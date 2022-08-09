ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rachael Cabral-Guevara wins Republican primary for 19th Senate seat, will face Kristin Alfheim in November

By Sophia Voight, Appleton Post-Crescent
 1 day ago

APPLETON - Fox Valley voters propelled state Rep. Rachael Cabral-Guevara to the Nov. 8 ballot, where she will go against Democratic candidate Kristin Alfheim for the 19th Senate District seat.

Cabral-Guevara, who represents the 55th Assembly District, beat out political newcomer and business owner Andrew Thomsen.

Alfheim, an Appleton Common Council member, and Cabral-Guevara will vie for the 19th Senate District seat from Sen. Roger Roth, a Republican from Appleton who's running for lieutenant governor.

"I was blessed and honored to represent the 55th Assembly District," Cabral-Guevara told The Post-Crescent after winning the primary. "I'm looking forward to representing the 19th with all of the constituents and establishments and just looking forward to moving forward with my passions, such as health care."

The state Senate district includes most of Appleton, western Menasha, Neenah, Grand Chute, Fox Crossing and Greenville.

5th Assembly District

Political newcomer Joy Goeben beat out Tim Greenwood and Kraig Knaack in the Republican primary and will advance to the November ballot and attempt to take over former Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke's seat.

Goeben will face off against political newcomer Joey Van Deurzen on Nov. 8.

The district includes Kaukauna, Little Chute, Freedom and Oneida.

Sophia Voight can be reached at svoight@postcrescent.com . Follow her on Twitter @sophia_voight.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Rachael Cabral-Guevara wins Republican primary for 19th Senate seat, will face Kristin Alfheim in November

