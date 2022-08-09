ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Abbott announces DPS security measures for Uvalde ISD

UVALDE, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Department of Public Safety will be providing more than 30 law enforcement officers to Uvalde CISD. The announcement comes as the district prepares for the upcoming school year, which starts on September 5, and adds to security measures already implemented through private and public funding.
UVALDE, TX
Gov. Greg Abbott wants 1 debate against Beto O'Rourke, who wants 3

AUSTIN, Texas — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has agreed to a single debate against his Democratic opponent Beto O’Rourke. But O’Rourke, the former West Texas congressman, is pushing for three debates as negotiations continue among the campaigns. Abbott announced he accepted a debate offer in the Rio...
