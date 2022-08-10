Read full article on original website
HBCU Classic games full list
2022 begins the 130th year of black college football and 40 Classic Games are a special part of the celebration. Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman (above) is one of the fiercest. Check out the complete list. The post HBCU Classic games full list appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Ladd-Peebles, MCPSS working on bringing football games back to stadium
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — High school football could return to Ladd-Peebles Stadium this season, according to stadium officials. Ladd-Peebles Board chair Ann Davis said The Mobile City Council has asked the stadium to “host some of the high school games this Fall.” The stadium is in the process of working on a contract with […]
LSU Football Schedule: Battle with Florida State in Week 1
LSU football schedule: Week 1 – LSU vs Florida State Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sun, Sept. 4 LSU Tigers
Alabama Football Schedule: Crimson Tide start vs Utah State in Week 1
Alabama football schedule: Week 1 – Alabama vs Utah State Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Sept. 3 Utah State
48 Blitz: North Alabama high school football preseason previews
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As kickoff approaches for many North Alabama high school football teams, catch up on the latest with teams around the area.
Virginia Picked to Finish Second in ACC Women's Soccer Preseason Poll
Lia Godfrey and Alexa Spaanstra were named to Preseason All-ACC Team
ABC 33/40 News
AHSAA football previews: 2A newcomers hope to turn heads while others seek revenge
This is the second in an eight-part series previewing the 2022 high school football season, focusing on teams and players across our coverage area in central Alabama. There will be a preview for each classification which includes teams, players and games to watch before we release the first ABC 33/40 Power Rankings of the year and the staff’s preseason picks for the Super 7.
H.S. Football Previews: Petal
PETAL, Miss. (WJTV) – Our WJTV High School Football Previews take us to Petal where the Panthers look to rebound of a rough season. Petal missed the playoffs for the first time in 13 years, but the team thinks that was just a blip in the road because their offense is going to carry them […]
#notcommitted: Ayden Williams sets the date, Ole Miss secures official visit from 2023 DL
Four-star 2023 wide receiver Ayden Williams, inarguably one of the top high-school prospects in Ole Miss’ sights, has set his commitment date. Zach Berry and Grayson Weir discuss in the latest edition of #notcommitted. Plus, thoughts on Jamarrion Harkless, the defensive tackle from Kentucky, and a preview of Jordan Burks’ commitment and his potential fit with Ole Miss basketball.
WLOX
Countdown to Kickoff 2022: Harrison Central Red Rebels
Head coach Sam Huff is going into his 16th year with the East Central program but his first as a head coach. Biloxi opens up the season with the annual Shrimp Bowl against East Central. Countdown to Kickoff 2022: Picayune Maroon Tide. Updated: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT.
ABC 33/40 News
AHSAA football previews: Top teams in 1A look to rebuild for playoff run
This is the first in an eight-part series previewing the 2022 high school football season, focusing on teams and players across our coverage area in central Alabama. There will be a preview for each classification which includes teams, players and games to watch before we release the first ABC 33/40 Power Rankings of the year and the staff’s preseason picks for the Super 7 on Aug. 17.
Andalusia Star News
Three county teams represented in ASWA preseason football poll
The 2022 high school football season is drawing ever closer, and three Covington County teams are in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s preseason poll Sunday, August 7. Andalusia checked in at the number three slot in Class 4A and received two first-place votes in the initial poll. Opp was...
MLive.com
Devastating playoff upset has Vicksburg fired up for 2022 football season
VICKSBURG, MI – Vicksburg’s 2021 high school football season can be summed up by tweaking a familiar quote from ancient Rome: “The Bulldogs won The Bone, but lost the war.”. After keeping the Swine Bone rivalry trophy in Vicksburg for the third consecutive year with a 46-27...
