Centerville, UT

ksl.com

1 killed in shooting at Draper apartment complex Thursday

DRAPER — One person was killed in a shooting early Thursday in Draper, police said. The shooting happened outside the Heritage Apartments at 11715 S. State just after 1 a.m., according to Draper Police Lt. Pat Evans. The person was deceased with a gunshot wound when officers were called...
DRAPER, UT
Centerville, UT
Centerville, UT
Utah State
kslnewsradio.com

Child dies after hit and run in West Valley

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The West Valley City Police have confirmed that an 11-year-old boy was struck and killed last night after a hit and run. The WVCPD said the boy and his mom were walking on 4000 W. at about 4200 S. in West Valley, Utah around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah construction worker falls off six-story scaffolding

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A construction worker was critically injured Tuesday after falling from a six-story scaffolding in Millcreek, according to Unified Police. At approximately 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, a 23-year-old man fell from a construction site’s six-story scaffolding onto a roof at St. Mark’s Hospital, police say. Those at the scene of the incident were […]
MILLCREEK, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Ogden man in jail after allegedly shaking 8-week-old baby

OGDEN, Utah — Police say a 20-year-old man, arrested on Monday, shook an 8-week-old baby on multiple accounts. According to the probable cause statement, police responded to a report of an infant suffering cardiac arrest on Saturday. The probable cause statement also says the infant was in the care of the father, David Harder.
OGDEN, UT
dailyutahchronicle.com

U Police Crack Catalytic Converter Theft Case

Since the summer of 2021, the University of Utah has faced a consistent problem with catalytic converters being stolen from personal vehicles on campus. Now, the University of Utah Police Department were able to identify two suspects who admitted to being involved in several thefts on campus and arrested them in March 2022.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Family continues search for missing Murray man

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The search continues for a man who went missing last Wednesday who authorities say has mental health needs. His family is asking for the public’s help, saying they’re worried and want to bring him home. “He’s the best out of all of us, he’s good,” said his son, Victor Acosta Rodriguez. […]
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

Man sentenced to prison in fatal Ogden shooting

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been sentenced to jail after he was involved in a shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead in October 2021. Dustin Wayne Smith, 34, pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree possession of a dangerous weapon and 3rd-degree obstruction of justice.  He was given 1-15 years in prison on July 27 and […]
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Midvale couple charged with handcuffing young boy to stair railing

MIDVALE — A Midvale couple accused of handcuffing a young boy to a stair railing for extended periods of time as a form of "discipline" were charged Tuesday with child abuse. Kevin Francis Williams-Moen, 33, and Jennifer Ione Fitzgerald, 36, are each charged in 3rd District Court with child...
MIDVALE, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Hit and run causes gas leak, SLCPD investigating

UPDATE: 8/8/22 12:41 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has released new details on the hit and run Monday. At 9:25 a.m., SLCPD officers responded to a hit-and-run crash that involved a truck hitting a building near 2050 S Redwood Rd. While responding, officers were told the truck […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

