The Southold Town AGRICULTURAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE will meet on August 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM in the Southold Town Meeting Hall, 53095 Route 25 (Main Road), Southold, New York. The public will have access to view and listen to the meeting as it is happening via Zoom. If you do not have access to a computer or smartphone, there is an option to listen via telephone.

SOUTHOLD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO