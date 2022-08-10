Official in charge of overseeing Chicago Police reforms fired a day after critical email to Supt. David Brown

Official in charge of overseeing Chicago Police reforms fired 01:48

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man in charge of overseeing court-ordered reforms inside the Chicago Police Department is now out of a job.

As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Tuesday night, Robert Boik, the executive director of the Office of Constitutional Policing & Reform, was fired one day after writing a critical email to police Supt. David Brown.

For almost two years, Boik has been in charge of making sure the Chicago Police Department complied with a 2019 consent decree. He told CBS 2's Tara Molina in March 2021 that the department was making process.

Part of the decree requires officer training. On Monday, Boik wrote an email to Supt. Brown – questioning Brown's decision to move 46 officers out of the Office of Constitutional Policing & Reform and back to patrol.

Boik wrote he felt it was his duty to ensure Brown was making the move with "the clear understanding of the ramifications for the department," and wrote that the reassignments would make officer in-service training impossible. The consent decree deadline would not be met, Boik wrote.

"It respectfully request that you reverse the decision," Boik also wrote.

Instead of doing that, source said Supt. Brown fired Boik. A Police Department spokesperson only said Boik is no longer a member of the Chicago Police Department – and had no additional comment.

Boik's ouster is facing some criticism from several people – including some alderman who said they believe he was fired for simply criticizing Supt. Brown – and perhaps indirectly, Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

CBS 2's Kozlov reached out to the mayor's spokesperson for comment. There was no reply.