HBCU Gameday

HBCU Classic games full list

2022 begins the 130th year of black college football and 40 Classic Games are a special part of the celebration. Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman (above) is one of the fiercest. Check out the complete list. The post HBCU Classic games full list appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
ABC 33/40 News

AHSAA football previews: 2A newcomers hope to turn heads while others seek revenge

This is the second in an eight-part series previewing the 2022 high school football season, focusing on teams and players across our coverage area in central Alabama. There will be a preview for each classification which includes teams, players and games to watch before we release the first ABC 33/40 Power Rankings of the year and the staff’s preseason picks for the Super 7.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WJTV 12

H.S. Football Previews: Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WJTV) – Our WJTV High School Football Previews take us to Petal where the Panthers look to rebound of a rough season. Petal missed the playoffs for the first time in 13 years, but the team thinks that was just a blip in the road because their offense is going to carry them […]
PETAL, MS
On3.com

#notcommitted: Ayden Williams sets the date, Ole Miss secures official visit from 2023 DL

Four-star 2023 wide receiver Ayden Williams, inarguably one of the top high-school prospects in Ole Miss’ sights, has set his commitment date. Zach Berry and Grayson Weir discuss in the latest edition of #notcommitted. Plus, thoughts on Jamarrion Harkless, the defensive tackle from Kentucky, and a preview of Jordan Burks’ commitment and his potential fit with Ole Miss basketball.
OXFORD, MS
WLOX

Countdown to Kickoff 2022: Harrison Central Red Rebels

Head coach Sam Huff is going into his 16th year with the East Central program but his first as a head coach. Biloxi opens up the season with the annual Shrimp Bowl against East Central. Countdown to Kickoff 2022: Picayune Maroon Tide. Updated: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT.
GULFPORT, MS
ABC 33/40 News

AHSAA football previews: Top teams in 1A look to rebuild for playoff run

This is the first in an eight-part series previewing the 2022 high school football season, focusing on teams and players across our coverage area in central Alabama. There will be a preview for each classification which includes teams, players and games to watch before we release the first ABC 33/40 Power Rankings of the year and the staff’s preseason picks for the Super 7 on Aug. 17.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Andalusia Star News

Three county teams represented in ASWA preseason football poll

The 2022 high school football season is drawing ever closer, and three Covington County teams are in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s preseason poll Sunday, August 7. Andalusia checked in at the number three slot in Class 4A and received two first-place votes in the initial poll. Opp was...
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
