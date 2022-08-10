Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
This SC Town Is Considered One of the “Best Small Towns” in AmericaKennardo G. James
Related
WLOS.com
Special Olympics returns to Transylvania County after 3-year hiatus
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — After three years, Special Olympics activities will return to Transylvania County. Local program coordinator Keith Lee will lead a volunteer committee that will provide sports training and competition opportunities for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Volunteer coaches will also provide fall training for athletes in bocce and soccer.
WLOS.com
Saluda Grade Trail in NC gets $250,000 pledge from Polk County Community Foundation
SALUDA, N.C. (WLOS) — A plan to turn a mountain railroad line into a recreational trail has received a big financial pledge. The Polk County Community Foundation has pledged a $250,000 grant toward the Saluda Grade Trail — the first major grant toward purchase of the rail corridor and trail development in North Carolina.
WLOS.com
SROs to wear body cameras in Jackson County schools
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Officers on duty at all Jackson County Schools will now wear body cameras. The extra gear comes as all deputies at the sheriff's department also get cameras. Each student resource officer (SRO) will have the Axon camera attached to the front of their uniform.
WLOS.com
Explosion at Brevard dry cleaning business shatters windows; no injuries reported
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — An explosion happened Thursday, Aug. 11 at Cardinal Cleaners in Brevard at about 12:30 p.m. Captain Adam Hughey with Brevard Fire Department said a spark caused a gas dryer to explode, shattering the building's windows. Six people were working in the building at the time,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOS.com
COVID-19 State of Emergency ending soon in NC, but response will continue as cases ramp up
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina's COVID-19 State of Emergency, which has been ongoing for 29 months, will end on Aug. 15. It was first declared in March 2020. However, the end of the state of emergency hardly means the pandemic -- or the state's ability to respond to it -- is over.
WLOS.com
Law enforcement search Brevard College building after report of suspicious package
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities searched an area of Brevard on Wednesday after receiving a call about a suspicious package. Brevard police say they received a report about the suspicious package at the Bryan Moore Science Building of Brevard College on Aug. 10. Transylvania County Emergency Services posted on social media earlier Wednesday that police were asking the public to avoid the area around Brevard College "due to on going Law Enforcement Operations."
WLOS.com
Today: Job fair focuses on positions offering work-life balance for employees
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Mountain Area Workforce Development held another job fair Thursday, Aug. 11 inside the Expo Building at the WNC Ag Center in Fletcher. Happening 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, this job fair is a little different than most, as it focused on the work-life balance for employees.
JOBS・
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Relatives confirm the body of a 20-year-old man who disappeared from Asheville more than a month ago has been found. A statement was posted on behalf of his parents to the Facebook group "Help us find 20-year-old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found at about 1 p.m. Monday. The man was last seen on June 24th leaving his home in west Asheville. At this time, law enforcement has not provided any statement.
RELATED PEOPLE
WLOS.com
5 abandoned puppies in Polk County part of growing trend, animal shelter officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials at Western North Carolina animal shelters said they’ve noticed an uptick in animals being surrendered or abandoned. "It’s heartbreaking,” Heart of the Foothills Animal Rescue Executive Director Karen Parker said. “We’re here every day to save animals and give them a second chance."
WLOS.com
Recovery Community Center: New resource opens for people battling addiction
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hope Coalition's Recovery Community Center opened Wednesday in Hendersonville. Peer support specialists are on hand to help anyone begin the recovery journey. Hope Coalition executive director Julie Huneycutt said it's important to provide a support group for those dealing with substance abuse. "It's a hopeful...
WLOS.com
Drugs, gun & cash: North Carolina man charged with trafficking in Cherokee County
CHEROKEEE COUNTY, N.C. — A man who trafficked drugs to Cherokee County, North Carolina is now in custody, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO). A post on CCSO's Facebook page says agents arrested Bruce Oliver of Clay County in Murphy on Tuesday at a traffic stop. The...
WLOS.com
Brevard, nonprofit raise funds to expand Bracken Preserve, make it more inviting for all
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Brevard is partnering with Conserving Carolina to raise $325,000 needed to purchase 34 acres of forest land to expand the Bracken Preserve and make it more inviting and usable for people of all ages, skill levels and fitness levels. The Bracken Preserve...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOS.com
Tractor-trailer crash causes fuel leak, forcing road closure; I-26 traffic remains slow
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Traffic along Interstate 26 in Henderson County remains backed up midmorning Thursday after an early morning crash closed all eastbound lanes. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says troopers were dispatched at around 6:07 a.m. in reference to a tractor-trailer in the right lane...
WLOS.com
Sold-out Smokies Stomp event raises $85K to restore cabins, barns, more in GSMNP
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — Friends of the Smokies raised $85,000 at its Smokies Stomp fundraising event last month to benefit the nonprofit's Forever Places project. The project helps fund the restoration of cabins, barns, mills and other historic structures throughout the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The Smokies...
Comments / 0