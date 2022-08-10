ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Click2Houston.com

Another flood threat tomorrow

A much more quiet afternoon should see a few isolated storms popping up but none will likely be as strong as what we had last evening because the air has stabilized some after being worked over by the heavy storms yesterday. Later this evening, staying warm in the low 90s to upper 80s and any storms that have fired up should fizzle out.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

'Gustnado' spotted in Prosper

PROSPER - Rain and storms came through much of North Texas for the first time in a long time on Tuesday. Twitter user Dillonshrop06 posted a video of something strange coming out of the clouds near a Kroger in north Prosper in Denton County. The National Weather Service in Fort...
PROSPER, TX
WFAA

DFW weather: Below 100°? And increased rain chances? Finally!

DALLAS — Could this be the week when we finally break the ongoing rain-free streak at DFW Airport?. Our best chances for rain this week -- and the best that we've seen in a long time -- will stick around on Tuesday through Wednesday. However, let's keep expectations in...
DALLAS, TX
AccuWeather

Massive landspout filmed as it whirls across field

The video showed a whirlwind of dust as a man in awe filmed the spectacle. The landspout was one of several to strike Texas on Monday evening, and although landspouts are different from tornadoes, they can still cause damage. As scattered storms moved across the Panhandle of Texas on Monday...
DUMAS, TX
CBS DFW

2 homes in Frisco catch on fire during severe weather

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - We needed the rain, but two families in Frisco are wishing Wednesday's storms didn't also include lightning that's believed to have cause fires which destroyed their homes. Authorities say the house fires on Possum Kingdom Drive in Frisco have tell tale signs of being caused by lightning strikes. Fortunately, neither family was home at the time so it took quick thinking neighbors to call firefighters at both locations. "Immediately I called 911 to say we see smoke from the neighbors house," said Shyam Singh, a neighbor.Firefighters attacked it with water hoses from above and below to keep it...
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Traffic Alert: Texas 183 in Irving Set for Weekend Closure

Beginning Friday, Aug. 12, full closure of main and express lanes are in place for sections of Texas 183 through the weekend. This work is part of the ongoing $301 million Irving Interchange project that will reconstruct the interchanges at SH 183, SH 114, Loop 12 and Spur 482. The project is anticipated to complete in mid-2023, weather permitting. TxDOT is urging motorists to use caution in the work zone.
IRVING, TX
Click2Houston.com

5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

There’s more to windows than what you see

Keeping the extreme Texas summer heat where it belongs and add to your home's curb appeal while you’re at it. When you think about it, there's so much more to windows than what you see. For more information, call 972.993.7227 or go to ExpoHomeImprovement.com.
TEXAS STATE
planomoms.com

Our Favorite Cedar Creek Lake Getaway￼

Renting a home or a lake house on Cedar Creek Lake is a great way to spend a weekend away, together with family without a super far drive. At only 1-1.5 hours from the Dallas/Plano area, it’s an easy drive for a long weekend. You can take a few routes, via US-75, I-635 or US-80 to the I-175. The drive was a piece of cake.
PLANO, TX

