0 Livestream Announced
Genshin Impact developer miHoYo, with the global branding of HoYoverse, has officially announced that the livestream "Special Program Preview" for Version 3.0 of the popular free-to-play video game will officially take place later this week on Saturday, August 13th. While there is plenty still to be revealed about the new update, it is known that it will be a massive one introducing the new region of Sumeru as well as the new Dendro element and more.
ComicBook
Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Styles With Leorio
Hunter x Hunter has made a lot of fans happy this year with creator Yoshihiro Togashi announcing that new chapters were currently being worked on for the franchise's manga. With new installments on the way, we're sure to see the character of Leorio make a comeback alongside the likes of Gon, Killua, and Kurapika to name a few. One Cosplayer recently took the opportunity to bring the most stylish hunter around to the real world and even created a new version of the anime's intro as well.
ComicBook
The Boys Roasts Disney+ With Deleted Scene of Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy
Fresh off their Twitter post making fun of Warner Bros. Discovery, Amazon Prime Video's The Boys has taken aim at Disney+ in a hilarious new video. Poking fun at the pre-content warnings that appear before some films like Dumbo and The Aristocats, The Boys revealed a deleted scene of Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy starring in an in-universe movie, titled Red Thunder, complete with its own content warning. "We saw your tweets, opened your emails, and read your one-star reviews. That's why we're making the brave choice to bring Soldier Boy back to Vought++," the Vought International account tweeted. "Films like Red Thunder will now have this content warning to properly prepare patriots before they press play!" The Vought++ "content warning," which does include some season three spoilers, reads as follows:
FAQ: What the Heck Is Going on at HBO Max? What Subscribers Need To Know About HBO/Discovery Drama
Feeling a little confused after last week’s streaming service events, in which Warner Bros. Discovery announced Discovery+ and HBO Max were merging into one big streaming service? You aren’t alone. The news (along with several high-profile cancelations, like Batgirl) had many of us buzzing. It was a trending topic on Twitter, many pundits weighed in with their thoughts, and many more wondered what this means for the streaming wars in general. There have been so many announcements, rumors and new developments that it’s been hard for entertainment journalists to keep up, let alone HBO Max customers. So if you’re still trying...
ComicBook
Marvel Announces Murderworld: Avengers Series
The Avengers are taking part in a new miniseries featuring the sadistic villain Arcade and Murderworld. Writers Jim Zub (Conan the Barbarbian, Avengers: No Surrender) and Ray Fawkes (One Soul, Constantine), along with a rotating crew of artists, explore Arcade's mayhem-filled location in the five-issue miniseries beginning with Murderworld: Avengers in November. Arcade is known for capturing heroes and forcing them to compete in his living death trap known as Murderworld. The miniseries promises to uncover shocking truths behind the countless victims that have been trapped in Murderworld over the years.
Comments / 0