UK pushes ahead with Rwanda migrant scheme as small boats keep coming
LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Housed in a detention centre in southern England, Aladeen says he risked his life to travel thousands of miles from his homeland of Syria to escape being forced to fight in the military of President Bashar al-Assad.
India and Pakistan at 75: partition remains an open wound as new friction points arise
The global arena in which the nuclear-armed neighbours confront each other is changing radically
S Korea offers North economic benefits for denuclearization
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday offered “audacious” economic assistance to North Korea if it abandons its nuclear weapons program while avoiding harsh criticism of the North days after it threatened “deadly” retaliation over the COVID-19 outbreak it blames on the South.
Xi Jinping's Government Asks India To Reiterate 'One China' Principle Amid Standoff With US Over Taiwan
Xi Jinping-led China is asking India to reaffirm the "One China" policy after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan triggered massive aggression from China's communist government, which claims sovereignty over the island nation. What Happened: "We hope that the Indian side could openly reiterate its 'One China' policy...
Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow’s forces attempt advance in Donetsk; Putin vows to expand relations with North Korea – live
Reports of heavy Russian shelling in eastern Donetsk; Putin says in letter to Kim Jong-un closer ties are in both countries’ interests
PM Modi pledges to make India developed country in 25 years
NEW DELHI (AP) — The prime minister on Monday pledged to work with vigor to turn poverty-ridden India into a developed country in the next 25 years. Wearing a flowing, cream-colored turban printed with small stripes of orange, white and green, Narendra Modi addressed the country from New Delhi’s 17th-century Mughal-era Red Fort to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence from British rule.
On This Day: Partition divides India, Pakistan after British independence
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1914, a U.S. ship sailed from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean, officially opening the Panama Canal. In 1935, humorist Will Rogers and pilot Wiley Post were killed when their plane crashed in Alaska. In 1947, India gains independence from...
China stages more drills near Taiwan as U.S. lawmakers visit
BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s military said it carried out further drills near Taiwan on Monday as a group of U.S. lawmakers visited the Chinese-claimed island and met with President Tsai Ing-wen.
Pay pushes Venezuelan teachers to protest, consider quitting
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Public school teachers across Venezuela had planned to use their annual vacation bonus to buy uniforms for their children, waterproof leaky roofs, get new prescription glasses or fix the pair barely held together by adhesive tape. Some expected to get $100, while others calculated a...
US Congress members meet Taiwan leader amid China anger
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen met Monday with a delegation of U.S. Congress members in a further sign of support among American lawmakers for the self-governing island that China claims as its own territory. Taiwanese media showed the delegation arriving for the talks, but details...
Afghan refugees in UK told to find new homes on Rightmove
Home Office urges Afghans who fled Taliban a year ago to look for accommodation in private sector
'Day of conquest' as Taliban mark turbulent first year in power
Taliban fighters chanted victory slogans next to the US embassy in Kabul Monday as they marked the first anniversary of their return to power in Afghanistan following a turbulent year that saw women's rights crushed and a humanitarian crisis worsen. While Afghans acknowledge a decline in violence since the Taliban seized power, the humanitarian crisis has left many helpless.
China to lift Aug fuel exports but 2022 shipments to drop to 7-year lows
SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's fuel product exports will rebound in August to near the highest for the year so far after Beijing issued more quotas in June and July, although broader curbs are set to cap shipments at seven-year lows for 2022, analysts and traders said.
Malaysia ex-PM begins final bid to toss out graft conviction
PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's top court Monday began hearing a final appeal by former Prime Minister Najib Razak to toss out his graft conviction linked to the massive looting of the 1MDB state fund. He would become Malaysia's first former prime minister to be imprisoned if his case...
New Afghanistan report an investigative roadmap, if Republicans win the House
Republican members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Sunday disclosed the findings of their inquiry into the Biden administration's calamitous evacuation from Afghanistan a year ago, an apparent blueprint for a deeper investigation of the president and his top advisers should the GOP win the House majority in November's midterm elections.
Explainer-What to watch out for as talks on U.S.-China audit deal drag on
HONG KONG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Five U.S.-listed Chinese state-owned companies whose audits are under scrutiny by the U.S. securities regulator said on Friday they would voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange.
China sending fighter jets to Thailand for joint exercises
BANGKOK (AP) — The Chinese air force is sending fighter jets and bombers to Thailand for a joint exercise with the Thai military on Sunday. The training will include air support, strikes on ground targets and small- and large-scale troop deployment, the Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement posted on its website.
