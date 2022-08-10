ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Energy bill assistance available to seniors through Sept. 30

Qualifying Central Florida seniors experiencing an energy crisis have until Sept. 30 to apply for up to $5,000 in energy bill assistance through the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP). As costs continue to rise due to increased cooling thanks to hot weather, and rising costs, it’s more important than ever that remaining EHEAP funds get into the hands those seniors who may have past due energy bills. Senior Resource Alliance (SRA), which processed more than 1,300 applications in 2021, many due to the aftermath of COVID-19, oversees the program in our area. The Osceola Council on Aging is a SRA partner agency, and processes EHEAP in Osceola County.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Orange, Seminole and Brevard families return to paying for meals this school year

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Over the last two years, the federal government has been paying for all students at public schools to eat at no cost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30th the USDA waivers that allowed districts to feed students for free ended. So some districts in our area will be returning to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to their lunch programs.
In wake of Uvalde, Florida agencies beefing up school security

ORLANDO, Fla. - School safety is a major concern for parents in Central Florida following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Authorities in Orange County have detailed their plans to keep schools safe just as classes resume on Wednesday. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office announced that its school resource deputies...
New Kelly Park school raises traffic concerns in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools is opening five new schools this year, including Kelly Park School in Apopka. With any new school comes concerns about traffic, especially for the neighbors right next door. What You Need To Know. Traffic backups at new Kelly Park School worries neighbors.
Food Giveaway On 8/16/2022

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
Deputies to carry rifles at Brevard County schools: 'We mean business'

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - In response to the recent school shootings around the country, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office announced that its school resource deputies will carry rifles on campus to help better protect children and staff. "Over the course of the past several months, parents, teachers, students and communities...
