TEXAS, USA — A Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) rate hike will soon lead to more expensive phone bills for some Texans, The Texas Tribune reported. The rate, adopted in July and put into effect on Aug. 1, will go up from 3.3% to 24% as a result of the commission's move to increase the Texas Universal Service Fund surcharge.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO