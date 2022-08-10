Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
New faces can be found among the familiar ones at the Sturgis Rally
STURGIS, S.D. – The Sturgis Rally sees many familiar faces with people visiting time and time again. While some might be used to the rush of the events, some new attendees might not be used to the heavy traffic and packed streets. But for those new faces, many probably...
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis leaves its mark on one man – and for a good reason
MEADE COUNTY, S.D. — Michael Anderson from Oregon is leaving the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with a very special gift for his wife, Joyce. “The one I picked is a pinup girl of my wife, and she doesn’t know it,” Anderson said, pointing to a nearly finished tattoo on his upper-right arm. “It’s a bit of a surprise.”
kotatv.com
Wednesday brings a whole new crowd to the Sturgis Rally
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Wednesday marks the halfway point of the Sturgis Rally but that doesn’t mean it’s the same crowd that has been roaming the streets of Sturgis all week. Some bikers choose only to come to one part of the Rally, either the beginning or the...
newscenter1.tv
Medicine Wheel Ride returns to annual Sturgis Rally events lineup
MEADE COUNTY, S.D. – Every three days, at least one indigenous woman in the United States and Canada vanishes with little accountability. Sunday morning’s Medicine Wheel Ride — one of the many rides planned during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally — helped to bring awareness to this problem.
newscenter1.tv
Riders take on the Jackpine Gypsies Pro Hill Climb
STURGIS, S.D. – The tradition continues at the Sturgis Rally. The Jackpine Gypsies hosted the Pro Hill Climb on Monday attracting riders from across the region.
newscenter1.tv
‘Fly high, ride on’: Three sisters honor their late brother at the Rally
STURGIS, S.D. — There could be many reasons that bring visitors to the Rally. It might be for fun, while some might be there, after facing tragedy. That was the case for three sisters: Deb Knapp of Hill City, South Dakota, Virginia Overhiser of Campbell, New York, and Diane Dunning of Cornell, New York.
newscenter1.tv
Knights of Columbus helping to keep kids warm this winter
RAPID CITY, S.D. — It might be too soon and too hot to be thinking of winter but it’s not for the Knights of Columbus. For the past 11 years, Knights of Columbus Council 8025 has supplied new coats to all five Children’s Home Society programs in the Black Hills. This is made possible through it’s annual Coats For Kids Bowling Tournament each January.
newscenter1.tv
Remembering a key part of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
RAPID CITY, S.D. — You can never say ‘thank you’ enough to a veteran. On Tuesday to pay tribute, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally dedicated a day just to show appreciation to veterans with its “Veteran’s Appreciation Day.”. The sounds of the motorcycles may be filling...
KELOLAND TV
Bikers choose this Airbnb for rally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Maybe 15 or 20 minutes or so from the full roar of the Sturgis Rally are two houses along a county road back in the woods. Bikers who come for the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally each August have found their way to these two houses at the invitation of the host, Lang Termes.
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
newscenter1.tv
Beauty, Brains, and Bikes: Biker Belles make their annual cruise to Sturgis
DEADWOOD, S.D. — It was a beautiful morning to celebrate women, as the 14th annual Biker Belles ride took off from the Lodge at Deadwood Tuesday. “What we do is we empower women to ride motorcycles,” said Kelly Jean Deming, founder of the Women of Worth Motorcycle Group.
‘I think this project is about love’: New splash pad opens in South Dakota
A grand opening of a project in western South Dakota is near and dear to the hearts of a well-known family.
newscenter1.tv
V-Twin Visionary partners with Harley-Davidson to hold bike show at Rally Point
STURGIS, S.D. — The Sturgis Rally is bringing in a lot of interesting and eye-catching motorcycles into the Black Hills area. With these eye-catching bikes comes bike shows that all riders can enter in. This show, however, was less about the flashy bike and more about the bikes that can get up and go.
newscenter1.tv
Gold Star Family Monument dedicated in Sturgis
STURGIS, S.D.- Tuesday marked Military Appreciation Day at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The day was marked by a ceremony at Rally Point downtown. Among the guest speakers were Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden, Colonel Martin Yost of the South Dakota National Guard, and Ellsworth Air Force Base Wing Commander Colonel Joseph Sheffield. They were all there for the unveiling of a monument dedicated to Gold Star families, the Woody Williams Foundation’s Memorial Monument.
newscenter1.tv
Black Hills and Badlands Tourism’s Motorcycle Maps a great resource for riders of all levels
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With hundreds of thousands of people here for the Rally, one tourism group is working to make sure riders of all levels can enjoy the scenery. In honor of the 75th anniversary of the Rally back in 2015, Black Hills and Badlands decided to release a special map with roads for motorcyclists to ride in the region. Together with the Black Hills chapter of A.B.A.T.E, they were able to create a series of tear-off maps with suggested routes for riders of all skill level. To make it easy to understand, the roads are color-coded based on easiest to the most difficult: black, blue, red, orange, and yellow.
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis Motorcycle Museum inducts new members into Hall of Fame
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Five new members were inducted into the Sturgis Motorcycle Hall of Fame alone with other organizations that contribute to the motorcycle industry. With a lot of the biggest names in the motorcycle industry in attendance, the Hall of Fame induction is the biggest fundraiser for the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum’s Hall of Fame.
kotatv.com
New business adds to ‘vibrancy’ of downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City has seen growth over the years, which can be seen in the expansion of Rushmore Crossing, an increase in population, and the booming building permit numbers. But that expansion isn’t limited to the outskirts of town. Downtown Rapid City is no stranger...
newscenter1.tv
“All Kids Bike” set up at Sturgis, raising money for kids phys-ed programs
STURGIS, S.D. — The Strider Education Foundation’s “All Kids Bike” movement aims to teach every kid in America how to ride a bike. All Kids Bike is in all fifty states and about 700 public schools. They’ve partnered with the NASCAR Foundation and have a bike...
newscenter1.tv
Black Hills Farmers Market celebrates over three fruitful decades of service
RAPID CITY, S.D. – In recognition of National Farmers Market Week, the Black Hills Farmers Market has released a full day’s worth of events for Saturday, August 13 to celebrate. Beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, kits will be available for children to participate in the Great Zucchini...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Duhamel #2 fire North of Wall estimated at 2,500 acres
10:01 PM UPDATE: The fire is now estimated to be around 2500+ acres with 50% containment. There are several departments that are on the scene, along with state and federal resources. The list is as follows. Wall, Quinn New Underwood, Ellsworth, Box Elder, Black Hawk, North Haines, Rapid Valley, Scenic,...
