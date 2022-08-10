Foster kids enjoy an afternoon of Lake Michigan boating thanks to special partnership 01:05

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of foster kids went out on the lake in boats Tuesday afternoon, thanks to a special partnership between the Chicago Yacht Club Foundation and SOS Children's Villages Illinois .

The students and their chaperones took part in new maritime experiences, while also learning important lessons about teamwork.

"These kids are so fun. They're so special, so interested," said Chicago Yacht Club member Mary Falck. "They are just a delight to have on board, and just exceptionally fun people to be with."

The Chicago Yacht Club said if any of the kids who participated Tuesday want to learn more about sailing, the club will hold a special camp for them next year that will be free to attend.

SOS of Illinois is a nonprofit that is dedicated to making sure that siblings in foster care can stay together.