Southold, NY

Agricultural Advisory Committee

The Southold Town AGRICULTURAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE will meet on August 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM in the Southold Town Meeting Hall, 53095 Route 25 (Main Road), Southold, New York. The public will have access to view and listen to the meeting as it is happening via Zoom. If you do not have access to a computer or smartphone, there is an option to listen via telephone.
Conservation Advisory Council

The Southold Town CONSERVATION ADVISORY COUNCIL will meet on Wed., August 10, 2022 at 4:30 PM in the Town Hall Conference Room, located at 53095 Main Road, Southold. US: +16469313860,,87464546721#,,,,*483422# or +16465588656,,87464546721#,,,,*483422#. Or Telephone:. Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):. US: +1 646 931...
