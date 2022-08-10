ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

WLOS.com

Special Olympics returns to Transylvania County after 3-year hiatus

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — After three years, Special Olympics activities will return to Transylvania County. Local program coordinator Keith Lee will lead a volunteer committee that will provide sports training and competition opportunities for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Volunteer coaches will also provide fall training for athletes in bocce and soccer.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

SROs to wear body cameras in Jackson County schools

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Officers on duty at all Jackson County Schools will now wear body cameras. The extra gear comes as all deputies at the sheriff's department also get cameras. Each student resource officer (SRO) will have the Axon camera attached to the front of their uniform.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Clemson, SC
WLOS.com

Law enforcement search Brevard College building after report of suspicious package

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities searched an area of Brevard on Wednesday after receiving a call about a suspicious package. Brevard police say they received a report about the suspicious package at the Bryan Moore Science Building of Brevard College on Aug. 10. Transylvania County Emergency Services posted on social media earlier Wednesday that police were asking the public to avoid the area around Brevard College "due to on going Law Enforcement Operations."
BREVARD, NC
WLOS.com

Today: Job fair focuses on positions offering work-life balance for employees

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Mountain Area Workforce Development held another job fair Thursday, Aug. 11 inside the Expo Building at the WNC Ag Center in Fletcher. Happening 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, this job fair is a little different than most, as it focused on the work-life balance for employees.
JOBS
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Relatives confirm the body of a 20-year-old man who disappeared from Asheville more than a month ago has been found. A statement was posted on behalf of his parents to the Facebook group "Help us find 20-year-old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found at about 1 p.m. Monday. The man was last seen on June 24th leaving his home in west Asheville. At this time, law enforcement has not provided any statement.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Recovery Community Center: New resource opens for people battling addiction

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hope Coalition's Recovery Community Center opened Wednesday in Hendersonville. Peer support specialists are on hand to help anyone begin the recovery journey. Hope Coalition executive director Julie Huneycutt said it's important to provide a support group for those dealing with substance abuse. "It's a hopeful...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Tractor-trailer crash causes fuel leak, forcing road closure; I-26 traffic remains slow

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Traffic along Interstate 26 in Henderson County remains backed up midmorning Thursday after an early morning crash closed all eastbound lanes. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says troopers were dispatched at around 6:07 a.m. in reference to a tractor-trailer in the right lane...

