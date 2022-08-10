MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) - Ominous skies over Boot Hill. It’s almost fitting as Madison County hits the field for its second week of fall camp. The Cowboys have been nothing less than the oncoming storm for just about anyone who stand in their way, five state titles in six seasons will give you that reputation and even after the off-season departure of Mike Coe, first year Head Coach Price Harris hopes his team can shake down the thunder just like he did when he wore Maroon and Silver 30 years ago.

MADISON COUNTY, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO