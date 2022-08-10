Read full article on original website
Related
Breaking down the Orange County rent referendum ballot measure
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County commissioners on Tuesday approved a temporary freeze on rent hikes for one year to appear on the November ballot. The freeze applies to multifamily structures with four or more units. Heading into Tuesday’s vote, the measure contained a number of exceptions, including mobile homes, seasonal units and luxury apartments.
wogx.com
Orange County commissioners to vote on rent increase cap proposal for Orlando
Orange County commissioners are expected to vote on a proposal regarding a limit to rent increases. If approved, voters in Orange County would have an extra question added to their ballot in November.
aroundosceola.com
Energy bill assistance available to seniors through Sept. 30
Qualifying Central Florida seniors experiencing an energy crisis have until Sept. 30 to apply for up to $5,000 in energy bill assistance through the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP). As costs continue to rise due to increased cooling thanks to hot weather, and rising costs, it’s more important than ever that remaining EHEAP funds get into the hands those seniors who may have past due energy bills. Senior Resource Alliance (SRA), which processed more than 1,300 applications in 2021, many due to the aftermath of COVID-19, oversees the program in our area. The Osceola Council on Aging is a SRA partner agency, and processes EHEAP in Osceola County.
wogx.com
Orange County offering incentives for new school bus drivers
There's a concern over the lack of bus drivers in many Central Florida school districts. Orange County is now offering some new incentives to entice people to apply.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Public paychecks: See Orange County government’s top-paid workers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The average pay for Orange County government based on available data is $24.77 per hour. That figure is based on roughly 7,556 employee hourly pay...
westorlandonews.com
OCPS Superintendent Contract Includes $330,000 Salary, Benefits, Car Expenses and More
School Board members recently approved the contract for the new Orange County Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Maria Vazquez. The Board delegated authority to School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs and the Office of Legal Services to negotiate the employment contract with Superintendent Designate Dr. Vazquez. See the full OCPS Superintendent contract below.
wogx.com
Osceola County deals with teacher, bus driver shortages as students return to class
Osceola Public School Superintendent Dr. Debra Pace was waiving to bus drivers as they took off from the district transportation center early Wednesday morning. With the district experiencing school bus driver shortages, she tried to reassure parents that kids would be picked up even if buses were running late.
Orange County schools add new safety alert system for 2022-23
ORLANDO, Fla — During a news conference Monday, Orange County Public Schools announced a new safety alert system, SaferWatch, that will be in place for the upcoming school year. With the push of a button, school staff can alert law enforcement and the administration to an active threat on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wogx.com
Orange, Seminole and Brevard families return to paying for meals this school year
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Over the last two years, the federal government has been paying for all students at public schools to eat at no cost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30th the USDA waivers that allowed districts to feed students for free ended. So some districts in our area will be returning to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to their lunch programs.
wogx.com
In wake of Uvalde, Florida agencies beefing up school security
ORLANDO, Fla. - School safety is a major concern for parents in Central Florida following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Authorities in Orange County have detailed their plans to keep schools safe just as classes resume on Wednesday. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office announced that its school resource deputies...
mynews13.com
School district responds to Apopka families' complaints about school bus policy
APOPKA, Fla. — Not all parents appreciate how their child’s first day back to school went. Orange County Public School transportation will carry 70,000 students this year. OCPS has a driver & monitor shortage of 100 individuals. The school system said that any distance within two miles of...
wogx.com
1 dead after shooting in Orange County's Pine Hills neighborhood
The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Pine Hills. Deputies arrived at a residence on Baywood Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday to find a man in his 20s had been shot. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynews13.com
New Kelly Park school raises traffic concerns in Apopka
APOPKA, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools is opening five new schools this year, including Kelly Park School in Apopka. With any new school comes concerns about traffic, especially for the neighbors right next door. What You Need To Know. Traffic backups at new Kelly Park School worries neighbors.
mynews13.com
Surging home prices, rents force some people out of their school districts
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Home sales typically surge in the summer as families try to settle in before the school year begins, but rising prices are forcing some would-be buyers to rent and deal with those soaring rates. What You Need To Know. Some families say they are having...
windermeresun.com
Food Giveaway On 8/16/2022
(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
wogx.com
Back-to-school in Central Florida: Teacher shortages, bus driver call-outs on the first day of class
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Thousands of Central Florida kids are headed back to school on Wednesday and there are concerns that teacher shortages and the lack of bus drivers could impact the start of their school year. In Osceola County, 13 bus drivers called in sick on the first day.
Reward increases to $10K for tips that solve murder of 19-year-old Orange County woman
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Crimeline have increased the reward for information in the murder of Raniyah A’Shanti Gandy. Gandy, 19, was killed on June 1 near Pine Hills, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said the shooting happened shortly...
wogx.com
Deputies to carry rifles at Brevard County schools: 'We mean business'
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - In response to the recent school shootings around the country, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office announced that its school resource deputies will carry rifles on campus to help better protect children and staff. "Over the course of the past several months, parents, teachers, students and communities...
WESH
Parents and children visiting Orlando say they were stuck in hotel elevator for 3 hours
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two moms and their children seek answers after getting trapped in a hotel elevator. Orange County Fire Rescue confirmed they received a call Sunday to the Orlando World Center Marriott for a high-angle rescue. WESH 2 talked to the mothers over the phone. The moms, who...
fox35orlando.com
'Unbelievably dangerous': Windermere residents concerned over all-night street racing
WINDERMERE, Fla. - People living in a community in Windermere say they can't sleep some nights, with loud cars racing down their streets and screeching their tires. Residents tell FOX 35 News that cars come out several times a week and stay for hours, sometimes until 4 a.m. "It’s unbelievably...
Comments / 0