Thomasville, GA

New Faces, Different Places: Price Harris hopes to maintain Madison standard

MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) - Ominous skies over Boot Hill. It’s almost fitting as Madison County hits the field for its second week of fall camp. The Cowboys have been nothing less than the oncoming storm for just about anyone who stand in their way, five state titles in six seasons will give you that reputation and even after the off-season departure of Mike Coe, first year Head Coach Price Harris hopes his team can shake down the thunder just like he did when he wore Maroon and Silver 30 years ago.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
New Faces, Different Places: Zach Grage heads up Highway 84 to lead Lowndes Football

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Lowndes Vikings are year in and year out one of the best teams in our area. A rich tradition, a hotbed for talent in the state of Georgia, and expectations of winning championships every year. That’s what was so appealing to former Thomasville head coach Zach Grage. Grage heads into his first season as head coach ready to take on the challenge.
VALDOSTA, GA
Community invited to “Meet The Vikings”

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes Athletic Department will host a “Meet The Vikings” event followed by a varsity football team scrimmage. On Friday, August 12, the Lowndes Athletic Department will host a “Meet The Vikings” event at Martin Stadium beginning at 5:30 pm. There is no admission.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
Corky Kell Classic kicks off high school football

VALDOSTA – The 2022 Corkey Kell Classic kicks off the high school football season with a four-day, 11 games event. Sports Turf Company, a sports facility construction company, is a proud sponsor of the 2022 Corky Kell Classic for the fifth consecutive year. The four-day event is set to kick off the 2022 high school football season with 11 games at four separate locations.
VALDOSTA, GA
Monroe to honor former stars at Green vs. Gold Scrimmage

ALBANY — The Monroe Golden Tornadoes players will scrimmage each other Friday in the team’s final practice game before the season begins next Thursday at Hugh Mills Stadium against Mitchell County. The Green vs. Gold Scrimmage will be at Monroe High School Friday at 5 p.m. with the...
MONROE, GA
LSU - FSU Halftime prediction

Second half, both teams take off. That’s about what I thought it would be against Wisconsin and UCLA. Would love to jump on them like we did Miami awhile back. Brennan trips while walking out to mid field for the coin toss. Breaks wrist and tears rotator cuff. Daniel's throws pick 6 on the 1st play from scrimmage. Nuss comes in and hangs 3 tds on them early. 24-13 tigers @ the half.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Body found at Albany sports complex

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found Saturday night at Highland Sports Complex. Investigators said Joel Shealy,57, was found dead on the baseball field located on South Slappey Boulevard. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.
ALBANY, GA
Thomasville brings Hollywood to south Georgia

THOMASVILLE — Over the last four years, Thomasville has become a desired backdrop for the independent film industry, with five movies made in Thomas County, attracting award-winning actors to star in those films. Thomasville officials say they would like to continue that growth. Filmmaking has the opportunity to use...
THOMASVILLE, GA
Mike’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Tuesday, Aug. 9

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across the Big Bend Tuesday afternoon after a potent line of thunderstorms developed over the central Big Bend and moved northward. Winds just above the surface of at least 45 mph in northeastern Tallahassee around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday based on Doppler radar estimates, and there was at least one report of storm damage in the Killearn neighborhood. The storms were also prolific lightning creators with one storm in Taylor and Madison counties producing over 280 lightning strikes in a 10-minute time frame.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
BIG TRUCKIN’ TROUBLE

Speculation and awe grew throughout the community on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 4, as an enormous tanker made its way painstakingly around the courthouse circle. Members of the small community gathered throughout the morning around the circle to look on as a big rig pulling a massive cylinder inched its way around the narrow roundabout, causing major traffic delays and confusion.
MONTICELLO, FL
Miracle Hill nursing home in need of a miracle to save facility

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Efforts were underway to save a beloved Tallahassee nursing home as the facility has faced problems paying its bills. The pandemic has put the center in a financial bind, officials at Miracle Hill said. Because of that, it’s now up for possible sale. Leaders have...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Celebration of life for Thomas Sutton Wimberly

For the many people in the Monticello and neighboring communities, the news of the passing of Thomas Sutton Wimberly was a heavy weight to bear. Affectionately known as “Sut,” Mr. Wimberly was 102 years old at the time of his death, and left behind a legacy of profound leadership as well as a plethora of fond memories in the hearts of those who knew him.
MONTICELLO, FL
Local student Zoe Wells recieves National Honor for academic achievement

The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) today announced student Zoe Wells from Bainbridge, GA, has been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization. The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship, and community commitment. The announcement was made by NSHSS Co-founder and President James W. Lewis.
BAINBRIDGE, GA

