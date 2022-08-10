Read full article on original website
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Man's Lost Wedding Ring Found on Florida Beach and ReturnedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Click2Houston.com
Another flood threat tomorrow
A much more quiet afternoon should see a few isolated storms popping up but none will likely be as strong as what we had last evening because the air has stabilized some after being worked over by the heavy storms yesterday. Later this evening, staying warm in the low 90s to upper 80s and any storms that have fired up should fizzle out.
Cooler temperatures are on the way for North Texas ‘climatologically speaking’ NWS Fort Worth says
There's no second-guessing or questioning needed it's been a hot summer in North Texas and the heat is continuing into August, but when will some cooler temperatures be in the forecast?
fox4news.com
'Gustnado' spotted in Prosper
PROSPER - Rain and storms came through much of North Texas for the first time in a long time on Tuesday. Twitter user Dillonshrop06 posted a video of something strange coming out of the clouds near a Kroger in north Prosper in Denton County. The National Weather Service in Fort...
WFAA
DFW weather: Below 100°? And increased rain chances? Finally!
DALLAS — Could this be the week when we finally break the ongoing rain-free streak at DFW Airport?. Our best chances for rain this week -- and the best that we've seen in a long time -- will stick around on Tuesday through Wednesday. However, let's keep expectations in...
Massive landspout filmed as it whirls across field
The video showed a whirlwind of dust as a man in awe filmed the spectacle. The landspout was one of several to strike Texas on Monday evening, and although landspouts are different from tornadoes, they can still cause damage. As scattered storms moved across the Panhandle of Texas on Monday...
2 homes in Frisco catch on fire during severe weather
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - We needed the rain, but two families in Frisco are wishing Wednesday's storms didn't also include lightning that's believed to have cause fires which destroyed their homes. Authorities say the house fires on Possum Kingdom Drive in Frisco have tell tale signs of being caused by lightning strikes. Fortunately, neither family was home at the time so it took quick thinking neighbors to call firefighters at both locations. "Immediately I called 911 to say we see smoke from the neighbors house," said Shyam Singh, a neighbor.Firefighters attacked it with water hoses from above and below to keep it...
Chances for rain prominent this week in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it sure is a lovely sight to see that some rain is in the forecast for the North Texas work week during the second week of August. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth has shared its forecast for Monday through the end of the work week.
cw35.com
Injecting microscopic particles into clouds over South Texas to increase rainfall
PLEASANTON, Texas - Across South Texas, this year has proved to be a struggle for farmers and ranchers that rely on rainfall in order to meet their bottom line. Their crops and cattle need rain. "Everyday we go without rain is a struggle financially," explains McMullen County Rancher Steven Mafrige.
The Farmers Almanac winter forecast is already out; What does it mean for Arkansas?
Every year the Farmers Almanac comes out with its winter forecast that tries to predict what to expect for the upcoming winter.
WFAA
Gustnado pops up in North Texas. Here's what causes it
Don't be alarmed, that's not a tornado! A gustnado, or dust devil, popped up in North Texas on Tuesday. Here's how it appeared.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Traffic Alert: Texas 183 in Irving Set for Weekend Closure
Beginning Friday, Aug. 12, full closure of main and express lanes are in place for sections of Texas 183 through the weekend. This work is part of the ongoing $301 million Irving Interchange project that will reconstruct the interchanges at SH 183, SH 114, Loop 12 and Spur 482. The project is anticipated to complete in mid-2023, weather permitting. TxDOT is urging motorists to use caution in the work zone.
Video Shows Just How Insane Driving in Dallas-Fort Worth Can Be
Want to watch a whole lot of stupidity in one video? Here you go. Let me tell you, I love Dallas-Fort Worth, but boy do I hate driving down there. The heavy traffic is the worst part, but the bad drivers can be just as frustrating. For the most part,...
Here’s how bad Texas’ next winter will be according to the Farmers’ Almanac
The 2023 Farmers' Almanac will be available for purchase in stores starting Aug. 15.
Click2Houston.com
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
WFAA
There’s more to windows than what you see
Keeping the extreme Texas summer heat where it belongs and add to your home's curb appeal while you’re at it. When you think about it, there's so much more to windows than what you see. For more information, call 972.993.7227 or go to ExpoHomeImprovement.com.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Texas using data from Zillow.
planomoms.com
Our Favorite Cedar Creek Lake Getaway￼
Renting a home or a lake house on Cedar Creek Lake is a great way to spend a weekend away, together with family without a super far drive. At only 1-1.5 hours from the Dallas/Plano area, it’s an easy drive for a long weekend. You can take a few routes, via US-75, I-635 or US-80 to the I-175. The drive was a piece of cake.
