kjzz.com
Dramatic video captures OICI in American Fork after shoplifting suspect flees with child
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (KUTV) — A dramatic video captured an officer involved in a shooting in American Fork after a shoplifting suspect fled in a car and hit a woman, taking a 5-year-old child with him. American Fork police said the child was dropped off by the suspect, identified...
Man inhaled compression air prior to Centerville crash
A 46-year-old man was arrested after starting a grass fire after he allegedly nearly ran over a Centerville woman while she was unloading groceries from her car on Thursday.
kjzz.com
Boy dies after hit-and-run on West Valley sidewalk; police say driver didn't stop
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A child died after being hit by a vehicle that drove onto a sidewalk in West Valley City late Wednesday night, authorities said. Police are searching for the suspect vehicle. According to initial information provided by Sgt. John Pittman with the West Valley...
ksl.com
1 killed in shooting at Draper apartment complex Thursday
DRAPER — One person was killed in a shooting early Thursday in Draper, police said. The shooting happened outside the Heritage Apartments at 11715 S. State just after 1 a.m., according to Draper Police Lt. Pat Evans. The person was deceased with a gunshot wound when officers were called...
kmyu.tv
Wrong-way driver pleads guilty to murder for killing Utah woman in head-on crash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Wearing handcuffs and a jail jumpsuit, Justin Robertson pleaded guilty to murder for intentionally driving the wrong way on a Utah interstate and killing a woman in a head-on crash last year. Robertson, 37, reached an agreement with prosecutors that will imprison him for...
ksl.com
Utah woman charged with stabbing 2 teens, injuring others over TikTok video
BOUNTIFUL — A 20-year-old woman faces several felony charges for allegedly attacking multiple people with a knife, seriously injuring two of them, after a disagreement over a TikTok video. Jail records show Mia Ruth Hansen was arrested last week and booked into the Davis County Jail. On the same...
kslnewsradio.com
Video shows chaotic scene of American Fork burglary suspect fleeing Walmart parking lot, suspect remains at large
AMERICAN FORK, Utah– Police are still looking for a man at the center of a now-canceled Amber Alert from late Tuesday night. The suspect, 29-year-old Danny Sihalath, reportedly fled the scene of a burglary at a Walmart in American Fork after being told multiple times by police to stop.
kslnewsradio.com
Woman warns of being followed at local store, police say you should report it
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — A Utah woman says she was followed by two suspicious men at an area Target recently. Cottonwood Heights Police say they want you to report it when things like that happen — even if you think it’s not worth law enforcement’s time. This...
kslnewsradio.com
Child dies after hit and run in West Valley
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The West Valley City Police have confirmed that an 11-year-old boy was struck and killed last night after a hit and run. The WVCPD said the boy and his mom were walking on 4000 W. at about 4200 S. in West Valley, Utah around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Parents, girlfriend of South Salt Lake homicide suspects arrested
The parents and girlfriend of suspects wanted in connection to a South Salt Lake homicide have been arrested for allegedly helping the group escape.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah Highway Patrol once again urging drivers to slow down
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol is once again asking drivers to watch their speed and slow down. In a Facebook posting on Wednesday, the UHP says “Weather is finally out of the 100s,” the post read. “Now let’s see it with your speeds.”
Utah construction worker falls off six-story scaffolding
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A construction worker was critically injured Tuesday after falling from a six-story scaffolding in Millcreek, according to Unified Police. At approximately 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, a 23-year-old man fell from a construction site’s six-story scaffolding onto a roof at St. Mark’s Hospital, police say. Those at the scene of the incident were […]
kslnewsradio.com
Ogden man in jail after allegedly shaking 8-week-old baby
OGDEN, Utah — Police say a 20-year-old man, arrested on Monday, shook an 8-week-old baby on multiple accounts. According to the probable cause statement, police responded to a report of an infant suffering cardiac arrest on Saturday. The probable cause statement also says the infant was in the care of the father, David Harder.
Utah mom says items continuously being stolen from son's gravesite
A Davis County mother is calling on the city to step up and do something after things keep getting stolen off her son’s grave.
dailyutahchronicle.com
U Police Crack Catalytic Converter Theft Case
Since the summer of 2021, the University of Utah has faced a consistent problem with catalytic converters being stolen from personal vehicles on campus. Now, the University of Utah Police Department were able to identify two suspects who admitted to being involved in several thefts on campus and arrested them in March 2022.
Family continues search for missing Murray man
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The search continues for a man who went missing last Wednesday who authorities say has mental health needs. His family is asking for the public’s help, saying they’re worried and want to bring him home. “He’s the best out of all of us, he’s good,” said his son, Victor Acosta Rodriguez. […]
kvnutalk
Logan woman arrested for alleged string of retail thefts – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 48-year-old Logan woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing items from local stores and then reselling them, according to law enforcement. Arlene Marie Aguilar was booked into the Cache County Jail Monday after a warrant was previously issued for her arrest. According to the arrest affidavit,...
Man sentenced to prison in fatal Ogden shooting
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been sentenced to jail after he was involved in a shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead in October 2021. Dustin Wayne Smith, 34, pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree possession of a dangerous weapon and 3rd-degree obstruction of justice. He was given 1-15 years in prison on July 27 and […]
ksl.com
Midvale couple charged with handcuffing young boy to stair railing
MIDVALE — A Midvale couple accused of handcuffing a young boy to a stair railing for extended periods of time as a form of "discipline" were charged Tuesday with child abuse. Kevin Francis Williams-Moen, 33, and Jennifer Ione Fitzgerald, 36, are each charged in 3rd District Court with child...
UPDATE: Hit and run causes gas leak, SLCPD investigating
UPDATE: 8/8/22 12:41 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has released new details on the hit and run Monday. At 9:25 a.m., SLCPD officers responded to a hit-and-run crash that involved a truck hitting a building near 2050 S Redwood Rd. While responding, officers were told the truck […]
