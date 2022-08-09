Read full article on original website
Related
kagstv.com
Gov. Abbott announces DPS security measures for Uvalde ISD
UVALDE, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Department of Public Safety will be providing more than 30 law enforcement officers to Uvalde CISD. The announcement comes as the district prepares for the upcoming school year, which starts on September 5, and adds to security measures already implemented through private and public funding.
kagstv.com
Gov. Greg Abbott wants 1 debate against Beto O'Rourke, who wants 3
AUSTIN, Texas — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has agreed to a single debate against his Democratic opponent Beto O’Rourke. But O’Rourke, the former West Texas congressman, is pushing for three debates as negotiations continue among the campaigns. Abbott announced he accepted a debate offer in the Rio...
kagstv.com
Some Texans' phone bills are about to go up, thanks to a Public Utility Commission rate increase
TEXAS, USA — A Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) rate hike will soon lead to more expensive phone bills for some Texans, The Texas Tribune reported. The rate, adopted in July and put into effect on Aug. 1, will go up from 3.3% to 24% as a result of the commission's move to increase the Texas Universal Service Fund surcharge.
Comments / 0