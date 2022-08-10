Read full article on original website
NLRPD chase ends in crash on Geyer Springs, officer injured
A North Little Rock police officer was hit in a police chase Thursday afternoon.
Body discovered Tuesday inside Pulaski Co. burning home
Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman is dead after her body was found inside a burned home.
CCSO deputy, Heber Springs officer stabbed on call
A Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy and a Heber Springs police officer were wounded by a suspect who was suspected of trespassing on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs on Saturday morning. “Both the officer and deputy are doing well, and the outpouring of community support the department...
Abduction suspect caught in West Virginia
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A man who abducted a young girl in Pennsylvania was caught by West Virginia Law Enforcement. A man from Florida was caught in West Virginia after he had abducted a young girl from Pennsylvania. Thomas Edward Grossman III allegedly traveled from Florida to Pennsylvania and abducted the girl. On his way […]
Little Rock police search for missing woman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the help of the public in locating a missing woman. 49-year-old Melissa Fields was last seen in Little Rock in October of 2020. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Detective Dearing at (501)...
Pine Bluff officer arrested for insurance fraud
A Pine Bluff officer was arrested Monday after police say she was accused of insurance fraud and filing a false police report.
Suspect charged with capital murder after man shot and killed in West Helena apartment, police say
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A man has been charged in the murder of a person who was gunned down at an apartment in Arkansas. The shooting happened Aug. 8 in the 1200 block of Highway 49 in West Helena. The Helena-West Helena Police Department (HWHPD) responded to the scene...
Arkansas State Police investigating body found along highway as homicide
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Aug. 10 at around 6:30 a.m., deputies reported to the area where passersby traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40 found the body of a female.
Pine Bluff Sheriff’s Office: 2nd arrest made in murder, arson
Pine Bluff police say a second arrest has been made in connection with a July homicide and arson investigation.
Bryant police investigating possible deadly hit and run, victim identified
Bryant police said they are currently investigating a possible hit and run Wednesday morning.
Woman found dead inside vehicle in St. Landry Parish
A female body was found inside a vehicle on Sunday in the Swords area.
Police identify person of interest after man shot and killed in West Helena
WEST HELENA, Ark. — Police have identified a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of a man in Arkansas. The Helena-West Helena Police Department (HWHPD) responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 1200 block of Highway 49 in West Helena on Aug. 8 at 4:05 a.m.
Report to police results into arrest of Mississippi woman for fraud, weapon possession
A Mississippi woman was arrested for fraud and weapons possession. On Thursday, Aug. 4, the Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report regarding financial fraud. After investigation, Hannah Russell, 27, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Credit Card Fraud and Felon in Possession of a Weapon. Russell was taken...
Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: August 9, 2022
400 block of W. Second St., accident resulting in damage to property. Police discovered a 2006 Pontiac car that had struck three embankments and came to a rest in the driveway of a residence. The driver said she had hit a pothole, causing her vehicle to leave the roadway. The driver was cited for driving on a suspended license and having no proof of insurance.
Arkansas County judge drowns in Mud Lake, sheriff speaks on investigation
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — People in Arkansas County have been grieving the loss of one of their District Court Judges after search crews recovered the body of Judge Jeremiah Bueker from Mud Lake on Sunday morning. "There's nothing that we can think of that we investigated on seeing...
Virginia investigating suspected overdoses at only privately run prison
A state investigation into potential overdoses and a death at Virginia's only privately run prison is underway.
Inspection Report turned over to managers of Big Country Chateau
The clock is ticking for managers at a troubled Little Rock apartment complex.
Deputies make arrest in deadly shooting at Faulkner County apartment complex
Deputies in Faulkner County said a man has been arrested in connection with a deadly early Friday morning shooting at a Mayflower apartment complex.
Driver dies after collision Saturday in Little Rock
A man has died after a traffic collision in Little Rock’s Heights neighborhood Saturday night.
Arkansas judge found dead at bottom of lake after disappearing from family trip
The body of an Arkansas judge was pulled from a lake over the weekend after he ventured off alone during a recreational outing with family and disappeared. Jeremiah T. Bueker, 48, the Arkansas County Northern District judge, was spending time with several family members and friends in Jefferson County when he went off on his own, last seen near Mud Lake, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
