Little Rock, AR

Cleburne County Sun-Times

CCSO deputy, Heber Springs officer stabbed on call

A Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy and a Heber Springs police officer were wounded by a suspect who was suspected of trespassing on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs on Saturday morning. “Both the officer and deputy are doing well, and the outpouring of community support the department...
HEBER SPRINGS, AR
WVNS

Abduction suspect caught in West Virginia

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A man who abducted a young girl in Pennsylvania was caught by West Virginia Law Enforcement. A man from Florida was caught in West Virginia after he had abducted a young girl from Pennsylvania. Thomas Edward Grossman III allegedly traveled from Florida to Pennsylvania and abducted the girl. On his way […]
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Cash, AR
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
THV11

Little Rock police search for missing woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the help of the public in locating a missing woman. 49-year-old Melissa Fields was last seen in Little Rock in October of 2020. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Detective Dearing at (501)...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
USPS
Public Safety
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: August 9, 2022

400 block of W. Second St., accident resulting in damage to property. Police discovered a 2006 Pontiac car that had struck three embankments and came to a rest in the driveway of a residence. The driver said she had hit a pothole, causing her vehicle to leave the roadway. The driver was cited for driving on a suspended license and having no proof of insurance.
NBC News

Arkansas judge found dead at bottom of lake after disappearing from family trip

The body of an Arkansas judge was pulled from a lake over the weekend after he ventured off alone during a recreational outing with family and disappeared. Jeremiah T. Bueker, 48, the Arkansas County Northern District judge, was spending time with several family members and friends in Jefferson County when he went off on his own, last seen near Mud Lake, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
Little Rock local news

