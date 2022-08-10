ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Video: Florida mother holding baby robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman who was holding her baby was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight as her other young child stood nearby Tuesday, according to deputies. The incident, which was captured on surveillance video, happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. on S Orange Blossom Trail off Holden Avenue, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in an arrest report.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Armed Off-Duty Federal Agent Shot and Killed by Deputies in Florida Keys: Sheriff

An armed and reportedly suicidal federal agent was shot and killed by deputies during a confrontation in the Florida Keys Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident began when deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated, armed and suicidal man at a Key Largo home near Mile Marker 94.8 just before 10:45 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.
KEY LARGO, FL
Deputies: 6 pounds of meth, 400 fentanyl pills found during Florida drug raid

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Sheriff’s deputies in southwestern Florida said they took pounds of drugs off the streets during a recent bust that landed two people behind bars. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies found approximately 6 pounds of methamphetamine, 58 grams of fentanyl, 53 grams of oxycodone, 27 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids and 447 suspected fentanyl pills during a drug bust in a Port Charlotte home.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 10

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
Florida Sheriff Announces That Deputies In Schools To Be Armed with Large Rifles and Wear Tactical Gear To Protect Kids

"Prepared to win the battle to protect our children and teachers" On August 9, Sheriff Wayne Ivey of Brevard County Sheriff's Office posted a video message to Facebook in which he shared plans to keep kids and teachers safe in school when the next academic year begins. Most notable in the plans were that deputies posted in schools won't just be there as an armed deterrent but rather, they'll be equipped with large rifles and wearing tactical gear.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Florida sheriff says his school resource deputies will be heavily armed

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – With schools starting across Florida in the next few weeks, one Florida sheriff is taking no chances with school security. In the wake of the massacre in Uvalde, Texas and other school shootings, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey is making sure his school resource deputies will be heavily armed this school year.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Pedestrian killed in crash at 15th Street East in south Bradenton

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning in south Bradenton, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of 15th Street East and 55th Avenue Drive East, troopers said. Investigators say a Bradenton man was driving south on 15th...
BRADENTON, FL
In wake of Uvalde, Florida agencies beefing up school security

ORLANDO, Fla. - School safety is a major concern for parents in Central Florida following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Authorities in Orange County have detailed their plans to keep schools safe just as classes resume on Wednesday. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office announced that its school resource deputies...
MARION COUNTY, FL

