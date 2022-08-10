Read full article on original website
Related
knopnews2.com
Don’t fall for this scam circulating Lincoln County facebook groups
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On the morning of July 28, a post was put on a Facebook group for buying and selling in Lincoln County stating that a newborn baby was found in Maxwell and that help was needed in identifying the parents of the child. There is only...
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
Austin J Carlton, 22, Enticement by electronic comm. device, FTA. Charles W Pope, 71, Del/dsp/dst/man/pos control substance (2 counts) Cornell Griffin Jr, 23, Possess controlled substance, possess or use drug paraphernalia. Cortney L Hansen, 42, Domestic Assault-3rd degree, False Imprisonment-1st degree, no proof of insurance, FTA (2 warrants) Emilio A...
Comments / 0