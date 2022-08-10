Read full article on original website
wogx.com
Video: Florida mother holding baby robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman who was holding her baby was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight as her other young child stood nearby Tuesday, according to deputies. The incident, which was captured on surveillance video, happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. on S Orange Blossom Trail off Holden Avenue, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in an arrest report.
NBC Miami
Armed Off-Duty Federal Agent Shot and Killed by Deputies in Florida Keys: Sheriff
An armed and reportedly suicidal federal agent was shot and killed by deputies during a confrontation in the Florida Keys Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident began when deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated, armed and suicidal man at a Key Largo home near Mile Marker 94.8 just before 10:45 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.
Off-Duty Federal Law Enforcement Officer Dies In Florida “Suicide By Cop” Situation
An off-duty federal law enforcement officer has died in Florida after a confrontation with sheriff’s deputies. According to investigators, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an intoxicated, armed suicidal man at a Key Largo residence near Mile Marker 94.8 at approximately 10:42
woay.com
Florida man accused of abducting teenage girl in custody in Nicholas County
Summersville, WV (WOAY) – A Florida man is in police custody in Nicholas County accused of traveling from Florida to Pennsylvania and abducting a 14-year-old girl. West Virginia officers stopped Thomas Edward Grossman III,47, of Tampa, who was traveling back to Florida. Officers discovered the teen in Grossman’s car.
Deputies: 6 pounds of meth, 400 fentanyl pills found during Florida drug raid
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Sheriff’s deputies in southwestern Florida said they took pounds of drugs off the streets during a recent bust that landed two people behind bars. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies found approximately 6 pounds of methamphetamine, 58 grams of fentanyl, 53 grams of oxycodone, 27 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids and 447 suspected fentanyl pills during a drug bust in a Port Charlotte home.
Florida Man Charged After Taking Thousands From Senior Citizen For Work He Wouldnt Perform
A 53-year-old Florida man faces multiple fraud and theft charges after detectives say he took tens of thousands of dollars for contracting work he never intended to complete. Gabor Sandor Fazekas, 53, of Naples is charged with grand theft from a person 65 years or
Beachgoer finds body of Florida man buried alive in freak dune collapse, sheriff’s office says
A beachgoer called for help after spotting a pair of feet jutting out of the sand, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 10
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
Florida Sheriff Announces That Deputies In Schools To Be Armed with Large Rifles and Wear Tactical Gear To Protect Kids
"Prepared to win the battle to protect our children and teachers" On August 9, Sheriff Wayne Ivey of Brevard County Sheriff's Office posted a video message to Facebook in which he shared plans to keep kids and teachers safe in school when the next academic year begins. Most notable in the plans were that deputies posted in schools won't just be there as an armed deterrent but rather, they'll be equipped with large rifles and wearing tactical gear.
Click10.com
Florida sheriff says his school resource deputies will be heavily armed
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – With schools starting across Florida in the next few weeks, one Florida sheriff is taking no chances with school security. In the wake of the massacre in Uvalde, Texas and other school shootings, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey is making sure his school resource deputies will be heavily armed this school year.
“Taste Like Chicken” Florida Man In Country Illegally Arrested After Retrieving ATM Skimmer, Kicking K9
A Florida sheriff is questioning when criminals going to learn that their county is not the place you want to commit a crime and it’s certainly not the place you want to kick a law enforcement K-9. Deputies say in Brevard County on Friday night,
Florida to seek death penalty in first-degree murder case against Matthew Terry
TAMPA, Fla. — The Office of the State Attorney 13th Judicial Court announced Monday that Florida will seek the death penalty in the first-degree murder case of Matthew Terry. Recently appointed Hillsborough State Attorney Susan Lopez filed notice that her office will seek the death penalty "because of his...
Florida man sentenced to 20 years for trafficking meth in Baldwin Co.
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Florida man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of trafficking meth in Baldwin County. Enrique Miranda Martinez was sentenced Thursday, Aug. 4 after a federal jury found him guilty of drug trafficking charges from a case stemming back to 2020. Martinez and Yuri […]
Man Wanted For Serial Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket Thefts
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is wanted in multiple cases of scratch-off lottery ticket thefts, in multiple cities. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify the man, and police departments in Lakeland, Winter Haven, and Lake Wales are also trying to identify
Mysuncoast.com
Pedestrian killed in crash at 15th Street East in south Bradenton
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning in south Bradenton, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of 15th Street East and 55th Avenue Drive East, troopers said. Investigators say a Bradenton man was driving south on 15th...
wogx.com
In wake of Uvalde, Florida agencies beefing up school security
ORLANDO, Fla. - School safety is a major concern for parents in Central Florida following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Authorities in Orange County have detailed their plans to keep schools safe just as classes resume on Wednesday. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office announced that its school resource deputies...
Deputies find missing Florida man with help of Bluetooth tracking device
A missing Hernando County man was found with the help of a Bluetooth tracking device, the sheriff's office said.
flkeysnews.com
A Florida Keys couple told a snorkeler he was too close — then out came a rod, cops say
A Florida Keys couple who thought a snorkeler went too close to their waterfront home were arrested Sunday after beating the vacationing man with a fishing rod and pole, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Paulo De Oliveira, 65, was arrested on one count of felony aggravated battery...
WOKV.com
Dead man found buried in sand on Florida beach
Dead man found buried in sand on Florida beach Deputies said the man was likely killed by a collapsing sand dune. (NCD)
10NEWS
Deputies: Florida Keys couple attack man with pole, fishing rod for snorkeling too close to property
MARATHON, Fla. — A couple in the Florida Keys was arrested over the weekend after allegedly attacking a Tampa Bay man for snorkeling too close to their property. Paulo De Oliveira, 65, and 61-year-old Katia De Oliveira were charged with aggravated battery and battery, respectively, according to a Monroe County Sheriff's Office statement.
