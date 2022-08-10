RAPID CITY, S.D. – With hundreds of thousands of people here for the Rally, one tourism group is working to make sure riders of all levels can enjoy the scenery. In honor of the 75th anniversary of the Rally back in 2015, Black Hills and Badlands decided to release a special map with roads for motorcyclists to ride in the region. Together with the Black Hills chapter of A.B.A.T.E, they were able to create a series of tear-off maps with suggested routes for riders of all skill level. To make it easy to understand, the roads are color-coded based on easiest to the most difficult: black, blue, red, orange, and yellow.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO