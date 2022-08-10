ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Best Sandwiches Shops in Philadelphia

Is known as the home of the Cheesesteak and Hoagie. But, the Philly sandwich world is full of local eateries creating some of the "Best Philly Sandwiches," which sometimes are unlooked by even locals. Where to Find The Best Sandwiches Shops in Philadelphia. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Michael Schulson is Opening Samuel's in Center City

- Whether you're hungry for a kosher deli or just need a quick bite, you'll want to check out Samuel's in Center City at 1525 Sansom Street. The new kosher butcher shop is named after the deli Samuel Schulson's grandfather originally opened. The cafe will feature house-made challah, babka, and black-and-white cookies, as well as all types of bagels.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

4 Philadelphia city pools to close this week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you want to take a dip in some Philadelphia pools, time is running out. The first four city pools will close Friday.The pools shutting down are at American Legion Playground, Awbury Playground, Sacks Playground and Stinger Square.You can find the full pool closing schedule here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

First-Ever ‘Night Mayor' Appointed to Help Make Philly a 24-Hour City

The City of Philadelphia has appointed their first Night Time Economy Director in an attempt to make Philly a 24-hour city. "The 'Night Mayor', as one might say, is someone who advocates for all business and activity after five," the new Director of Night Time Economy and Development Raheem Manning tells NBC10 about his new position.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

A Purple Royalty-Themed Engagement-Photo Session at Philly Landmarks

“As a couple, we are powerful together,” says the bride-to-be. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding. We’ve said it countless times, and we’ll say it again: Philly has no shortage of beautiful...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Vetri Restaurants Alum Makes Stellar Solo Debut in Ambler

Brad Daniels, a Culinary Institute of America graduate and alum of Vetri, an award-winning restaurant in Philadelphia, has made an impressive solo debut with his new restaurant Tresini in Ambler, writes Craig LaBan for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The meals Daniels creates are refined versions of seasonally inspired Italian flavors that...
AMBLER, PA
aroundambler.com

Surreal Creamery creating picture-ready treats in Dresher

Surreal Creamery recently opened at 1650 Limekiln Pike in Dresher. Thus far, the Dresher location is the third location in Pennsylvania and the eighth overall across four states. The Dresher franchise is owned by Upper Dublin resident Eric Brewstein. Surreal Creamery has blown up on social media due to its...
FORT WASHINGTON, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s Black And Mobile, 3 Years After Launch, Continues To Link Up With More Black-Owned Restaurants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — August is Black Business Month. All month long, we are celebrating local businesses that are making an impact in the community. Meet the twin brothers behind the growing Black and Mobile delivery service in Philadelphia. “We support Black people, the Black business, the Black community, the dollar circulation,” David Cabello said. “All of that.” In today’s ever-growing food delivery industry, being mobile is important. But for twins David and Aaron Cabello being Black is essential. The 27-year-olds are behind the latest food delivery app Black and Mobile. They only deliver from Black-owned restaurants. “We’re in five markets. We’re trying to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Where to Eat Halal in Philly

Whether you want to dive into barbacoa, plov, or a whole bunch of kebabs, check out these 21 halal restaurants in Philadelphia. Philadelphia is an underrated destination for halal food, the method by which meat is prepared for permissible consumption in the Muslim community. Just like NYC, D.C., or parts of Jersey, though, the range of halal restaurants here varies in cuisine and reflects the different cultures of people who live here — be it immigrant communities from Asian and African countries, or the city’s significant Black American Muslim population who has been practicing Islam since the 1960s.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Living in Upper Darby: A Neighborhood Guide

Philly’s largest suburb has become its most cosmopolitan, promising “The World in One Place.”. Those who think of Upper Darby as white-bread haven’t been here in a while. Over the past 30 years, immigrants from Asia, Latin America, Africa and elsewhere have made this middle-of-the-road suburb a truly diverse global community. These new Upper Darbyites have opened businesses that welcome everyone, starting with the big H Mart (7050 Terminal Square), the pan-Asian food emporium.
UPPER DARBY, PA
AdWeek

Jennifer Lee Joins Fox Philadelphia as Anchor and Reporter

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Jennifer Lee has joined Philadelphia Fox owned station WTXF as a reporter and fill-in anchor for various station newscasts. This is a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
kensingtonvoice.com

Need home repairs? Here’s where to start looking in Philadelphia.￼

For several years, Kensington resident Carlos Mitti was unable to access his basement or safely use his shower. Affordable, quick repairs were hard to find. “If you call the City, the wait list is just something out of control,” Mitti said. “If you hire a private contractor, the prices are going up and over the roof with the charges. The people who can do the work are out there. They just charge a ridiculous amount of money.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA

