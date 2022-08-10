ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

Related
newscenter1.tv

New faces can be found among the familiar ones at the Sturgis Rally

STURGIS, S.D. – The Sturgis Rally sees many familiar faces with people visiting time and time again. While some might be used to the rush of the events, some new attendees might not be used to the heavy traffic and packed streets. But for those new faces, many probably...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Sturgis leaves its mark on one man – and for a good reason

MEADE COUNTY, S.D. — Michael Anderson from Oregon is leaving the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with a very special gift for his wife, Joyce. “The one I picked is a pinup girl of my wife, and she doesn’t know it,” Anderson said, pointing to a nearly finished tattoo on his upper-right arm. “It’s a bit of a surprise.”
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

Wednesday brings a whole new crowd to the Sturgis Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Wednesday marks the halfway point of the Sturgis Rally but that doesn’t mean it’s the same crowd that has been roaming the streets of Sturgis all week. Some bikers choose only to come to one part of the Rally, either the beginning or the...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Medicine Wheel Ride returns to annual Sturgis Rally events lineup

MEADE COUNTY, S.D. – Every three days, at least one indigenous woman in the United States and Canada vanishes with little accountability. Sunday morning’s Medicine Wheel Ride — one of the many rides planned during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally — helped to bring awareness to this problem.
STURGIS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
Rapid City, SD
Sports
Fredericksburg, VA
Sports
City
Fredericksburg, VA
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
Local
Virginia Sports
newscenter1.tv

Knights of Columbus helping to keep kids warm this winter

RAPID CITY, S.D. — It might be too soon and too hot to be thinking of winter but it’s not for the Knights of Columbus. For the past 11 years, Knights of Columbus Council 8025 has supplied new coats to all five Children’s Home Society programs in the Black Hills. This is made possible through it’s annual Coats For Kids Bowling Tournament each January.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Remembering a key part of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. — You can never say ‘thank you’ enough to a veteran. On Tuesday to pay tribute, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally dedicated a day just to show appreciation to veterans with its “Veteran’s Appreciation Day.”. The sounds of the motorcycles may be filling...
STURGIS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Babe Ruth
KELOLAND TV

Bikers choose this Airbnb for rally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Maybe 15 or 20 minutes or so from the full roar of the Sturgis Rally are two houses along a county road back in the woods. Bikers who come for the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally each August have found their way to these two houses at the invitation of the host, Lang Termes.
STURGIS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#The Rapid City Sliders
newscenter1.tv

Gold Star Family Monument dedicated in Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D.- Tuesday marked Military Appreciation Day at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The day was marked by a ceremony at Rally Point downtown. Among the guest speakers were Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden, Colonel Martin Yost of the South Dakota National Guard, and Ellsworth Air Force Base Wing Commander Colonel Joseph Sheffield. They were all there for the unveiling of a monument dedicated to Gold Star families, the Woody Williams Foundation’s Memorial Monument.
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Black Hills and Badlands Tourism’s Motorcycle Maps a great resource for riders of all levels

RAPID CITY, S.D. – With hundreds of thousands of people here for the Rally, one tourism group is working to make sure riders of all levels can enjoy the scenery. In honor of the 75th anniversary of the Rally back in 2015, Black Hills and Badlands decided to release a special map with roads for motorcyclists to ride in the region. Together with the Black Hills chapter of A.B.A.T.E, they were able to create a series of tear-off maps with suggested routes for riders of all skill level. To make it easy to understand, the roads are color-coded based on easiest to the most difficult: black, blue, red, orange, and yellow.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Sturgis Motorcycle Museum inducts new members into Hall of Fame

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Five new members were inducted into the Sturgis Motorcycle Hall of Fame alone with other organizations that contribute to the motorcycle industry. With a lot of the biggest names in the motorcycle industry in attendance, the Hall of Fame induction is the biggest fundraiser for the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum’s Hall of Fame.
STURGIS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
kotatv.com

New business adds to ‘vibrancy’ of downtown Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City has seen growth over the years, which can be seen in the expansion of Rushmore Crossing, an increase in population, and the booming building permit numbers. But that expansion isn’t limited to the outskirts of town. Downtown Rapid City is no stranger...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

UPDATE: Duhamel #2 fire North of Wall estimated at 2,500 acres

10:01 PM UPDATE: The fire is now estimated to be around 2500+ acres with 50% containment. There are several departments that are on the scene, along with state and federal resources. The list is as follows. Wall, Quinn New Underwood, Ellsworth, Box Elder, Black Hawk, North Haines, Rapid Valley, Scenic,...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy